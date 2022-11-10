ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 146

mantecian
2d ago

I’m over 21, my body my choice. Where will I get my vape?? Should I go back to cigs?? I know cigs have more risk too. I need the vape. WTF California. Control your kids. Not our problem.

Reply(26)
72
Chris Butler
3d ago

I don't understand concerned about a flavored smoke related item but yet voted to support aborting your babies oh I get it you're boarding your babies so they don't have to deal with flavored smoke products.

Reply(2)
36
Steven Snyder
3d ago

So much for that whole my body my choice thingy…. The politicians can point to this and say they are trying, even though it won’t reduce anything.

Reply(1)
19
Related
KVCR NEWS

COVID cases are rising in California

COVID infections and hospitalizations have increased in the past week, ahead of the holidays. The state is experiencing a positive test rate of 7.1 per 100,000 individuals. The daily average is just over 2,800 cases. Hospitalizations have also increased. There are more than 1,800 Californians hospitalized with COVID. That includes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

Prop. 31, flavored tobacco ban referendum, approved by voters

SAN DIEGO — Voters on Tuesday approved Proposition 31, which will prohibit in-person stores and vending machines in California from selling certain flavored tobacco products, the Associated Press projected. Election results as of Wednesday afternoon showed Prop. 31 had garnered 62% of “Yes” votes compared to nearly 38% of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TODAY.com

California woman had to fight for Lyme disease diagnosis because of where she lives

When the persistent headaches, brain fog and pain plagued Sarah Reid, 58, she visited various doctors to try to find answers. She eventually learned she had Lyme disease — a surprising diagnosis because she lives in California. While she was aware of other tick-borne illnesses common in the West, she didn’t realize that she could also contract Lyme disease.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Bakersfield Now

New California law makes employers disclose their pay wages

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Starting January 1, 2023, California employers with 15 or more employees will need to disclose salary ranges on job postings. On September 27, 2022, the new law called California’s Pay Transparency for Pay Equity act was passed. California is one of the many states...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Californians are interested in moving to this state: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heading into the end of 2022, Californians looking to move out of The Golden State have their eyes on The Keystone State. A new study found that Californians are searching for more affordable places to live in a state that’s far from the usual magnets where California refugees have flocked to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of California

The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of CaliforniaThe Charley Project. Some of the most prolific serial killers in history in the United States have used the state of California as their hunting ground. According to a 2022 report from 'the World Population Review, California has 1,777 known serial killer victims and 4.44 victims per 100,000 people, more than any other state. Per the World Population review, the following 10 states have the most serial killer victims:
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Diesel big rigs have belched smog for years. California may soon ban them.

BLOOMINGTON, Calif. - The two-acre plot was overgrown and unruly, but they could see the potential. Mountains crowned the horizon and the soil was healthy. There was room to roam - for their children and their animals. For Cecilia and Macedonio González, this patch of land 50 miles east of Los Angeles was a portal to their past and a promise to their future.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Man convicted of poisoning food at retail stores

David Lohr was sentenced in Arizona on Oct. 27 to 10 years probation. The sentence is in addition to a federal prison sentence in 2021. Lohr was charged with tampering and adding poison or other harmful substances to food at multiple retail stores within the Phoenix metropolitan area in Oct. 2018.
ARIZONA STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

As Missouri Legalizes Weed, It's Time We Criminalize Weed Culture

No matter which way you slice it, this was a huge week for Missouri-based fans of moving slow and being hungry, as 53 percent of midterm election voters approved a constitutional amendment legalizing recreational weed in the Show-Me-State. While there were some disagreements among pro-marijuana factions — with some fretting...
MISSOURI STATE
WAND TV

CDC investigates Listeria outbreak in 6 states, including Illinois

ATLANTA (WAND) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a multi-state outbreak of Listeria infections. Sixteen people have been infected with the outbreak strain in six states: California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York. Thirteen people have reported hospitalizations, one person reported a pregnancy loss, and one death has been reported from Maryland.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy