How do you feel about drivers who run red lights in Akron?

 3 days ago
I moved to the area a few months ago from another large city. I found that red-light running has become an epidemic in this city. I have learned to plan for the inevitable and incomprehensible traffic to and from work and am familiar with and expected aggressive city driving. But as a newcomer, I am amazed at the number of times a day on my short commute that I see drivers unapologetically speed through traffic lights long after yellow has turned to red. Is it possibly due to the sudden and recent increase in area traffic?

Bad Ass Princess
2d ago

It’s everywhere. Disrespectful of others trying to clear the intersection and running lights hoping to hit you so you will be sited at fault and sue you. If they change the laws taking that away, maybe you won’t see that happening as much. Idk?

Keith Williams
2d ago

every time I go out Iin Akron, Ohio I fear for my life. I can't remember how many times, if I hadn't been watching the times people have run lights. But more scary then that is the many times people have run stop signs. If I wasn't watching I know as fast as the people travel if they would of hit me, I would of been dead.

