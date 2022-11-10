ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US Democrats celebrate Senate win over distraught Republicans

Democrats celebrated Sunday a stunning victory to hold the US Senate, leaving Republicans in disarray and providing a critical base of political and legislative support for the remainder of Joe Biden's presidency. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the result was a "vindication" of Democrats' achievements, and a clear rejection of the "anti-democratic, authoritarian, nasty and divisive direction" offered by former president Donald Trump and his loyalists.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Tax rises for everyone and big hikes to energy bills in Jeremy Hunt’s mini-Budget

Everybody in the UK will be paying more tax as a result of Thursday’s autumn statement, chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said.Speaking four days ahead of the crucial mini-Budget, Mr Hunt confirmed he expects the UK to plunge into recession and said his goal was to make it “as short and shallow as possible” by bearing down on inflation.But the chancellor was put on notice of potential rebellion by backbench Tory MPs, as former cabinet minister Simon Clarke – a close ally of tax-slashing former PM Liz Truss – said that he should opt for spending cuts over tax rises...

Comments / 0

Community Policy