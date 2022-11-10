Read full article on original website
Judy Woodruff Will Leave ‘PBS NewsHour’ at End of 2022
PBS is readying a new era at its venerable “NewsHour.”. The long-running news program confirmed that anchor Judy Woodruff would step away at the end of 2022, details of which previously surfaced in May. Woodruff is expected to begin work on a two-year project that seeks to understand how the American people see their country amid deep political divisions.
Julian Lennon shares airport selfie with Paul McCartmey
Musician Julian Lennon shared on Instagram a selfie of him with rock 'n' roll legend Paul McCartney after the two unexpectedly ran into each other at England's Heathrow airport this weekend.
‘The English’ Loses a Compelling Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer Two-Hander in Convoluted Web of Grievances: TV Review
There’s a great show hiding inside the convoluted plots otherwise obscuring “The English.” From writer and director Hugo Blick (“Black Earth Rising”), Amazon Prime Video’s new limited series taps Emily Blunt (also an executive producer) and Chaske Spencer (“Banshee,” “Sneaky Pete”) to play Cornelia and Eli, an especially odd couple who forge an equally unlikely and unshakeable bond out in the dusty, unforgiving deserts of the American West. Together, these two characters and actors alike prove more than enough to drive the series forward — and yet, Blick continually throws more and more complications into the mix, packing the season’s six episodes with easily 10 hours worth of material.
Emayatzy Corinealdi Sets the Record Straight on Jax’s Past in New Clip From Hulu’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Season Finale (EXCLUSIVE)
Emayatzy Corinealdi, who plays Jax Stewart in Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt,” is confronting her past with eyes wide open in a new clip from the season finale, shared exclusively with Variety. Following the penultimate episode, the high power criminal attorney is left reckoning with the history of sexual...
From Queer Activism to Squirrel Masks, Seville’s Diverse Andalusian Lineup
Andalusia boasts legendary locations, used for decades in productions from “Lawrence of Arabia” to “Game of Thrones.” Now it’s the turn of the filmmakers from the region to get attention. This year’s Seville European Film Festival ran an Andalusian Panorama. Its aim was to showcase the latest and best of Andalusian cinema. A reccy:
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere Date With Epic Rip Wheeler Pic
The “Yellowstone” Season 5 premiere date has finally arrived, and no one is more excited… The post ‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere Date With Epic Rip Wheeler Pic appeared first on Outsider.
Elon Musk’s message to Twitter's remote workers: 'Resignation accepted'
Elon Musk is not mincing words when it comes to remote work.
8 useful Netflix settings you probably don’t even know about
You might not like Netflix’s recent price hikes or moves indicating that the password-sharing days will soon be history. That’s why we told you about how you can cancel Netflix and use these free streaming services instead. But the streaming service still has plenty of great content to keep you subscribed. The longer you use Netflix, the more useful tips and tricks you’ll pick up. Here, we’ll show you a few simple Netflix settings and features that can improve your streaming experience.
