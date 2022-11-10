ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Have you ever had anything stolen in Tacoma?

Ask Tacoma
 3 days ago
Recently my mobile phone was stolen just in my pocket. Someone took it away without drawing my attention. Have you ever had anything stolen in Tacoma? Is it possible to get it back?

Apaches_still_live!!
3d ago

Nothing can be done. Even if we triple officers and somehow make the law give a crap for all areas not just the areas that a plush in tax money I’m talking the ghettos too clean it all up or learn to live with it

Ask Tacoma

Everything about Tacoma

