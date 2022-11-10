Aaron Judge wins 2022 Hank Aaron Award

In April of 1974, Hank Aaron passed Babe Ruth to become Major League Baseball’s all-time leader in career home runs. 25 years later, in 1999, the Hank Aaron Award was introduced and since then it has been given each year to the best offensive performer in both leagues.

This year, in the American League, the recipient is Aaron Judge.

Judge, an ex-Bulldog, hit 62 home runs this season to set a new American League record. He also came close to winning the triple crown, with a .311 average and 131 RBI.

The Hank Aaron Award is determined by a panel of Hall of Famers and a fan vote.

“It’s an honor getting voted for this award,” said Judge on MLB Network on Wednesday. “All the Hall of Famers and fans that voted, this is definitely an incredible honor, getting a chance to honor Hank and be a part of the wonderful list of guys who have won this award.

“It’s something special.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.