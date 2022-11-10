ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How do you feel about drivers who run red lights in Spokane?

Ask Spokane
Ask Spokane
 3 days ago
I moved to the area a few months ago from another large city. I found that red-light running has become an epidemic in this city. I have learned to plan for the inevitable and incomprehensible traffic to and from work and am familiar with and expected aggressive city driving. But as a newcomer, I am amazed at the number of times a day on my short commute that I see drivers unapologetically speed through traffic lights long after yellow has turned to red. Is it possibly due to the sudden and recent increase in area traffic?

