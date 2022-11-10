Ukraine Attacks Russian Units in Kherson, Saying Moscow Didn't Request a ‘Green Corridor' for Withdrawal

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
NATO Chief Says Poland Blast Likely Caused by Ukrainian Missile — But Not Ukraine's Fault
The military alliance's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, said the missile incident took place "as Russia launched a massive wave of rocket attacks across Ukraine." While the investigation was ongoing into the incident, he said, "there was no indication this was the result of a deliberate attack" and no indication it was a result of "offensive military actions against NATO."
NBC Los Angeles
Polish President Says Apparent Missile Strike in Poland Was ‘Isolated Incident,' But Notes the ‘North Atlantic Alliance Is on Standby'
President Andrzej Duda of Poland said his government doesn't yet conclusively know who fired a missile that struck Polish territory late Tuesday, killing two civilians. The explosion, which took place near the Ukraine border, came as Russia was launching a massive wave of missiles at Ukrainian cities and energy facilities just before dusk.
NATO: Missile that struck Poland appears to be from Ukrainian defense system
Polish officials and their NATO allies said Wednesday a missile that landed in Poland, killing two people, appeared to come from a Ukrainian air defense system fired against a Russian attack.
NBC Los Angeles
Former Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Will Not Face Criminal Charges in Ukraine Foreign Lobbying Case, Prosecutors Say
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will not face criminal charges in an investigation into whether he violated U.S. lobbying laws while doing business in Ukraine, federal prosecutors told a judge Monday. Giuliani, a former top federal prosecutor who has acted as former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer in...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch Donald Trump Announce Launch of 2024 Presidential Campaign
[The stream started at 9 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Former President Donald Trump launched his 2024 campaign for president Tuesday night in an effort to seize the momentum, and frontrunner status, in a Republican presidential primary field that is empty for now.
Comments / 1