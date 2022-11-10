Read full article on original website
Happy hygge! Scrabble dictionary adds hundreds of words. NEW YORK (AP) — Here’s the sitch, Scrabble stans. Your convos around the board are about to get more interesting with about 500 new words and variations added to the game’s official dictionary. Among them are stan, meaning a fan, sitch, short for situation and convo, for conversation. There's also zedonk, dox and fauxhawk. The seventh edition of “The Official Scrabble Players Dictionary” was released this month. Among other new words are deadname, pageview and embiggen. Grawlix is one among the highest scorers. Don't know what grawlix is? It's that mashup of symbols on a keyboard that replace curse words in print.
Mitch McConnell re-elected Senate Republican leader as party awaits final House results – live
Kentucky senator, as expected, beats challenge from Rick Scott – follow all the latest news
Control of the House still up in the air, but Republicans edge closer to majority
(The Center Square) – With several races still uncalled, Republicans are on the verge of taking the 218 seats needed for a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. So far, 217 House seats have been called for Republicans, according to The Associated Press, opposed to 205 for Democrats, leaving a little more than a dozen seats up for grabs, mostly in California, and along with it control of the House.
