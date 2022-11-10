Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Who is Australia's World Cup coach Graham Arnold? Contract, Socceroos record, style, clubs managed and trophies
After watching from the stands in Russia four years ago, Graham Arnold will lead Australia from the dugout at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 59-year-old has been Socceroos coach since late 2018 and previously also coached them at the 2007 Asian Cup. After a mixed qualifying campaign...
Sporting News
Can I watch Floyd Mayweather for free? Live streaming options for Mayweather vs. Deji 2022 exhibition boxing fight
The majority of Floyd Mayweather’s recent exhibition fights have been one-sided. They prove why he is a boxing Hall of Famer. Opponents aren’t given much of a chance when they enter the ring against Mayweather. Don’t tell that to Daley Perales, the trainer of Mayweather's next opponent. Mayweather...
Sporting News
When does the Premier League restart after World Cup? All the fixtures for Boxing Day return of EPL
One downside of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is the fact club football around the world will have to come to a halt. Since the tournament is being played for the first time in the November-December window — later in the year than the usual June-July window due to the heat in the Middle East — top-tier club competitions have been forced to take mid-season breaks.
Sporting News
England Squad World Cup 2022: Players who missed out on Gareth Southgate's selections for Qatar
Gareth Southgate's England squad reveal for the 2022 World Cup had Three Lions fans on the edge of their seats as the countdown to Qatar continues. The former defender found himself with a string of key decisions to make on his final 26-man panel, with elation for those picked, and disappointment for those missing out.
Sporting News
Where is the NFL Germany game played? Cost, capacity & more to know about Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena
Time to get the lederhosen ready. The NFL's international series heads to Germany for the first time in its history, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing off against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in Munich. It should be an entertaining matchup between the best QB ever and one of the...
Sporting News
Is Donny van de Beek leaving Man United? Erik ten Hag tells midfielder to 'fight or go' after Netherlands World Cup squad snub
For Donny van de Beek, the most worrying aspect of his omission from the Netherlands World Cup squad is not the fact that he was left out, but that it came as no surprise. The Manchester United midfielder was previously a mainstay in the Oranje squad, even if not always as a starter. But he has not played for his country since a 2-2 friendly draw with Scotland last June. His last international goal came in a 7-0 thrashing of Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying 20 months ago.
Sporting News
England World Cup squad 2022: Breaking down why James Maddison, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marcus Rashford and Callum Wilson have made it into Three Lions roster
England head coach Gareth Southgate has finally unveiled the 26-man squad he is taking to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a string of surprise names included. The Three Lions boss has kept faith with the bulk of the side which reached the final of Euro 2020 last summer but injuries and current form have twisted his arm in other selections.
Sporting News
What time is Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji today? Schedule, main card start time for 2022 boxing exhibition
YouTuber Deji will face his toughest challenge to date when he fights Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring on November 13. An exhibition bout, the fight takes place inside the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. One of the most successful boxers of all time, Mayweather has used his defense and smart...
Sporting News
Barbarians vs. All Blacks XV: Live stream, TV channel, lineups and score prediction for rugby union Test
Rugby Union comes to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London as the star-studded Barbarians take on a team of All Blacks bolters, all of whom are hoping to be amongst the runners and riders in New Zealand's squad ahead of next year's World Cup. While the Baa-Baas are yet to...
Sporting News
Roger Goodell says 'at least' four more games in Germany planned through 2025
The NFL has no plans of lessening its presence in Europe moving forward. On the contrary, it appears Germany is decidedly within the league's long-term plans following Sunday's game between the Seahawks and Buccaneers. At a fan forum in Munich on Saturday, where the game will be played, Goodell said...
Sporting News
ATP Finals 2022 full schedule, results, TV channel and live stream as Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic compete in Turin
As well as the chance to win his first ever ATP Finals trophy, Rafael Nadal could finish the year as world number one with a successful week to end the season. Pre-tournament rankings leader Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn with a muscular injury, meaning Stefanos Tsitsipas will supplant him if he wins the Finals without losing a match.
Comments / 0