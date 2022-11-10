Read full article on original website
Relief in Ukraine's Kherson after Russian occupation
Ukrainians in the liberated southern city of Kherson expressed a sense of relief on Sunday as they adjusted to life under Kyiv authorities after months of Russian occupation. There were no scenes of jubilation on Sunday, an AFP correspondent said, but many locals said they felt a great sense of relief after Kyiv had wrested back control of the city.
US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat
President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea are vowing a unified and coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs
Biden to make clear U.S. does not seek conflict with China - White House official
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - United States President Joe Biden will make clear in his bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no conflict, a White House official said on Sunday.
