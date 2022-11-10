ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unleashed Force: Experts weigh how CA could regulate K-9s

OAKLAND, Calif. - When gruesome body-worn camera footage came to light earlier this year showing a Brentwood police K-9 tearing a shoplifting suspect’s scalp off, people around the country recoiled in horror. Talmika Bates’s injuries quickly went viral in what appeared to be an unusual case of a police...
Lake Tahoe ski resorts opening early

Ski resorts around Lake Tahoe are opening early this fall. Snow is blanketing the Sierra Nevada mountain range and resorts are ramping up to open their lifts. There has been more than three feet of snow in the past week. Boreal opens today. Mount Rose will be open today through...

