Montgomery County, OH

Election sign recycling taking place now in Montgomery County

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
DAYTON — Election Day is over and if you have an election sign you want to get rid of in Montgomery County, you don’t have to throw it away.

News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright says instead of trashing the old sign, you can recycle it.

The Montgomery County Transfer and Recycling Facility in Moraine is accepting and recycling old campaign signs.

Residents can drop off their signs at the facility at 1001 Encrete Lane under the green recycling canopy.

The facility will accept all forms of campaign signs, even those having frames.

The free service is available now until November 30.

Their hours are Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information about the Montgomery County Solid Waste District, click here.

Dayton, OH
