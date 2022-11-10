Read full article on original website
mantecian
2d ago
I’m over 21, my body my choice. Where will I get my vape?? Should I go back to cigs?? I know cigs have more risk too. I need the vape. WTF California. Control your kids. Not our problem.
Reply(26)
72
Chris Butler
3d ago
I don't understand concerned about a flavored smoke related item but yet voted to support aborting your babies oh I get it you're boarding your babies so they don't have to deal with flavored smoke products.
Reply(2)
36
Steven Snyder
3d ago
So much for that whole my body my choice thingy…. The politicians can point to this and say they are trying, even though it won’t reduce anything.
Reply(1)
19
Related
Poverty Drops in California Because of Child Tax Credit, COVID Relief Funds
Poverty fell in California during the COVID pandemic, recent data shows, largely due to state and national safety net programs, especially the expansion of federal child tax credits. But a deadline to file for those tax credits expires Nov. 17, prompting advocates in California and a few state lawmakers to...
COVID cases are rising in California
COVID infections and hospitalizations have increased in the past week, ahead of the holidays. The state is experiencing a positive test rate of 7.1 per 100,000 individuals. The daily average is just over 2,800 cases. Hospitalizations have also increased. There are more than 1,800 Californians hospitalized with COVID. That includes...
California pot companies sued for not getting smokers high enough
"This behavior is rampant in the industry and it was only a matter of time."
KTLA.com
Prop. 31, flavored tobacco ban referendum, approved by voters
SAN DIEGO — Voters on Tuesday approved Proposition 31, which will prohibit in-person stores and vending machines in California from selling certain flavored tobacco products, the Associated Press projected. Election results as of Wednesday afternoon showed Prop. 31 had garnered 62% of “Yes” votes compared to nearly 38% of...
TODAY.com
California woman had to fight for Lyme disease diagnosis because of where she lives
When the persistent headaches, brain fog and pain plagued Sarah Reid, 58, she visited various doctors to try to find answers. She eventually learned she had Lyme disease — a surprising diagnosis because she lives in California. While she was aware of other tick-borne illnesses common in the West, she didn’t realize that she could also contract Lyme disease.
Bakersfield Now
New California law makes employers disclose their pay wages
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Starting January 1, 2023, California employers with 15 or more employees will need to disclose salary ranges on job postings. On September 27, 2022, the new law called California’s Pay Transparency for Pay Equity act was passed. California is one of the many states...
California props results 2022: Which propositions passed and which failed?
California voters had seven propositions to vote on in the Nov. 8 general election. Here's which ones passed and which failed.
Californians are interested in moving to this state: study
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heading into the end of 2022, Californians looking to move out of The Golden State have their eyes on The Keystone State. A new study found that Californians are searching for more affordable places to live in a state that’s far from the usual magnets where California refugees have flocked to […]
Deadly listeria outbreak spreads to six state
A deadly listeria outbreak linked to the popular lunch food has spread to six states including California and Maryland.
San Bernardino Votes to Secede from California, Form 'Empire' State
The county said it wasn't getting its "fair share" of state funding.
This Is The Most Festive City In California
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
SEE IT: Sheriffs in Oregon vow not to implement portion of new gun control measure
A group of sheriffs in Oregon has vowed that they will not enforce a new measure regarding gun magazine capacities.
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of California
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of CaliforniaThe Charley Project. Some of the most prolific serial killers in history in the United States have used the state of California as their hunting ground. According to a 2022 report from 'the World Population Review, California has 1,777 known serial killer victims and 4.44 victims per 100,000 people, more than any other state. Per the World Population review, the following 10 states have the most serial killer victims:
Can this San Francisco company's 'dad weed' get you high?
Pot this weak hasn't been around since "Friends" was on TV.
SFGate
Diesel big rigs have belched smog for years. California may soon ban them.
BLOOMINGTON, Calif. - The two-acre plot was overgrown and unruly, but they could see the potential. Mountains crowned the horizon and the soil was healthy. There was room to roam - for their children and their animals. For Cecilia and Macedonio González, this patch of land 50 miles east of Los Angeles was a portal to their past and a promise to their future.
foodsafetynews.com
Man convicted of poisoning food at retail stores
David Lohr was sentenced in Arizona on Oct. 27 to 10 years probation. The sentence is in addition to a federal prison sentence in 2021. Lohr was charged with tampering and adding poison or other harmful substances to food at multiple retail stores within the Phoenix metropolitan area in Oct. 2018.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
As Missouri Legalizes Weed, It's Time We Criminalize Weed Culture
No matter which way you slice it, this was a huge week for Missouri-based fans of moving slow and being hungry, as 53 percent of midterm election voters approved a constitutional amendment legalizing recreational weed in the Show-Me-State. While there were some disagreements among pro-marijuana factions — with some fretting...
WAND TV
CDC investigates Listeria outbreak in 6 states, including Illinois
ATLANTA (WAND) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a multi-state outbreak of Listeria infections. Sixteen people have been infected with the outbreak strain in six states: California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York. Thirteen people have reported hospitalizations, one person reported a pregnancy loss, and one death has been reported from Maryland.
actionnewsnow.com
Court reporter shortage hits Butte County
California courts are in crisis mode over the shortage of court reporters. They're the people who create and preserve the verbatim record of what happens inside a courtroom.
California Inflation Relief: Here’s When You’ll Get Paid in November
To help California residents battle inflation, the state started sending Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payments early October. However, some residents are still waiting for the one-time payments, and...
Comments / 146