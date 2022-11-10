Read full article on original website
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OCRealtorJenniferNOrange County, CA
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Two Men Admitted Killing Her, But No One Knows Who She Is: The Irvine Jane DoeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvine, CA
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Damien ends Portola’s hopes for first CIF water polo championship
Portola players and coaches, including head coach Kate Avery and assistant coaches Mark Alvarado and Anthony Coppin with the second place plaque. (Photos courtesy Jim Tomlin, For OC Sports Zone). Portola’s High School’s top-seeded boys water polo team was hoping to cap a memorable season with a CIF Division 3...
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff final scores for quarterfinal round OC games Friday, Nov. 11
It’s a big night of high school football as the quarterfinal round of the CIF playoffs takes place for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ocsportszone.com
Top-seeded Santa Ana battles but falls short in CIF quarterfinal playoff loss to Palmdale
Santa Ana football Coach Charlie TeGantvoort talks to his players after Friday’s loss. (Photo courtesy Jeff Bishop). Santa Ana High School’s football team, top-ranked in Division 10, was eliminated from the CIF playoffs with a 21-14 loss to Palmdale in the quarterfinals at Palmdale Friday night. Quarterback Stephen...
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: Mission Viejo beats No. 13 Corona Centennial 31-28 in CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals
The 2022 high school football season is entering win or go home time as 21 of the teams featured in the MaxPreps Top 25 rankings are in the playoffs. Our Game of the Week featured No. 22 Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.) playing at Los Alamitos (Calif.) in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 bracket and Damian Henderson led the Griffins to a 52-42 win.
ocsportszone.com
Six Orange County teams aiming for CIF boys water polo titles Saturday
CIF finals are Saturday at the William Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Six Orange County boys water water polo teams will be out to capture CIF championships Saturday at the William Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine. Top-seeded Portola, making its first appearance in the...
La Quinta football falls to Laguna Beach in 2nd round of playoffs, ends remarkable run for Blackhawks
La Quinta loses 41-16 to Laguna Beach in CIF-SS Division 9 quarterfinal La Quinta's remarkable run has finally come to an end. The Blackhawks were beat by Laguna Beach on Friday night in the 2nd round of the CIF-SS Division 9 playoffs. Final - Laguna Beach 41 La Quinta 16 Postgame reactions ⬇️ @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 The post La Quinta football falls to Laguna Beach in 2nd round of playoffs, ends remarkable run for Blackhawks appeared first on KESQ.
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: Malachi Nelson, Los Alamitos host No. 22 Long Beach Poly in CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs
The 2022 high school football season is entering win or go home time as 21 of the teams featured in the MaxPreps Top 25 rankings are in the playoffs. Our Game of the Week features No. 22 Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.) playing at Los Alamitos (Calif.) in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 bracket.
Athlete’s Olympic medals stolen from Laguna Hills home
Authorities are searching for the suspects who stole three Olympic medals from a home in Laguna Hills. A home in the 25000 block of Black Horse Lane was burglarized on the night of Oct. 29, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The suspects stole a safe containing valuable items including three Olympic Games medals […]
Mater Dei football coach Bruce Rollinson to retire at the end of the 2022 season
Mater Dei-Santa Ana football coach Bruce Rollinson, the winningest active coach in California, announced a few minutes ago on Twitter he will retire at the end of this, his 34th season. "After playing at Mater Dei more than 50 years ago, 47 years coaching at Mater Dei and 34 years as the head ...
nomadlawyer.org
Huntington Beach: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Huntington Beach, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Huntington Beach California. If you’re looking for a vacation spot where you can relax and unwind in a laid-back beach town, consider Huntington Beach, California. This city is known for its beaches and surfing culture, and it has been named Surf City USA.
dailytitan.com
Fullerton assembly member gains slim lead over opponent
Democratic candidate Sharon Quirk-Silva holds a marginal lead over opponent Soo Yoo in the race to become assembly member of California’s 67th District. After being virtually tied on Wednesday, Quirk-Silva currently holds 50.2% of the 69,212 votes counted. Due to the 2020 Census vote to redistrict, the 67th District,...
irvinestandard.com
Take this 3.5-mile hike into the ‘Yosemite of Orange County’
Open space preservation on The Irvine Ranch began 125 years ago with the dedication of Irvine Regional Park – the first county park. Since then, over 60% of the Ranch has been permanently preserved, stretching 22 miles from mountains to sea. The best way to see these wildlands is...
KTLA.com
Live Local: Monster Muffins in Huntington Beach
For more information on Monster Muffins visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Nov. 10, 2022.
SoCal will be mild, sunny on Sunday
Southern California will stay cool but sunny and mostly clear over the weekend.
Fire engulfs car repair business in San Juan Capistrano
Fire crews battled a massive three-alarm structure fire in San Juan Capistrano on Friday night. Authorities received reports of a fire in the 32000 block of Calle Perfecto around 7:50 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority. When crews arrived, the flames were seen shooting through the roof of the single-story building. Fiery, charred […]
theshelbyreport.com
Northgate Gonzalez Market Celebrates Opening In Santa Ana, CA
Northgate González Market celebrated the grand opening of its new store at 2603 Westminster Ave. in Santa Ana, California. “We are excited at the overwhelming response and support from the Santa Ana community,” said Miguel González, co-president of Northgate González Market. The company invested more than...
irvinestandard.com
America’s safest city for 17th straight year
For the 17th consecutive year, FBI crime statistics show that Irvine is the safest U.S. city of its size. And not only the safest, but, once again, considerably safer than other medium-to-large cities. Virginia Beach, the next safest city per the report, had more than 50% more violent crimes per capita than Irvine.
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC
Two Adjacent Vacant Lots in a Line-Up of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Despite scarcity, Developers and Private Buyers are now finding unique opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
irvineweekly.com
How The 2022 Midterm Election Is Playing Out In Irvine
As the nation awaits the results of the 2022 Midterm Elections and tallies trickle in, voters in Irvine are starting to get a clearer picture of how candidates fared during election night. On Wednesday, November 9, the OC Registrar of Voters estimated that 33.6% of ballots had been counted with...
daytrippen.com
Bolsa Chica State Beach Camping Reservations
Bolsa Chica State Beach is located between Huntington Beach and Seal Beach. Beach camping at Bolsa Chica is limited to recreational vehicles only. No overnight tent camping is allowed on the beach. When you camp at Bolsa Chica, you are camping in the parking lot. That said, this is still a great place to park your RV for an overnight stay.
