Opinion: More women in skilled trades is an answer to Iowa's skills gap
Iowa is facing a workforce crisis. We need more people to live and work here, and we need to recruit more employees in the industries experiencing the most demand. Construction sector jobs increased 24% in the Des Moines metro from February 2020 to July 2022, and with historic investments in energy and infrastructure the demand for tradespeople across the state is going to continue to increase in coming years.
Leaders must uphold constitutional rights in legal system
Political rhetoric regarding crime enflames passions, however, it’s important to remember that for people running for office a critical part of the job they are seeking is to uphold and defend the constitution. Our constitution was designed to protect people from the overreach of government officials. It was carefully designed to protect us from political whims of those holding positions of power, by making sure all aspects of government have checks and balances. This is critical in the criminal justice system, which is one of the few areas of government that can strip you of your liberty. The 6th Amendment guarantees everyone charged with a crime has the right to have a lawyer represent them.
