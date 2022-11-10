ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Relief in Ukraine's Kherson after Russian occupation

Ukrainians in the liberated southern city of Kherson expressed a sense of relief on Sunday as they adjusted to life under Kyiv authorities after months of Russian occupation. There were no scenes of jubilation on Sunday, an AFP correspondent said, but many locals said they felt a great sense of relief after Kyiv had wrested back control of the city. 

Comments / 0

Community Policy