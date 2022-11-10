ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

When does the Premier League restart after World Cup? All the fixtures for Boxing Day return of EPL

One downside of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is the fact club football around the world will have to come to a halt. Since the tournament is being played for the first time in the November-December window — later in the year than the usual June-July window due to the heat in the Middle East — top-tier club competitions have been forced to take mid-season breaks.
Sporting News

Is Donny van de Beek leaving Man United? Erik ten Hag tells midfielder to 'fight or go' after Netherlands World Cup squad snub

For Donny van de Beek, the most worrying aspect of his omission from the Netherlands World Cup squad is not the fact that he was left out, but that it came as no surprise. The Manchester United midfielder was previously a mainstay in the Oranje squad, even if not always as a starter. But he has not played for his country since a 2-2 friendly draw with Scotland last June. His last international goal came in a 7-0 thrashing of Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying 20 months ago.
Sporting News

England World Cup squad 2022: Breaking down why James Maddison, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marcus Rashford and Callum Wilson have made it into Three Lions roster

England head coach Gareth Southgate has finally unveiled the 26-man squad he is taking to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a string of surprise names included. The Three Lions boss has kept faith with the bulk of the side which reached the final of Euro 2020 last summer but injuries and current form have twisted his arm in other selections.
Sporting News

Roger Goodell says 'at least' four more games in Germany planned through 2025

The NFL has no plans of lessening its presence in Europe moving forward. On the contrary, it appears Germany is decidedly within the league's long-term plans following Sunday's game between the Seahawks and Buccaneers. At a fan forum in Munich on Saturday, where the game will be played, Goodell said...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy