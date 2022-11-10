Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war: Kherson mayor warns of ‘critical’ water shortages after Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure – live
Roman Holovnia said the humanitarian situation in the liberated city was ‘severe’ with a lack of medicine and bread
King Charles III leads Remembrance Sunday to honor veterans
LONDON — (AP) — The U.K fell silent for two minutes on Remembrance Sunday as King Charles III led the nation in honoring servicemen and women who lost their lives in past conflicts. Big Ben chimed 11 times to mark the start of the silence as thousands of...
Comments / 0