Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Statue unveiled to honor former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A statue with the likeness of former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman is now in place in downtown. The statue, which was unveiled on Tuesday, shows the former mayor holding a martini glass. “I’m going to come by here every day at five o’clock with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Flogging Molly to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Las Vegas show

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Irish American punk band Flogging Molly will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a show in Las Vegas next year. According to a news release, Flogging Molly will take the stage at The Chelsea inside the Cosmopolitan on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The group will be joined by Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister for the performance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas bar hosting ‘Charlie Brown’-themed Thanksgiving event

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular Las Vegas bar is helping people get into the Thanksgiving spirit by hosting a “Charlie Brown”-themed event. According to a news release, Golden Tiki’s festive Thanksgiving event will feature all of the treats from the iconic holiday special, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” paired with fall-inspired creations.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

NDOC looking for walkaway from Las Vegas transitional housing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Corrections is looking for a walkaway from a Las Vegas transitional housing facility. Roberto Munoz, 51, didn’t return to Casa Grande Transitional Housing Tuesday afternoon after he had an appointment at the DMV, NDOC said. Munoz was discovered missing during a 1 p.m. emergency count Tuesday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Tiny home project for seniors gets green light in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A tiny home project for seniors in the City of Las Vegas was given the green light, and developers hope it could be a quicker solution to provide more residences in the Valley’s housing shortage. The Nevada Housing Coalition said the Silver State lacks 84,000...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

World-famous downtown Las Vegas wedding chapel gets new owner

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Known for several high-profile celebrity weddings, the Little White Wedding Chapel in downtown Las Vegas has been sold. According to a news release, current owner Charolette Richards has sold the chapel to Vegas Weddings, as she will retire after more than 60 years at the wedding venue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Goodwill to open new store near Las Vegas Strip on Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Goodwill of Southern Nevada on Friday will open a new store near the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the new location will mark Goodwill’s 17th area retail store in the Las Vegas Valley. Located at 7680 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, Goodwill...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Rapper ‘Blueface’ arrested in connection with Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A rapper known as “Blueface” was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting in Las Vegas on October 8. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Johnathan Porter, 25, was taken into custody on charges stemming from a shooting that took place in the 6300 block of Windy Road.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

This $12.5 Million Architectural Home in Las Vegas is A One of A Kind Desert Contemporary Masterpiece with Exemplary Interior and Exterior Design

5 Promontory Ridge Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 5 Promontory Ridge Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a desert contemporary masterpiece set on a cul-de-sac Ridge lot with unobstructed strip, city, mountain and golf course views comes with unparalleled quality of construction. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5 Promontory Ridge Drive, please contact Christine P McNaught (Phone: 702-241-7990) at Simply Vegas for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

P!NK bringing 2023 summer tour to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer P!NK has announced she will hit the road next year for a summer tour. As part of the tour, dubbed “Summer Carnival 2023,” P!NK announced she will make a stop in Las Vegas next October. According to a news...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Treasure Island hosts job fair Nov. 16

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you are looking for a job in the hospitality industry, then you will want to head out to the Treasure Island on Wednesday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The TI is holding a job fair and they are looking to hire:
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hollywood Reporter

How to Visit Michael Heizer’s ‘City’ Outside Las Vegas, the World’s Largest Contemporary Artwork

Only six visitors per day, per the artist’s wishes, are permitted to visit the City, Michael Heizer’s monumental land sculpture in the Nevada desert, which finally opened to the public in September — after 50 years of construction. A mile and a half by a mile wide, it’s been called the largest contemporary artwork ever created. To get to the City is a pilgrimage; to view it, life-changing; to understand it, a form of mental sublimation, or so it has been said. Sign me up. On a chilly Thursday in October, I drive about 90 miles to the dusty cattle town...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County helps house over 2,022 homeless people in 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -More than 2,022 people were given a home in 2022 as part of Clark County’s “Operation: Home” program, but a decision for 2023 looms amid efforts to house people for the holidays, a county official said. According to Clark County officials, 2,057 people...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas-based Ahern Rentals to be sold for $2B in cash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas-based Ahern Rentals is set to be sold for $2 billion. According to a news release, United Rentals on Monday announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the assets of Ahern Rentals, Inc. for approximately $2 billion in cash.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Enchant to feature ‘mischievous elf’ theme at Las Vegas Ballpark attraction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Enchant holiday attraction announced that its event at the Las Vegas Ballpark will feature a “mischievous elf” theme this year. Enchant announced earlier this year that it would host two attractions in the Las Vegas Valley this holiday season, one at the Las Vegas Ballpark and a second at Resorts World on the Strip.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Chris Brown to headline New Year’s Eve bash in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Chris Brown is set to headline a New Year’s Eve bash on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the show will be held on the rooftop of The Cromwell at Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday, Dec. 31. Drais’ says that Brown’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV

