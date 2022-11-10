Read full article on original website
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix: Best Breakfast, Brunch, And Coffee To Start Your Day
If you're a morning person, great. For the rest of us, a tall cup of coffee and a hearty plate of pancakes can really help get the morning moving. Across metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have a wide selection of wonderful ways to fill the early hours with food and drinks. Make a quick stop at a local favorite coffee drive-thru or enjoy a leisurely brunch at a number of excellent restaurants. We've got doughnuts, old-school diners, coffeehouses, and cafes galore. Here are the best places in metro Pheonix to start your day.
Phoenix New Times
‘Jose Loved People’: Phoenix Food Industry Mourns Loss of Cook, Father, and Friend
Father, grandfather, and prominent member of the Phoenix restaurant industry Jose Jimenez, 47, has died. Jimenez worked with many well-known restaurants and brands in the Phoenix food scene, including Gallo Blanco and Welcome Diner in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood, and most recently, with Little Miss BBQ in Sunnyslope and Cloth & Flame, an event company that creates culinary pop-ups in the Arizona wilderness and in historic and unique buildings.
Here's Where To Get The Best Ice Cream Sundae In Phoenix
Yelp contains a list of the best ice cream sundaes in the city.
themesatribune.com
Mesa bridal store aims for ‘delight, surprise’
With the pandemic subsiding, wedding bells have been tolling more frequently this year – much to Shayna Clute’s delight. Clute is president and owner of True Society Bridal Shop, a global retail collective that opened its eighth location in Mesa. The wedding industry expert said she draws upon...
This Is The Best Cupcake In All Of Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Phoenix 2022 & Scottsdale: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Phoenix & Scottsdale this year? This post covers Christmas Phoenix 2022 & Scottsdale including where to go for Christmas dinner in Phoenix, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas...
Wife and colleagues grieve beloved Phoenix restaurant worker found dead in canal
Mourning the loss of a loved one, friend and colleague. A beloved worker at a Valley barbecue staple was found dead in a Phoenix canal.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
Phoenix New Times
Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These 5 Phoenix Events
With the holidays quickly approaching, many of the weekends over the next few months will be packed with travel, family, and festivities. But for the few calm days in between, Phoenix has plenty of food and drink events to celebrate close to home. So if this weekend feels like the calm before the holiday storm, here are five events to make the most of it.
Adventurous Things to do in Phoenix, Arizona
Are you looking for adventurous things to do in Phoenix, Arizona? Stay right here! I've got you covered. Whether you're solo, with friends, or taking a day trip with family, all of these suggestions will keep you coming back to Phoenix.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Friend of the Week: Handsome Filemon loves chewy treats, walks, dogs, humans
Filemon is named after a Latin comic book character. He is a 1-1/2-year-old Schnauzer-Yorkie blend and he weighs around 19 pounds. He was turned in by his previous family when they were no longer able to care for him. He has done well around adults and children. He has been...
AZFamily
Arizona brides and grooms accuse wedding planner of scamming them
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A West Valley mom has a warning for brides and grooms-to-be out there after she says her daughter’s wedding planner ghosted them right before the big day. “I thought having a wedding planner would make my life way easier and me and the bride...
Restaurant Closes Less Than 1 Month After Opening
A restaurant has closed in less than one month.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Nobody has ever said opening a restaurant would be easy. In fact, while restaurants are some of the most prevalent small businesses around, they are also the fastest to fold. According to Menu Cover, 44 percent of restaurants fail within the first year, while another 33 percent fail in year two, and 23 percent of restaurants fail in year three. When it is all said and done, the average restaurant’s lifespan is somewhere between 8 and 10 years (which means there are some restaurants built to last that are dragging the average higher to make up for the other failed businesses). Those trends are true just about everywhere in the United States, including metro Phoenix. However, one particular restaurant didn’t just fail in its first year. It failed in its first month.
Bergies Coffee Roast House in downtown Gilbert closing after 14 years
PHOENIX – Bergies Coffee Roast House, a downtown Gilbert fixture since before the area grew into a bustling restaurant row, is closing after 14 years. The throwback oasis on Gilbert Road in the heart of the town’s Heritage District will serve its last lattes on Dec. 24, owners Brian and Linda Bergeson announced “with a heavy heart” in a video posted to social media last week.
These poodles just survived a house fire in Phoenix. Now they are looking for a new home
PHOENIX — If you're looking to add a new furry member to your family, the Arizona Humane Society has some new friends for you to meet. The organization announced Wednesday that three poodles rescued from a recent Phoenix house fire are now available for adoption. On Oct. 22, Arizona...
Flight departing Phoenix returns to Sky Harbor with mechanical issue
A flight departing from Sky Harbor Saturday morning returned to the airport after a possible mechanical issue.
Pangea Dinosaur Grill Coming to Peoria’s Park West
The concept began as a pop-up restaurant to complement 2017’s Pangea Land of the Dinosaurs exhibit at Scottsdale’s OdySea in the Desert.
AZFamily
Dead newborn found in a Phoenix street
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A disturbing discovery was made early Saturday morning when a dead newborn was found lying in the street in downtown Phoenix. Officers received a call just before 1 a.m. about a possible injured child near Madison Street, which is south of Jefferson Street, and 11th Avenue. When they got there, they found the body of the baby on the road. Police estimated the gestational age of the baby was between 20 and 24 weeks.
AZFamily
Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
themesatribune.com
Rash decision led vet to become dermatologist
A rash decision put Dr. Mike Nunez on an indirect path to dermatologist. Nunez leads the third of Skin Care Specialists’ offices at 1810 S. Crismon Road, Mesa and he’s grateful to have made it “with just kind of a non-traditional path.”. Nunez was born and raised...
