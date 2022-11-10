Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
17-Year-Old Stabbed to Death at Party in Chula Vista
A teenager was stabbed to death during a fight Saturday morning at a house party in Chula Vista. Another teenager was stabbed and a third was left with serious injuries from an assault, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. Officers were called to a home on Rigley Street before...
1 driver arrested for DUI in Chula Vista checkpoint
One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an illegal drug at an overnight checkpoint in Chula Vista.
San Diego Teen Arrested on Suspicion of Trafficking Array of Drugs, Guns
A young man suspected of trafficking in an array of drugs and large numbers of guns, including assault rifles, was behind bars in San Diego Friday. Harrison Lee Stone, 18, was arrested Wednesday as part of SWAT raids at two homes, according to the San Diego Police Department. At a...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Teen Had Caches of Guns, $50K in Cash, 3 Kilos of Coke and a Thousand Hits of Acid: SDPD
A young man suspected of trafficking in an array of drugs and large numbers of guns, including assault rifles, was behind bars in San Diego Friday. Harrison Lee Stone, 18, was arrested Wednesday as part of SWAT raids at two homes, according to the San Diego Police Department. At a...
Driver Arrested at Checkpoint on Suspicion of DUI
A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an illegal drug at a DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista, police said Saturday. The checkpoint in the 300 block of L Street was conducted from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday. Of the 1,221 vehicles traveling through the checkpoint,...
Body found in La Mesa in March identified as missing El Cajon teen
The La Mesa Police Department identified the body of a young woman it found earlier this year in the 7900 block of El Cajon Blvd.
californiaexaminer.net
California Megachurch Leader Accused Of Murdering 11-year-old Girl
Authorities in Southern California have announced the arrest of a woman and her parents on suspicion of child abuse in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl earlier this year. The lady was well-known in the San Diego megachurch community. On Tuesday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office announced...
NBC San Diego
Body Found in La Mesa ID'd as Missing 17-Year-Old
A body that was found behind a business in La Mesa earlier this year, has been identified as a 17-year-old who was reported missing, police said. The La Mesa Police Department said a body was found behind a business in the 7900 block of El Cajon Boulevard in March 2022 that appeared to be that of a woman but had no identifying information on her.
NBC San Diego
Border Patrol Agents Arrest Child-Molesting Suspect Trying to Get Into U.S. in Otay Mesa
A man with an outstanding warrant for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers after trying to enter via the Cross Border Xpress in Otay Mesa. CBP said 45-year-old Gilbert Perez Flores, a U.S. citizen, applied for entry at the...
Found: At-risk Vista man
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said a Vista man who was reported missing last Thursday has been found.
One of 11 indicted in Pacific Beach protest melee sentenced to prison
One of 11 alleged members of an anti-fascist group indicted for allegedly attacking demonstrators during a march held in Pacific Beach last year by Donald Trump supporters has been sentenced.
NBC San Diego
2 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After Possible OD's in University Heights: SDPD
Two people died and two others were hospitalized following what was believed to be an overdose at a home in University Heights on Thursday, the San Diego Police Department said. Authorities were called at 5:41 a.m. to a home on the 4300 block of Louisiana Street for a report of...
Assailants sought in East Village robbery, assault
San Diego Police and San Diego County Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating three men accused in an East Village robbery and assault case.
Megachurch Leader in California Charged with Killing 11-Year-Old Daughter, Torturing Victim’s Younger Sisters
One of the leaders of a California megachurch was arrested this week and charged with a spate of felonies for allegedly torturing and killing her adopted 11-year-old daughter. Leticia Diane McCormack, the 49-year-old ordained elder at San Diego’s Rock Church, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of torture, and three counts of willful cruelty to a child in the death of Aarabella McCormack nearly three months ago, authorities announced.
California Church Leader And Her Parents Charged In Connection To 11-Year-Old's Death
Three people were arrested in connection to a child abuse case that left an 11-year-old girl dead, Radar has learned.The San Diego County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of Leticia McCormack, 49, Adella Tom, 70, and Stanely Tom, 75, in connection to the death of Arabella McCormack. Leticia McCormack is charged with three counts of murder, three counts of torture and one count of willful and cruelty to a child, Adella Tom is charged with threee counts of torture and one count of willful cruelty of a child, and Stanley Tom was charged with three counts of murder, three counts...
Man shot in the leg in Encinitas
A witness told deputies the victim was possibly in a physical altercation with another man before the shooting took place, Lawrence said.
33-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The San Diego Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on a street in the 3700 block of Ingraham Street. The officials reported that the victim was crossing the road when she was struck by a Honda Civic traveling south.
Driver Crashes Into Several Parked Cars
A driver crashed his SUV into several parked cars after reportedly falling asleep behind the wheel in the Grant Hill area Friday. The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on 28th and K streets, according to the San Diego Police Department. The driver told officers he fell asleep and then his...
Missing at-risk man last seen in Vista
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk man.
Family of a man who was wrongly arrested and beaten to death inside a San Diego jail filed lawsuit
SAN DIEGO — The father of a 38-year-old man who was beaten to death inside a San Diego County jail cell by a violent offender has filed a federal lawsuit. William McCoy claims the Sheriff's Department wrongly arrested his son Dominique for a probation violation when, in fact, he was not on probation, and then as Dominique waited to be released, put him inside a cell with a known violent man who viciously beat his son to death.
