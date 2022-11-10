ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

How do you feel about drivers who run red lights in Tacoma?

Ask Tacoma
Ask Tacoma
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dyTim_0j5Y880k00
unsplash web image

I moved to the area a few months ago from another large city. I found that red-light running has become an epidemic in this city. I have learned to plan for the inevitable and incomprehensible traffic to and from work and am familiar with and expected aggressive city driving. But as a newcomer, I am amazed at the number of times a day on my short commute that I see drivers unapologetically speed through traffic lights long after yellow has turned to red. Is it possibly due to the sudden and recent increase in area traffic?

Comments / 26

Dale Griswold
2d ago

After being hit by a person running a red light I notice how many do it now.Not only do they run the light but speed up as well.

Reply(1)
5
guest
2d ago

l have come close to being hit more times than l can count over the years by drivers running red lights on North Pearl Street; whether lm walking or driving, people don't even slow down, they just sail right through the intersection like they have the green light, have seen a lot of wrecks over by Cypress Cove apartments and the Arco station, also the light by where hiway 16 crosses over the street.

Reply(3)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Child, 9, shot in suspected road rage incident near Seattle

The Washington State Patrol says a child was shot and has life-threatening injuries after an incident involving two vehicles in suburban Seattle. Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the shooting happened on northbound State Route 167 in Renton near Interstate 405 and that the child was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Johnson said the suspect vehicle in the incident is a Ford Mustang and that anyone with information about its location should call the State Patrol.
RENTON, WA
KING 5

Child shot during road rage incident in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — A 9-year-old boy was shot in a suspected road rage incident Friday afternoon. The shooting happened on northbound 167 near Grady Way in Renton around 3 p.m. on Friday, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). The child was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries....
RENTON, WA
Local Insider

King County Metro bus nearly hit me at bus stop while not picking me up

Today I was waiting for the last Route 301 bus of the day near the Dale Turner YMCA towards downtown Seattle and saw the the bus about 300 feet away and I got to the roadside with at least 15 seconds for the driver to notice me. I did not expect the bus to not decelerate at all and I had to withdraw my hand and step back and maybe not get a concussion from the side mirror.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police arrest suspect who shot through neighbor's front door in Yesler Terrace neighborhood

SEATTLE - Police arrested a man after he fired several shots into a neighbor’s apartment in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace Neighborhood on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 1:15 p.m., someone called 911 saying that a bullet came through the door of his apartment building near the corner of Yesler Way and 8th Ave. Thankfully, nobody was hurt.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Numerous homes vandalized in northeast Tacoma with thousands of dollars in damages

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police have released photos of suspects who vandalized numerous homes in northeast Tacoma late last month. On Oct. 30, teenage suspects who were recorded by surveillance cameras, as well as other suspects, broke decorations and threw pumpkins at house windows, causing thousands of dollars in damage, according to a post on the Tacoma Police Department’s Facebook page.
TACOMA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash

CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo.  The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car.  Both Sanders and...
CHEWELAH, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Man After He Shoots Through Neighbor’s Door

Police arrested a man and seized his firearm Friday afternoon after he shot several rounds into a neighbor’s apartment while in a state of crisis. At 1:15 p.m., a 911 caller in the 200 block of Yesler Way reported a bullet coming through the door to his apartment. Just after that call, the suspected shooter also called in to say he would meet police in the lobby with his unloaded firearm.
SEATTLE, WA
Ask Tacoma

Ask Tacoma

Seattle, WA
944
Followers
432
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Everything about Tacoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy