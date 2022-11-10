Read full article on original website
bdmag.com
Two Landsea Homes Communities In Greater Phoenix Metro Area Are Now Sold Out
Riata at Alamar consists of 75 single-family homes. Farmstead at Harvest consists of 90 single-family homes. High Performance Homes surrounded by an array of amenities and recreational opportunities. Phoenix, Ariz. – Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today all homes...
kjzz.org
Mesa offers 30% discount on water for residents older than 60
The city of Mesa has a water-rate discount program for low-income older adults. Called the Limited Senior Rate Program, the plan introduced about a year ago takes 30% off residents’ water bills. To qualify for the program, applicants must be at least 60 years old, be a permanent resident...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix
The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
themesatribune.com
Letter to the Editor
A rising number of families today depend on Arizona’s privilege of school choice in the search for the best education provider for their school-age children. Consequently, the demand for Arizona public charter schools and their impressive offerings has never been stronger. Just like today’s higher education students, the parents...
themesatribune.com
Mesa bridal store aims for ‘delight, surprise’
With the pandemic subsiding, wedding bells have been tolling more frequently this year – much to Shayna Clute’s delight. Clute is president and owner of True Society Bridal Shop, a global retail collective that opened its eighth location in Mesa. The wedding industry expert said she draws upon...
kyma.com
Maricopa County gives AZ election updates
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC) - Maricopa County, in Arizona, has provided another update in their election process. The county is now requiring an official press pass for members of the media to enter it's facilities. The pass is also a requirement to cover events related to the 2022 general election.
azbigmedia.com
Love’s Travel Stop reopens location in Buckeye
Love’s Travel Stop is now serving customers in Buckeye, Arizona, thanks to a travel stop that reopened today after closing in March for renovations. The store, located off Interstate 10, Exit 114 (1610 S. Miller Rd.), adds 77 jobs to Maricopa County, 59 truck parking spaces, additional diesel bays and various other improvements after undergoing a complete remodel.
Where does your water come from? A look at Glendale's water supply
The worsening shortage on the Colorado River means the progressive loss of water for Valley cities.
Owner of Valley retail stores sentenced for not reporting $9M in income, officials say
PHOENIX — The owner and operator of Arizona's BBB Fashion stores has been convicted of tax evasion after he underreported his income by more than $9 million. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near Phoenix: Top Ten!
Thinking about retirement communities? Undoubtedly, you’ve already consulted Google for answers, but maybe you didn’t have any luck with your search. Good news! Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest. From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured Arizona for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Relax and check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near Phoenix.
Phoenix New Times
‘Jose Loved People’: Phoenix Food Industry Mourns Loss of Cook, Father, and Friend
Father, grandfather, and prominent member of the Phoenix restaurant industry Jose Jimenez, 47, has died. Jimenez worked with many well-known restaurants and brands in the Phoenix food scene, including Gallo Blanco and Welcome Diner in the Garfield Historic Neighborhood, and most recently, with Little Miss BBQ in Sunnyslope and Cloth & Flame, an event company that creates culinary pop-ups in the Arizona wilderness and in historic and unique buildings.
themesatribune.com
Rash decision led vet to become dermatologist
A rash decision put Dr. Mike Nunez on an indirect path to dermatologist. Nunez leads the third of Skin Care Specialists’ offices at 1810 S. Crismon Road, Mesa and he’s grateful to have made it “with just kind of a non-traditional path.”. Nunez was born and raised...
Dozens of complaints revealed from Arizona DCS on Valley Group Home
The ABC15 Investigators reviewed dozens of pages of government of documents about North Star Independent Living Service.
AZFamily
Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
azbigmedia.com
Woman-owned Integrity CRE expands West Valley healthcare portfolio
A rebrand. A new company name. An addition of three new employees. Fresh off the celebration of its fifth anniversary, Wakeman Integrity is now Integrity CRE and its West Valley office continues to grow. Founded in 2017 by Melynn Wakeman, the company president, Integrity CRE is a woman-owned commercial brokerage...
AZFamily
Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley
Scammers hack your email and pretend to be your title company to hijack your money. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Some advocates say it's a huge win for consumers, protecting them from predatory debt collectors, but the business community says the new law will have unintended consequences.
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
AZFamily
DCS received several complaints regarding Phoenix group home prior to deadly shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Complaints from the Department of Child Safety for the North Star Independent Living Service Group Home for the last two years show a concerning trend. Arizona’s Family requested the records in December when an 18-year-old former resident was shot and killed. The Department of Child Safety oversees the private Phoenix group home near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road.
Flight departing Phoenix returns to Sky Harbor with mechanical issue
A flight departing from Sky Harbor Saturday morning returned to the airport after a possible mechanical issue.
Scottsdale, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Scottsdale. The Horizon High School football team will have a game with American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek on November 10, 2022, 17:55:00.
