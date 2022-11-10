For Donny van de Beek, the most worrying aspect of his omission from the Netherlands World Cup squad is not the fact that he was left out, but that it came as no surprise. The Manchester United midfielder was previously a mainstay in the Oranje squad, even if not always as a starter. But he has not played for his country since a 2-2 friendly draw with Scotland last June. His last international goal came in a 7-0 thrashing of Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying 20 months ago.

2 DAYS AGO