Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Mecum Auctions Offers 1,000 Vehicles at Las Vegas Convention CenterDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Statue unveiled to honor former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A statue with the likeness of former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman is now in place in downtown. The statue, which was unveiled on Tuesday, shows the former mayor holding a martini glass. “I’m going to come by here every day at five o’clock with...
Fox5 KVVU
Flogging Molly to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Las Vegas show
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Irish American punk band Flogging Molly will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a show in Las Vegas next year. According to a news release, Flogging Molly will take the stage at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The group will be joined by Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister for the performance.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas bar hosting ‘Charlie Brown’-themed Thanksgiving event
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular Las Vegas bar is helping people get into the Thanksgiving spirit by hosting a “Charlie Brown”-themed event. According to a news release, Golden Tiki’s festive Thanksgiving event will feature all of the treats from the iconic holiday special, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” paired with fall-inspired creations.
Fox5 KVVU
NDOC looking for walkaway from Las Vegas transitional housing
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Corrections is looking for a walkaway from a Las Vegas transitional housing facility. Roberto Munoz, 51, didn’t return to Casa Grande Transitional Housing Tuesday afternoon after he had an appointment at the DMV, NDOC said. Munoz was discovered missing during a 1 p.m. emergency count Tuesday.
Fox5 KVVU
Tiny home project for seniors gets green light in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A tiny home project for seniors in the City of Las Vegas was given the green light, and developers hope it could be a quicker solution to provide more residences in the Valley’s housing shortage. The Nevada Housing Coalition said the Silver State lacks 84,000...
Fox5 KVVU
World-famous downtown Las Vegas wedding chapel gets new owner
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Known for several high-profile celebrity weddings, the Little White Wedding Chapel in downtown Las Vegas has been sold. According to a news release, current owner Charolette Richards has sold the chapel to Vegas Weddings, as she will retire after more than 60 years at the wedding venue.
Fox5 KVVU
Boy George, Culture Club announce 3-night engagement on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Boy George and Culture Club will host a three-night engagement next February on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the group will take the stage at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Feb. 15, 18 and 19, 2023. Tickets start...
Fox5 KVVU
Goodwill to open new store near Las Vegas Strip on Friday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Goodwill of Southern Nevada on Friday will open a new store near the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the new location will mark Goodwill’s 17th area retail store in the Las Vegas Valley. Located at 7680 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, Goodwill...
Fox5 KVVU
Rapper ‘Blueface’ arrested in connection with Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A rapper known as “Blueface” was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting in Las Vegas on October 8. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Johnathan Porter, 25, was taken into custody on charges stemming from a shooting that took place in the 6300 block of Windy Road.
luxury-houses.net
This $12.5 Million Architectural Home in Las Vegas is A One of A Kind Desert Contemporary Masterpiece with Exemplary Interior and Exterior Design
5 Promontory Ridge Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 5 Promontory Ridge Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a desert contemporary masterpiece set on a cul-de-sac Ridge lot with unobstructed strip, city, mountain and golf course views comes with unparalleled quality of construction. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5 Promontory Ridge Drive, please contact Christine P McNaught (Phone: 702-241-7990) at Simply Vegas for full support and perfect service.
Fox5 KVVU
P!NK bringing 2023 summer tour to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer P!NK has announced she will hit the road next year for a summer tour. As part of the tour, dubbed “Summer Carnival 2023,” P!NK announced she will make a stop in Las Vegas next October. According to a news...
Fox5 KVVU
Treasure Island hosts job fair Nov. 16
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you are looking for a job in the hospitality industry, then you will want to head out to the Treasure Island on Wednesday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The TI is holding a job fair and they are looking to hire:
How to Visit Michael Heizer’s ‘City’ Outside Las Vegas, the World’s Largest Contemporary Artwork
Only six visitors per day, per the artist’s wishes, are permitted to visit the City, Michael Heizer’s monumental land sculpture in the Nevada desert, which finally opened to the public in September — after 50 years of construction. A mile and a half by a mile wide, it’s been called the largest contemporary artwork ever created. To get to the City is a pilgrimage; to view it, life-changing; to understand it, a form of mental sublimation, or so it has been said. Sign me up. On a chilly Thursday in October, I drive about 90 miles to the dusty cattle town...
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County helps house over 2,022 homeless people in 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -More than 2,022 people were given a home in 2022 as part of Clark County’s “Operation: Home” program, but a decision for 2023 looms amid efforts to house people for the holidays, a county official said. According to Clark County officials, 2,057 people...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas-based Ahern Rentals to be sold for $2B in cash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas-based Ahern Rentals is set to be sold for $2 billion. According to a news release, United Rentals on Monday announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the assets of Ahern Rentals, Inc. for approximately $2 billion in cash.
Fox5 KVVU
Ticketmaster: Las Vegas presale for Taylor Swift concert tickets pushed due to high demand
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas presale for the highly anticipated Taylor Swift concert tour was pushed due to ongoing queue issues and “unprecedented” demand, according to Ticketmaster. Anxious Swifties waited in the virtual line Tuesday morning for tickets, only to be met with a paused...
Fox5 KVVU
Enchant to feature ‘mischievous elf’ theme at Las Vegas Ballpark attraction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Enchant holiday attraction announced that its event at the Las Vegas Ballpark will feature a “mischievous elf” theme this year. Enchant announced earlier this year that it would host two attractions in the Las Vegas Valley this holiday season, one at the Las Vegas Ballpark and a second at Resorts World on the Strip.
Fox5 KVVU
Chris Brown to headline New Year’s Eve bash in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Chris Brown is set to headline a New Year’s Eve bash on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the show will be held on the rooftop of The Cromwell at Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday, Dec. 31. Drais’ says that Brown’s...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas baby goes home for first time after successful heart transplant in California
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Home for the holidays has incredible meaning to Esmeralda and Franky Garcia. “We dreamt about this moment for so long, being able to bring her home just in time for Thanksgiving, and Christmas,” said Mother Esmeralda Garcia. “It feels amazing. She’s like a miracle,”...
