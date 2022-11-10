ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Damien ends Portola’s hopes for first CIF water polo championship

Portola players and coaches, including head coach Kate Avery and assistant coaches Mark Alvarado and Anthony Coppin with the second place plaque. (Photos courtesy Jim Tomlin, For OC Sports Zone). Portola’s High School’s top-seeded boys water polo team was hoping to cap a memorable season with a CIF Division 3...
PORTOLA, CA
ocsportszone.com

CIF football playoff final scores for quarterfinal round OC games Friday, Nov. 11

It’s a big night of high school football as the quarterfinal round of the CIF playoffs takes place for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: Mission Viejo beats No. 13 Corona Centennial 31-28 in CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinals

The 2022 high school football season is entering win or go home time as 21 of the teams featured in the MaxPreps Top 25 rankings are in the playoffs. Our Game of the Week featured No. 22 Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.) playing at Los Alamitos (Calif.) in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 bracket and Damian Henderson led the Griffins to a 52-42 win.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
ocsportszone.com

Six Orange County teams aiming for CIF boys water polo titles Saturday

CIF finals are Saturday at the William Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Six Orange County boys water water polo teams will be out to capture CIF championships Saturday at the William Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine. Top-seeded Portola, making its first appearance in the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

La Quinta football falls to Laguna Beach in 2nd round of playoffs, ends remarkable run for Blackhawks

La Quinta loses 41-16 to Laguna Beach in CIF-SS Division 9 quarterfinal La Quinta's remarkable run has finally come to an end. The Blackhawks were beat by Laguna Beach on Friday night in the 2nd round of the CIF-SS Division 9 playoffs. Final - Laguna Beach 41 La Quinta 16 Postgame reactions ⬇️ @KESQ @BlakeArthur24 The post La Quinta football falls to Laguna Beach in 2nd round of playoffs, ends remarkable run for Blackhawks appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: Malachi Nelson, Los Alamitos host No. 22 Long Beach Poly in CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs

The 2022 high school football season is entering win or go home time as 21 of the teams featured in the MaxPreps Top 25 rankings are in the playoffs. Our Game of the Week features No. 22 Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.) playing at Los Alamitos (Calif.) in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 bracket.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Athlete’s Olympic medals stolen from Laguna Hills home

Authorities are searching for the suspects who stole three Olympic medals from a home in Laguna Hills. A home in the 25000 block of Black Horse Lane was burglarized on the night of Oct. 29, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The suspects stole a safe containing valuable items including three Olympic Games medals […]
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
dailytitan.com

Fullerton assembly member gains slim lead over opponent

Democratic candidate Sharon Quirk-Silva holds a marginal lead over opponent Soo Yoo in the race to become assembly member of California’s 67th District. After being virtually tied on Wednesday, Quirk-Silva currently holds 50.2% of the 69,212 votes counted. Due to the 2020 Census vote to redistrict, the 67th District,...
FULLERTON, CA
irvinestandard.com

Take this 3.5-mile hike into the ‘Yosemite of Orange County’

Open space preservation on The Irvine Ranch began 125 years ago with the dedication of Irvine Regional Park – the first county park. Since then, over 60% of the Ranch has been permanently preserved, stretching 22 miles from mountains to sea. The best way to see these wildlands is...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Fire engulfs car repair business in San Juan Capistrano

Fire crews battled a massive three-alarm structure fire in San Juan Capistrano on Friday night. Authorities received reports of a fire in the 32000 block of Calle Perfecto around 7:50 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority. When crews arrived, the flames were seen shooting through the roof of the single-story building. Fiery, charred […]
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
theshelbyreport.com

Northgate Gonzalez Market Celebrates Opening In Santa Ana, CA

Northgate González Market celebrated the grand opening of its new store at 2603 Westminster Ave. in Santa Ana, California. “We are excited at the overwhelming response and support from the Santa Ana community,” said Miguel González, co-president of Northgate González Market. The company invested more than...
SANTA ANA, CA
irvinestandard.com

America’s safest city for 17th straight year

For the 17th consecutive year, FBI crime statistics show that Irvine is the safest U.S. city of its size. And not only the safest, but, once again, considerably safer than other medium-to-large cities. Virginia Beach, the next safest city per the report, had more than 50% more violent crimes per capita than Irvine.
IRVINE, CA
RealtorJenniferN

Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC

Two Adjacent Vacant Lots in a Line-Up of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Despite scarcity, Developers and Private Buyers are now finding unique opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
irvineweekly.com

How The 2022 Midterm Election Is Playing Out In Irvine

As the nation awaits the results of the 2022 Midterm Elections and tallies trickle in, voters in Irvine are starting to get a clearer picture of how candidates fared during election night. On Wednesday, November 9, the OC Registrar of Voters estimated that 33.6% of ballots had been counted with...
IRVINE, CA
daytrippen.com

Bolsa Chica State Beach Camping Reservations

Bolsa Chica State Beach is located between Huntington Beach and Seal Beach. Beach camping at Bolsa Chica is limited to recreational vehicles only. No overnight tent camping is allowed on the beach. When you camp at Bolsa Chica, you are camping in the parking lot. That said, this is still a great place to park your RV for an overnight stay.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy