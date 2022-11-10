ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

xavier
6d ago

If this guy thinks overseeing 42 units is too much, to handle, he is part of the problem. No gas line to the furnace? The City Inspectors, are obviously incompetent or taking money from builders to sign off on these homes. Also many of today’s construction workers do not have the physical or mental capacity required to do the job.

JL1313
6d ago

unqualified contractors, unqualified workers, unqualified inspectors..and non of the unqualified, care about quality..

Thomas Butler
5d ago

One home builder stands out in my mind for the worse construction I’ve been witness too. DR Horton is a horrible company to purchase a home from. Buyer Beware!

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fox5 KVVU

NDOC looking for walkaway from Las Vegas transitional housing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Corrections is looking for a walkaway from a Las Vegas transitional housing facility. Roberto Munoz, 51, didn’t return to Casa Grande Transitional Housing Tuesday afternoon after he had an appointment at the DMV, NDOC said. Munoz was discovered missing during a 1 p.m. emergency count Tuesday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Residents of Henderson housing community struggle with incomplete repairs

A popular homebuilder across the valley is getting pushback from its homeowners, as several residents in the Cadence Community have said their new builds are incomplete, many having to wait a year or more for these repairs to get fixed. Residents of Henderson housing community struggle …. A popular homebuilder...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Tiny home project for seniors gets green light in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A tiny home project for seniors in the City of Las Vegas was given the green light, and developers hope it could be a quicker solution to provide more residences in the Valley’s housing shortage. The Nevada Housing Coalition said the Silver State lacks 84,000...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas-based Ahern Rentals to be sold for $2B in cash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas-based Ahern Rentals is set to be sold for $2 billion. According to a news release, United Rentals on Monday announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the assets of Ahern Rentals, Inc. for approximately $2 billion in cash.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelweekly.com

Room rates are through the roof in Las Vegas. What's behind the surge?

Las Vegas visitors paid the highest average daily room rate (ADR) in the city's history in September, a trend that will likely continue as the Strip enjoys heavy post-lockdown demand. September had the highest ADR on record at $187.18, according to statistics from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County helps house over 2,022 homeless people in 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -More than 2,022 people were given a home in 2022 as part of Clark County’s “Operation: Home” program, but a decision for 2023 looms amid efforts to house people for the holidays, a county official said. According to Clark County officials, 2,057 people...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Statue unveiled to honor former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A statue with the likeness of former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman is now in place in downtown. The statue, which was unveiled on Tuesday, shows the former mayor holding a martini glass. “I’m going to come by here every day at five o’clock with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

SNWA Multi-Billion Dollar Water Pipeline On Hold

The SNWA has had plans on the table to build a multi-million dollar pipeline to bring water from Eastern and Northern Nevada to Southern Nevada. Those plans are now on hold. According to an article posted by legendary investigative report George Knapp on 8NewsNow.com, there has been a legal battle that has been waged for years between the SNWA (Southern Nevada Water Authority) and a group comprised of environmentalists and ranchers. The SNWA is willing to spend $15 billion dollars or more to build a 300-mile long pipeline to bring underground water from the Great Basin National Park and other aquifers in Nevada, to the most populous city in the state, Las Vegas.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning

Policy, politics and progressive commentary In his first public event since being elected governor, Joe Lombardo refused to allow the Nevada Current and the Las Vegas Sun to cover what was billed as a victory speech.  Shutting the Current out of his celebratory event was an extension of the Lombardo team’s practice throughout the campaign – the practice of multiple […] The post Lombardo shuts out Nevada Current, Las Vegas Sun from first public event since winning appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Goodwill to open new store near Las Vegas Strip on Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Goodwill of Southern Nevada on Friday will open a new store near the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the new location will mark Goodwill’s 17th area retail store in the Las Vegas Valley. Located at 7680 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, Goodwill...
LAS VEGAS, NV
knpr

Nevada's top industries still struggle to hire workers. Why?

It’s been a struggle for businesses in key sectors of the Las Vegas economy to find workers. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report said that the leisure and hospitality industry has had the highest quit rate since July 2021, consistently above 5.4%. Remote work has also changed the game.
NEVADA STATE
luxury-houses.net

This $12.5 Million Architectural Home in Las Vegas is A One of A Kind Desert Contemporary Masterpiece with Exemplary Interior and Exterior Design

5 Promontory Ridge Drive Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 5 Promontory Ridge Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada is a desert contemporary masterpiece set on a cul-de-sac Ridge lot with unobstructed strip, city, mountain and golf course views comes with unparalleled quality of construction. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5 Promontory Ridge Drive, please contact Christine P McNaught (Phone: 702-241-7990) at Simply Vegas for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Starbucks workers to unionize

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Starbucks workers at a Las Vegas location have filed a petition to unionize. The Starbucks store would be the first in Nevada to unionize. Workers at the Rainbow and Oakey location have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to unionize with Starbucks Workers United.
LAS VEGAS, NV

