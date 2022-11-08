Help kids learn about gratitude throughout November with this printable Thanksgiving turkey filled with gratitude activities for kids! Do one each day, color it in, and have a fully colored turkey by the end of the month! Every year I try to figure out how to help my kids learn to be more grateful for the things they have. This year I made this fun printable Thanksgiving turkey that’s filled with questions and activities to help kids (and adults) think of things they’re grateful for all month long! It’s an adorable turkey filled with helpful ideas!

1 DAY AGO