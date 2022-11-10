Have you ever had anything stolen in Salem?

Adventures With Purpose located the body of the former Cornelius mayor in May.The founder of the search-and-rescue group that located the body of prominent Cornelius resident Ralph Brown earlier this year has been charged with sex crimes in Utah. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Jared Leisek was indicted on two felony charges of raping a child. The acts of which Leisek is accused were allegedly committed in 1992, when Leisek was 17 and his victim was 10. Utah does not have a statute of limitation for prosecuting sex crimes. Leisek, who is based in Bend, has grown search-and-rescue YouTube channel Adventures With Purpose to nearly 3 million subscribers. Leisek started Adventures With Purpose in 2018 with videos about finding rings, cellphones and other oddities in Oregon waterways. The channel then pivoted to missing persons. Its creators say they have solved over two dozen cases. In May, Adventures With Purpose diver Doug Bishop found the vehicle and remains in the Willamette River of longtime Washington County educator and local government leader Ralph Brown, who had been missing for nearly a year. {loadposition sub-article-01}

CORNELIUS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO