Nevada State

TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
Motley Fool

The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
NBC Chicago

FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Lost Billions and the Company Filed for Bankruptcy—It Could Signal the ‘Demise' of Crypto, Expert Says

FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms, is in major financial turmoil. At its peak, FTX was valued at $32 billion. The company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after competing offshore crypto exchange, Binance, backed out of a deal to acquire it and users withdrew around $6 billion in funds.
decrypt.co

Coinbase CEO Says Company Doesn't Have 'Any Material Exposure' to FTX or Alameda

Brian Armstrong addressed concerns about his firm's stability after Binance announced its FTX buyout. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong took to Twitter to address concerns about his firm's exposure to FTX in light of the announced acquisition of FTX by Binance, saying first that he has a lot of sympathy for everyone involved in the current situation with FTX.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
CoinTelegraph

Marathon is now the 2nd-largest listed holder of Bitcoin — CEO

Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Marathon Digital Holdings is now understood to be the second-largest holder of Bitcoin in the world among publicly-listed companies. During the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 8, Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel revealed the company now holds 11,300 BTC, worth around $205 million at the time of writing, “making Marathon the second largest holder of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies worldwide, ” referring to unnamed third-party data.
kitco.com

FTX bankruptcy puts a stop to the crypto rally as Bitcoin slides to $16,700

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Investors are now digging to discover which firms are likely to be the most impacted by the fall...
CBS LA

Crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy amid $8 billion shortfall

FTX Trading on Friday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, capping a sudden and startling downfall for one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried also resigned from the company, which appointed John J. Ray III as its new chief executive. Bankman-Fried plans to stay with FTX while it works through the bankruptcy process, according to a statement on Friday.
cryptoglobe.com

Bloomberg Strategist: In Aftermath of FTX Collapse, Bitcoin Could Revisit $10K Support

Recently, Mike McGlone, a Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), shared his thoughts on how the collapse of SBF’s FTX empire could impact Bitcoin price in the next several weeks. On Tuesday (8 November 2022), Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (aka...
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Plunges Below $17,000 As Concerns Over FTX Spook Investors

Crypto investors continued to take heat Saturday following a market plunge that has largely to do with concerns over FTX’s financial health. At the time of publication, Bitcoin was trading at $16,854 after a 1.7% drop in the past 24 hours. Ethereum took an even bigger hit, shedding roughly...
Gizmodo

DOJ and SEC Investigating FTX Collapse as Entire Crypto Market Plunges

The Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission are investigating FTX, a crypto platform that halted withdrawals on Tuesday, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal. And while the SEC’s investigation has reportedly been going “for months,” the agency’s scrutiny has only expanded this week following the liquidity crisis at FTX, which has caused the entire cryptocurrency market to tank.
coingeek.com

Wuhan removes NFTs from metaverse plans amid regulatory trouble in China

China has been making forays in the metaverse since it imposed a blanket ban on digital currencies in 2021. However, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been relegated to the back seat due to regulators’ growing uncertainties around the asset class. According to a report from the South China Morning Post,...
coingeek.com

FTX Bankruptcy: Hacked, regulated or rug-pulled as traders despair

Traders already on edge after FTX’s dramatic implosion this week were rocked again today by signs the exchange had been hacked. Observers noticed on-chain records showing “hundreds of millions of dollars” worth of digital assets began leaving the company’s wallets late on Friday night. FTX filed...
coingeek.com

Robinhood pledges commitment to digital assets amid steep drop in revenue

Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) released its Q3 report showing a fall in revenue, but the firm says it does little to dampen its digital asset efforts in the future. The brokerage firm recorded a 12% quarter-on-quarter loss in monthly active users while notional volume tumbled by 24%, spelling worry for investors. Revenues from digital assets, an area in which Robinhood had scored relative success, fell below expectations with a 12% slide in Q3.
WEKU

FTX crypto exchange, billions of dollars low and under DOJ scrutiny, seeks bankruptcy

Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection following its collapse this week. FTX and its CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried are under investigation by the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission to determine whether any criminal activity or securities offenses were committed. The person could not discuss details of the investigations publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
CNET

FTX Files for Bankruptcy in Wake of Binance Halting Acquisition, CEO Resigns

Beleaguered cryptocurrency platform FTX filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, in the wake of rival Binance backing out of a plan to acquire it. CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigned from his position, but will remain to assist with an orderly transition to successor John J. Ray III. The company's troubles entered the...
PYMNTS

FTX’s Enron Parallels Have Implications for Crypto’s Great Regulatory Revamp

FTX’s former CEO is being replaced by one of the men who oversaw Enron’s bankruptcy proceedings. There’s irony in that news. John J. Ray III, a restructuring lawyer who helped steer Enron’s dissolution, and recover funds for creditors, now — two decades later — takes up the mantle of steering FTX through Chapter 11.

