NBC Bay Area
Suspect Arrested After Fremont Shooting: Police
A shooting suspect was arrested in Fremont Saturday afternoon following an incident in the city's Niles District earlier in the day in which one person was shot. The victim suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to survive, according to a Fremont police spokesperson. The incident occurred at about 1:20...
Antioch to consider gunshot detection system in response to shootings
ANTIOCH – The Antioch City Council on Tuesday will decide whether to enter into a five-year agreement with a gunshot detection system company to monitor the city's gunfire activity and find locations of shootings. At its Oct. 11 meeting, the council directed staff to identify the most critical areas for coverage by the company ShotSpotter Respond based on an analysis of gunfire-related crimes, as well as price proposals and the fiscal impact to the city.ShotSpotter says its technology directs police to precise locations of gunfire in more than 90 percent of gunfire cases where its technology is used. Antioch police...
NBC Bay Area
Antioch City Council Considers Using Gunshot Detection Tech to Respond to Shootings
The Antioch City Council on Tuesday will decide whether to enter into a five-year agreement with a gunshot detection system company to monitor the city's gunfire activity and find locations of shootings. At its Oct. 11 meeting, the council directed staff to identify the most critical areas for coverage by...
NBC Bay Area
Armed Suspects Hold Up San Pablo Jewelry Store: Police
Police are investigating a jewelry store robbery in San Pablo that happened Saturday. The incident occurred at around 4 p.m. at H-Bee Jewelry, located at the San Pablo Town Center. Police said multiple people were wearing masks and gloves. They held up workers at gunpoint before getting away with a...
Fatal shooting victim in SF identified as 20-year-old man
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– A 20-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District this week. The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim Thursday afternoon as Kevin Rice. His place of residence is unknown. Police continue to investigate the incident, which occurred Monday afternoon. The […]
DA will not press charges in 2020 Richmond police shooting
RICHMOND - The use of force by police resulting in the 2020 death of Juan Carlos Ayon Barraza in Richmond was "reasonable under the totality of the circumstances," according to a report from the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office released Thursday. Vallejo police received a call about a missing woman, who was last seen with Barraza, at about 8 a.m. on April 16, 2020. A family member of the missing woman said they confronted Barraza, 24, about her whereabouts, to which Barraza allegedly said "something bad" happened to the 29-year-old woman. Barraza then allegedly got into his vehicle and fled...
San Jose police arrest suspect who reportedly pointed gun at kids
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose police announced on Thursday the arrest of a man they believed pointed a gun at three juveniles back in September.After a month-long search, police arrested 20-year-old Sumeet Khaira on Nov. 3 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm. The arrest stems from a report from three juveniles, ages 11-13 years old, who said that on the evening of Sept. 23, around 7:15 p.m., a man in a car approached them while they walked on McLaughlin Avenue. The man, later identified as Khaira, spoke to the trio and after an exchange of words, pointed a handgun with an illegal high-capacity magazine at them. He then sped away and the juveniles reported the incident to the police.Using license plate readers and other investigative tools, police tracked down Khaira and arrested him in San Jose. When they took him into custody he had the firearm with the illegal magazine on him. Officers booked him into San Jose Main County Jail, where he remains.Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Gaarde #4560 of the San José Police Department's Assaults Unit at 4560@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.
SFGate
Family of man fatally shot by police to get $3M settlement
VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area city will pay the mother of a 21-year-old man shot and killed by police in 2017 nearly $3 million to settle a wrongful death and federal civil rights lawsuit. The family of Angel Ramos filed the lawsuit against the city...
Man expected to live following shooting on Seventh Street in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN)– A man was shot multiple times early Thursday morning in Union City but is expected to live, police said. Officers were sent at 1:18 a.m. to the 33500 block of Seventh Street immediately following the shooting and arrived to find a 37-year-old man with multiple bullet wounds, according to police. The […]
thesfnews.com
MUNI Attempted Robbery Suspect Arrested
SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect responsible for an attempted robbery on a MUNI bus has been arrested. The San Francisco Police Department reported on October 7, at approximately 7:10 p.m., an adult female walked into Mission Police Station to a report an attempted robbery. The victim told officers that while she...
Woman found fatally stabbed inside vehicle in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was pronounced dead in Stockton after being found inside a vehicle in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that around 7:29 a.m. Thursday, officers arrived on the scene near the area of Sikh Temple Street and Fourth Street in response to a reported stabbing. According to […]
DA clears police officers who shot Vallejo woman’s suspected killer
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A Vallejo woman was shot in the head and still clinging to life when she was dumped onto the side of a road in a bag. Details of a horrifying 2020 homicide were released in a report from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday as prosecutors announced that […]
Police investigating robbery of $10k in tobacco products from delivery truck
DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Daly City are investigating the theft last weekend of approximately $10,000 in tobacco products from a delivery truck. On Saturday at 4:32 p.m., officers with the Daly City Police Department responded to a convenience store in the 400 block of Gellert Boulevard. Police said two employees of a company […]
Memorial for SFPD officer killed 28 years ago scheduled for Sunday
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– Current and former members of the San Francisco Police Department will meet Sunday to remember a police officer killed in the line of duty 28 years ago. Officer James Guelff was shot and killed by a carjacking suspect on Nov. 13, 1994. A memorial service for Guelff is scheduled for Sunday […]
police1.com
Calif. LEO charged with 4 felonies amid ongoing investigation into illegal firearm activity
PITTSBURG, Calif. — In the first filing as part of a federal and state criminal investigation into a dozen Bay Area law enforcement officials, the Contra Costa District Attorney has charged an ex-Pittsburg officer with illegally possessing and selling two assault rifles, new court records show. Armando Montalvo, 28,...
Newly released bodycam video shows Fairfield officers shoot at suspect
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Newly released bodycam video shows a shooting between Fairfield Police Department officers and a suspect that happened back on June 26, the department announced in a Facebook post. The video released this week shows the incident on the 1600 block of Fairground Drive in Vallejo where the suspect was shot. Around […]
Warrant issued for former Pittsburg police officer on weapons charges
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – A former officer with the Pittsburg Police Department has been charged for the sale and possession of illegal assault weapons, according to a news release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Armando Montalvo faces a four-count complaint that includes two counts for the manufacture, distribution, sale or transport of […]
Armed robbers steal man's watch in Millbrae
MILLBRAE – A man was robbed of his watch at gunpoint by two suspects who fled in a waiting car in Millbrae Friday afternoon.A San Mateo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said late Friday afternoon that the incident happened at 1;55 p.m. at the intersection of Ludeman Lane and Cozzolino Drive.The victim told deputies that two men approached him and demanded his watch. One of them was carrying a handgun. After getting his watch, the suspects fled in a waiting gray Hyundai sedan.Deputies are looking for the two suspects and the third suspect, who was the driver of the getaway car.This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Gregory Chong at the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office at (650) 599-1516.
EXCLUSIVE: 2 photographers attacked in separate incidents the same day outside Palace of Fine Arts
A witness took video, which shows how suddenly, two masked and armed men approach. The photographer described the harrowing experience over the phone and added later that he was also pistol-whipped at the time of the incident.
Traffic stop leads to recovery of marijuana, firearms from convicted felon in Concord
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Two people have been arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop and seized firearms and marijuana, the Concord Police Department announced Thursday in a Facebook post. The traffic stop led to a search near Laguna Street and Ellis Street of two occupants inside a vehicle, resulting in the discovery of marijuana […]
