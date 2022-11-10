ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Warning for Volusia residents after Nicole: 'Stay away from the beach!'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Volusia County officials are warning those who are curious about the damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole: Stay away from the beach!. "While people may be anxious to visit the beach to take pictures of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole, this is not the time or place," officials said. "Going anywhere near the beach could place your life in jeopardy. Right now, the ocean is plagued with debris and contaminants that can cause serious harm."
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Florida state leaders begin surveying property damage from Hurricane Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s Director of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie joined Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday to survey property damage with homeowners along Wilbur by the Sea, where several homes collapsed due to the arrival of Hurricane Nicole. The post-Nicole storm erosion created a domino effect for homes...
FLORIDA STATE
flaglerlive.com

Devastation on Flagler’s Coastline: Houses and Roadbeds Hanging on Sand Cliffs, Vanished Dunes, Yards Turned Beach

Tropical Storm Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Damage assessment, Part I | Damage assessment, Part II. There’s a palm tree somehow still standing on a dune at the south end of the county, near the Volusia County line. From the road, it looks as if it’s standing on air, with nothing behind it but ocean. And in fact it mostly is. That it was still standing early this afternoon was inexplicable. Three quarters of its formerly root-splayed trunk base was exposed and rootless, the leeward side of bulge barely holding on to what’s left of a threadbare shelf of sand. It used to be a dune. Now it looks like something a child built to to look like the ramparts of a sandcastle, enjoying its brief moment in the sun before it’s washed away.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Flagler County parks closed due to flooding from Hurricane Nicole

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Several Flagler County parks have been closed until further notice due to flooding from Hurricane Nicole, according to county officials. Nicole — now a tropical storm — brought heavy rain and strong wind gusts to the county when it struck early Thursday morning.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Parts of Florida's A1A destroyed by Hurricane Nicole, leaving businesses reeling

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Business owners along Florida's State Road A1A say it's been a one-two punch, again losing access to Flagler Beach's main artery. "We just went through a hurricane, and it seemed much bigger, more impactful. But Hurricane Nicole really did screw us up. A1A's devastated again, large chunks of the road missing. Right here in front of Oceanside we almost lost a large chunk," said John Lulgjuraj, owner of the Oceanside Bar & Grill.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
click orlando

High winds pick up in Volusia County as Nicole moves inland

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stronger winds picked up in Volusia County Thursday morning after Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach. In Daytona Beach Shores, the wind is pushing water from the ocean down streets, according to News 6′s Treasure Roberts. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy