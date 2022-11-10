ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

NBC San Diego

17-Year-Old Stabbed to Death at Party in Chula Vista

A teenager was stabbed to death during a fight Saturday morning at a house party in Chula Vista. Another teenager was stabbed and a third was left with serious injuries from an assault, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. Officers were called to a home on Rigley Street before...
CHULA VISTA, CA
californiaexaminer.net

SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Body Found in La Mesa ID'd as Missing 17-Year-Old

A body that was found behind a business in La Mesa earlier this year, has been identified as a 17-year-old who was reported missing, police said. The La Mesa Police Department said a body was found behind a business in the 7900 block of El Cajon Boulevard in March 2022 that appeared to be that of a woman but had no identifying information on her.
LA MESA, CA
Law & Crime

Megachurch Leader in California Charged with Killing 11-Year-Old Daughter, Torturing Victim’s Younger Sisters

One of the leaders of a California megachurch was arrested this week and charged with a spate of felonies for allegedly torturing and killing her adopted 11-year-old daughter. Leticia Diane McCormack, the 49-year-old ordained elder at San Diego’s Rock Church, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of torture, and three counts of willful cruelty to a child in the death of Aarabella McCormack nearly three months ago, authorities announced.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RadarOnline

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Driver Crashes Into Several Parked Cars

A driver crashed his SUV into several parked cars after reportedly falling asleep behind the wheel in the Grant Hill area Friday. The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on 28th and K streets, according to the San Diego Police Department. The driver told officers he fell asleep and then his...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Family of a man who was wrongly arrested and beaten to death inside a San Diego jail filed lawsuit

SAN DIEGO — The father of a 38-year-old man who was beaten to death inside a San Diego County jail cell by a violent offender has filed a federal lawsuit. William McCoy claims the Sheriff's Department wrongly arrested his son Dominique for a probation violation when, in fact, he was not on probation, and then as Dominique waited to be released, put him inside a cell with a known violent man who viciously beat his son to death.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

