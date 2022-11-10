Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Warning for Volusia residents after Nicole: 'Stay away from the beach!'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Volusia County officials are warning those who are curious about the damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole: Stay away from the beach!. "While people may be anxious to visit the beach to take pictures of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole, this is not the time or place," officials said. "Going anywhere near the beach could place your life in jeopardy. Right now, the ocean is plagued with debris and contaminants that can cause serious harm."
click orlando
Lake County residents spared high flood levels of Ian after Hurricane Nicole ran through
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Friday, homeowners and businesses along the St. John’s River in Astor said they are thankful water levels this week didn’t reach as high as levels during Hurricane Ian. Officials said the St. John’s River reached its major flood stage of 4 feet late...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Rising waters, high tides affect areas of Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Rising waters, high tides and the failure of a drainage system to a canal are just some of the issues residents in Volusia County are facing after Tropical Storm Nicole made its way through the area. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Residents...
click orlando
Florida state leaders begin surveying property damage from Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s Director of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie joined Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday to survey property damage with homeowners along Wilbur by the Sea, where several homes collapsed due to the arrival of Hurricane Nicole. The post-Nicole storm erosion created a domino effect for homes...
flaglerlive.com
Devastation on Flagler’s Coastline: Houses and Roadbeds Hanging on Sand Cliffs, Vanished Dunes, Yards Turned Beach
Tropical Storm Nicole coverage: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Damage assessment, Part I | Damage assessment, Part II. There’s a palm tree somehow still standing on a dune at the south end of the county, near the Volusia County line. From the road, it looks as if it’s standing on air, with nothing behind it but ocean. And in fact it mostly is. That it was still standing early this afternoon was inexplicable. Three quarters of its formerly root-splayed trunk base was exposed and rootless, the leeward side of bulge barely holding on to what’s left of a threadbare shelf of sand. It used to be a dune. Now it looks like something a child built to to look like the ramparts of a sandcastle, enjoying its brief moment in the sun before it’s washed away.
click orlando
Flagler County parks closed due to flooding from Hurricane Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Several Flagler County parks have been closed until further notice due to flooding from Hurricane Nicole, according to county officials. Nicole — now a tropical storm — brought heavy rain and strong wind gusts to the county when it struck early Thursday morning.
fox13news.com
Flooding, damage after Tropical Storm Nicole in Volusia County, Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole's worst has passed over some areas of Florida's East Coast, but what's left behind is lots of water, flooding, and wind damage. Updates: https://www.fox13news.com/news/rose-bay-dam-in-port-orange-breaches-several-homes-at-risk.
Bay News 9
Owners of condemned Volusia County condos hope for a speedy storm solution
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Before Hurricane Ian hit Florida in late September, Las Brisas board member Curt Lentz says the condominium association had already been pushing for the construction of a protective seawall. What You Need To Know. The land around the Las Brisas condominium complex in New...
‘There’s no beach at all’: Brevard County dealing with ‘significant’ erosion following Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County is dealing with what officials are calling “significant” erosion on its coastline following Hurricane Nicole. Images from up and down the county’s coastline show shrinking beaches and damage to the sand dunes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
click orlando
Half-dozen Brevard properties deemed unsafe after Hurricane Nicole, beach manager says
MELBOURNE, BEACH, Fla. – Amanda Massachessi is worrying more than ever after a hurricane. Her family shared video from their Shell Street beach house five years ago after Hurricane Irma, where storm surge washed sand away up to their deck. Now, Massachessi says the erosion is even worse because...
fox35orlando.com
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole. In addition to collapsed buildings, eroded beaches, downed trees, and flooded roadways, the power of Hurricane Nicole also pushed up several feet of sand onto the coast, covering some streets and homes in massive amounts of sand. In...
fox35orlando.com
Parts of Florida's A1A destroyed by Hurricane Nicole, leaving businesses reeling
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Business owners along Florida's State Road A1A say it's been a one-two punch, again losing access to Flagler Beach's main artery. "We just went through a hurricane, and it seemed much bigger, more impactful. But Hurricane Nicole really did screw us up. A1A's devastated again, large chunks of the road missing. Right here in front of Oceanside we almost lost a large chunk," said John Lulgjuraj, owner of the Oceanside Bar & Grill.
Melbourne Beach residents struggle with beach erosion, could take weeks to assess damage
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. — In Brevard County, damage assessments are still underway. Drone 9 flew over Melbourne Beach and captured the erosion that is happening there. Channel 9 has learned that it may take weeks to add up the full impact of Hurricane Nicole. Residents said it has been...
click orlando
High winds pick up in Volusia County as Nicole moves inland
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stronger winds picked up in Volusia County Thursday morning after Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach. In Daytona Beach Shores, the wind is pushing water from the ocean down streets, according to News 6′s Treasure Roberts. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
click orlando
‘One step forward, three steps back:’ Ormond Beach homeowners face flooding again
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Ormond Beach homeowners are faced with more devastation after Hurricane Nicole came barreling through Central Florida. News 6 reporter Treasure Roberts spoke with Lisa and Bruce Chiarizzi Monday, just a couple days before Nicole made landfall. [TRENDING: Drone video shows crumbling beachside Florida homes devastated...
click orlando
Nicole causes Halifax River to jump banks, flood portions of Port Orange
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – The Halifax River has jumped its banks, causing some flooding in low-lying areas of Port Orange as Nicole bears down on Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening back to a tropical storm Thursday morning. News 6 crews at Riverside...
click orlando
Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
Hurricane Nicole: Recovery, rebuilding underway in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUISA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people are still without in New Smyrna Beach. The evacuation order has been lifted there, but people are being asked to stay away from the shoreline because some structures are compromised. People who rode out the storm at home have already started repairs,...
mynews13.com
Future of Daytona Beach Shores business uncertain after damage from Ian, and now Nicole
The cleanup in Volusia County has officially started for residents and businesses that found themselves in the path of Hurricane Nicole. Carmine's Beachside Pizzeria was already recovering from Hurricane Ian when Nicole hit early Thursday. Investor James Brogno says the latest storm put the rebuilding effort back on square one.
Florida couple’s home flooded by 2 hurricanes in less than 2 months
Just weeks after Ian destroyed Cori and Vinny Bosco’s Daytona Beach home, Nicole flooded the home once again on Thursday.
