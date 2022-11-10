ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

How do you feel about drivers who run red lights in Lansing?

Ask Lansing
Ask Lansing
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dyTim_0j5Y8GzJ00
unsplash web image

I moved to the area a few months ago from another large city. I found that red-light running has become an epidemic in this city. I have learned to plan for the inevitable and incomprehensible traffic to and from work and am familiar with and expected aggressive city driving. But as a newcomer, I am amazed at the number of times a day on my short commute that I see drivers unapologetically speed through traffic lights long after yellow has turned to red. Is it possibly due to the sudden and recent increase in area traffic?

Comments / 1

AP_001281.8375b54f84304a9e8506b6f04842f9bd.1107
2d ago

I think the lights should have a camera to take a picture of the people going through red lights. 2 offenses a large hefty fine. People just don’t care anymore. Peoples life are at stake. No one appreciates life anymore. I’ve seen a light turn red and 3 people are already through the light. Then our insurance goes up. Fair to us? No.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run on I-94

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run on I-94. According to authorities, the crash happened at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday on westbound I-94, just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township. Police described the suspect vehicle as a black sedan that fled toward Jackson. The...
SCIO TOWNSHIP, MI
jtv.tv

US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) Closed at I-94 Beginning Saturday for Traffic Shift

Crews work on the diverging diamond interchange at I-94, US-127 and West Avenue. MDOT photo. (November 10, 2022 3:28 PM) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close US-127/M-50 (West Avenue) at I-94 to shift traffic to the new diverging diamond interchange (DDI) configuration in Jackson. This work is part...
JACKSON, MI
Cars 108

Portable Generators Being Recalled Due to Serious Injuries

I've always wanted to own a generator just in case my wife and I lose power due to a major storm in the Greater Lansing area. About several years ago, we had a major ice storm in Michigan that knocked out power to thousands of homes all across Michigan, and yes I was part of that mess.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing Township Police have person of interest after body left by dumpster

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Township Police say they have identified a person of interest in the suspicious death of 45-year-old Randolph Putmon of Lansing. Putmon was found by a dumpster in Lansing Township in the early hours of Nov. 7. Police said after further investigation they figured out two people came to the […]
lansingcitypulse.com

‘Accident waiting to happen’

Local and state officials are scrambling to address a traffic situation that Lansing Board of Education President Gabrielle Lawrence called “dangerous and a knot of chaos.”. Neighborhood leaders and school officials are concerned about traffic at Pattengill Biotechnical Magnet School, formerly the Fairview Elementary School, on the east side....
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Downtown Lansing to see street and sidewalk closures for Silver Bells in the City

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There will be several downtown street and sidewalk closures as well as reduced lanes for Silver Bells in the City on Nov. 17. Northbound, N. Capitol Avenue will be closed from Michigan Avenue to Ottawa Street to accommodate the Showmobile. Closing at approximately 7 a.m. and reopening after 12 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Intersection of Pine and Saginaw in Lansing back open following accident

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday morning around 4:45 a.m., the intersection of Pine and Saginaw Street in Lansing was closed due to an accident. The accident happened in front of Quality Dairy and Walnut Manor Apartments. The wreckage from the accident has been cleared and the intersection is now back...
LANSING, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

8 arrested after drive-by-shooting in Grand Rapids with more than 50 shots fired

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Eight people have been arrested following a drive-by shooting and police chase early Thursday morning. The incident started just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, when the Kent County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls about shots fired along Campus Park Drive, south of 60th Street SE. Deputies located a home struck by gunfire at the scene and no injuries were reported.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Charlotte Police searching for suspect after reported armed robbery

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a gas station on Friday. Officials said they got a call about an armed robbery around 8:55 p.m. at the Sidco Gas Station on Lawrence Avenue in Charlotte. The Charlotte Police Department believes the man left with an unknown amount of money from the gas station.
CHARLOTTE, MI
Ask Lansing

Ask Lansing

Seattle, WA
414
Followers
510
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Everything about Lansing

Comments / 0

Community Policy