Florida State

‘Trumpty Dumpty’ Torched By Murdoch Media: ‘Perfect Record Of Election Defeat’

By Lee Moran
HuffPost
 3 days ago

The Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post and Wall Street Journal ― both previous boosters of Donald Trump ― put the blame for the GOP’s less-than-stellar showing in the 2022 midterm elections squarely on the former president and his choice of candidates.

On its Thursday front page, the Post depicted Trump as the hapless nursery rhyme character Humpty Dumpty.

“Don (who couldn’t build a wall) had a great fall — can all the GOP’s men put the party back together again?” the city tabloid asked:

Analysis from Post columnist John Podhoretz declared the GOP’s “red trickle” in the elections was because of Trump’s “terrible candidates” who “dragged Republicans down.”

On Wednesday, the Post suggested Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was “DeFUTURE” of the GOP with this front page. DeSantis, a possible 2024 GOP challenger to Trump, convincingly won reelection this week.

The Journal’s editorial board, meanwhile, on Wednesday dubbed Trump “ the Republican Party’s biggest loser .”

“Trumpy Republican candidates failed at the ballot box in states that were clearly winnable,” the editorial said. “Since his unlikely victory in 2016 against the widely disliked Hillary Clinton, Mr. Trump has a perfect record of electoral defeat.”

Read the Journal’s full editorial here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 117

Margo Johnson
2d ago

As much as I loathe trump, it is also the republican party who has continously marched to the beat of fascism that Americans find dangerous. The republiCons have embraced all the markers, some 15 of them, which define and distinguish fascism and Americans are rejecting their goals.

Reply(15)
94
Frank F. Stoneham
2d ago

Trump and his senseless rantings of hate and misinformation/outright lies is rotting the Republican Party from the inside. This fever in the GOP is destroying common sense.

Reply(3)
62
Ben Dover
2d ago

There once was a con man named Trump. Who said he’d get us out of the slump. Instead of correcting, he should be defecting. And ends up the worlds biggest Chump. His counsel all frizzled and fried , As most of them knew and denied. They all went to blaming, each other for shaming. And realized he really had lied

Reply(3)
53
