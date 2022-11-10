ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How do you feel about drivers who run red lights in Salem?

 3 days ago
I moved to the area a few months ago from another large city. I found that red-light running has become an epidemic in this city. I have learned to plan for the inevitable and incomprehensible traffic to and from work and am familiar with and expected aggressive city driving. But as a newcomer, I am amazed at the number of times a day on my short commute that I see drivers unapologetically speed through traffic lights long after yellow has turned to red. Is it possibly due to the sudden and recent increase in area traffic?

Entwickelter Primat
1d ago

I’ve been seeing this a lot lately along with speeding WAY over the speed limit. Wanna know the one thing they all have in common? A California license plate.

