Political rhetoric regarding crime enflames passions, however, it’s important to remember that for people running for office a critical part of the job they are seeking is to uphold and defend the constitution. Our constitution was designed to protect people from the overreach of government officials. It was carefully designed to protect us from political whims of those holding positions of power, by making sure all aspects of government have checks and balances. This is critical in the criminal justice system, which is one of the few areas of government that can strip you of your liberty. The 6th Amendment guarantees everyone charged with a crime has the right to have a lawyer represent them.

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO