Read full article on original website
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Unleashed Force: Experts weigh how CA could regulate K-9s
OAKLAND, Calif. - When gruesome body-worn camera footage came to light earlier this year showing a Brentwood police K-9 tearing a shoplifting suspect’s scalp off, people around the country recoiled in horror. Talmika Bates’s injuries quickly went viral in what appeared to be an unusual case of a police...
KTVU FOX 2
Officer fired after 2 deadly Vallejo shootings hired as Broadmoor officer
BROADMOOR, Calif. - Officer Ryan McMahon, who was involved in two deadly shootings in Vallejo and fired from that department, now has a new job along the Peninsula in the small community of Broadmoor. "A police department has trusted him with a badge and a gun and to make life...
KTVU FOX 2
Lake Tahoe ski resorts opening early
Ski resorts around Lake Tahoe are opening early this fall. Snow is blanketing the Sierra Nevada mountain range and resorts are ramping up to open their lifts. There has been more than three feet of snow in the past week. Boreal opens today. Mount Rose will be open today through...
Comments / 0