Have you ever had anything stolen in Akron?
Recently my mobile phone was stolen just in my pocket. Someone took it away without drawing my attention. Have you ever had anything stolen in Akron? Is it possible to get it back?
no way!!! Akron is such a safe place to live lmao . these people would steal Jesus Christ off the cross and go back after the nails and wood!!!😳😳
I've had a snow shovel stolen in the amount of time it took me to go in the house for a quick pee break. Akron leadership welcomes criminals and will defend them once they're caught and resist police. So, yeah.....
