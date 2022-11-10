Read full article on original website
Lewis Hamilton credits world champion Max Verstappen for 'amazing' performance during 2022 season
Verstappen claimed his maiden world championship last year after controversially edging out Mercedes' Hamilton in the final race of the season after a titanic battle between the pair, but the Red Bull driver has had things all his own way in 2022, sealing the title with four races to spare.
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea: Joe Willock scores stunner to condemn Graham Potter's Blues to third straight Premier League defeat
Joe Willock's stunning strike earned Newcastle a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at St James' Park, condemning Graham Potter's side to their third consecutive Premier League defeat, as the Blues boss blamed "unforced errors" for their latest downfall. Neither goalkeeper was troubled unduly during a lacklustre first half, with Miguel Almiron...
Golden Rose Stakes: Summerghand too strong for Judicial in veteran sprint clash
Summerghand and Missed The Cut landed their respective Listed heats in a gripping afternoon of action at Lingfield for David O’Meara and George Boughey respectively. The former took the Listed Golden Rose Stakes under Danny Tudhope, getting the better of Judicial in a cracking battle of the veteran sprinters.
Accrington 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday: Alex Mighten nets winner for promotion-chasing Owls
Alex Mighten's first-half goal secured a 1-0 win for promotion-chasing Sheffield Wednesday at Accrington in League One. The Owls were dangerous from the start and Michael Ihiekwe's header was cleared off the line by Tommy Leigh after five minutes. They took the lead in the 24th minute when captain Barry...
Ballymore Novices' Hurdle: Hermes Allen 8/1 for Cheltenham Festival success for Paul Nicholls
Hermes Allen put up a sparkling performance to remain unbeaten since joining Paul Nicholls in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham. Bought for £350,000 having won an Irish point-to-point, he was a facile winner on his debut for Nicholls at Stratford in October. This Grade Two represented an altogether...
Ladies European Tour: Chiara Noja stuns Charley Hull in play-off to win Aramco Team Series - Jeddah
Hull, the overnight leader, posted a four-under 68 on the final day at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club to finish locked with Noja - who carded a round-of-the-day 65 - on 13 under. The players returned to the par-five 18th for the play-off, where both players exchanged birdies before...
Lincoln 1-1 Plymouth: Max Sanders earns point for gutsy hosts against league leaders
Sky Bet League One leaders Plymouth were held to a 1-1 draw at gutsy Lincoln. Argyle remain unbeaten in the league since August as they responded well to last weekend's FA Cup thumping at Grimsby. The hosts threatened early on when Charles Vernam curled an effort narrowly off target. The...
Allaho to miss King George at Kempton on Boxing Day after a setback as Cheveley Park look to Cheltenham
Ryanair Chase star Allaho will miss the King George at Kempton on Boxing Day after suffering a setback, his owners Cheveley Park Stud have confirmed to Sky Sports Racing. A winner of six of his last seven races, including four Grade One titles, the eight-year-old had been expected to feature in the Clonmel Oil Chase line-up on November 17.
Tottenham 4-3 Leeds: Rodrigo Bentancur double rescues Spurs in pulsating encounter with Leeds
Rodrigo Bentancur scored twice in the final 10 minutes to snatch a pulsating 4-3 victory for Tottenham over Leeds United. Jesse Marsch's team led three times in a richly exciting encounter but Spurs defied their relentless fixture schedule by rallying to snatch the points. Crysencio Summerville set the tone for...
Cheltenham November Meeting: Five to follow at Prestbury Park including a Paddy Power Gold Cup selection
The National Hunt season really begins to kick up a gear this weekend with Cheltenham’s three-day November meeting, featuring the Paddy Power Gold Cup, Greatwood Hurdle and the Shloer Chase. Plenty of big names have won here before going on to win at the Cheltenham Festival in recent years...
Cardiff 0-1 Sheffield United: George Baldock sends Blades top of the Championship
Sheffield United moved to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table with a 1-0 win at Cardiff. A 64th-minute goal from George Baldock was enough to secure all three points for the visitors. Cardiff dominated much of the first half after a ponderous first 20 minutes, with the Bluebirds'...
Birmingham 1-2 Sunderland: Man Utd loanee Amad Diallo nets stunner to earn injury-hit Black Cats victory
Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo netted a second-half stunner as injury-hit Sunderland held off a late Birmingham onslaught to earn a 2-1 win at St Andrew's. Birmingham had the better of the chances in both halves but found themselves behind to Sunderland's first real chance of the game, as Diallo held up the ball brilliantly before finding Ellis Simms in space, and his driven effort was too powerful for John Ruddy to keep out.
Women's Rugby League World Cup: Amy Hardcastle ready to show England have power to beat New Zealand
The St Helens and England centre has had an international career spanning nearly 15 years and has one of the biggest moments coming up on Monday as England take on New Zealand in the semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup. Many have New Zealand and Australia as the two...
Sao Paulo GP: George Russell confident 'no damage' done to Mercedes in Qualifying spin
Russell qualified third for the final Sprint of the season, despite spinning in wet conditions and bringing out a red flag that proved crucial in Kevin Magnussen taking a shock pole for Haas in Brazil. The Briton managed to avoid making contact with the barriers as he lost control of...
Why Brighton forward Leandro Trossard is on the radar of Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle
There is a short list of opposition players who have scored a Premier League hat-trick at Liverpool's famously stubborn Anfield Stadium. Leandro Trossard happens to be one of them. A welcome gift for incoming boss Roberto De Zerbi, Trossard's masterclass lit up the new manager's first game in charge as...
Norwich 1-2 Middlesbrough: Boro earn comeback win at Carrow Road
Substitute Matt Crooks struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Middlesbrough came from behind to grab a superb 2-1 Championship success against Norwich at Carrow Road. Crooks provided an emphatic finish to a swift counter-attack to give the visitors a third successive win under recently appointed manager Michael Carrick. Boro were...
James Maddison: Leicester midfielder goes off injured in first half against West Ham ahead of World Cup
James Maddison says he should be fit for the World Cup despite an injury scare in Leicester's 2-0 win at West Ham. Maddison, who opened the scoring against the Hammers in the eighth minute, was taken off in the 25th minute at the London Stadium with a knee injury, just two days after he was named in England's 26-man squad for Qatar.
West Ham 0-2 Leicester City: James Maddison scores but goes off injured in final Premier League game before World Cup
James Maddison scored his seventh Premier League goal of the season, but was taken off injured as Leicester beat West Ham 2-0, with the Hammers booed off at full-time. Maddison, who was named in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup, fired home inside eight minutes to mark his call-up in style.
Sao Paulo GP: Red Bull admit Sprint strategy error for Max Verstappen, but Christian Horner has hopes for race
Christian Horner admitted Red Bull made a tyre strategy error in Saturday's Sao Paulo Sprint, but the decision may hand Max Verstappen an advantage in Sunday's race. Verstappen, on medium tyres, finished fourth in the 24-lap Sprint, losing the lead and falling behind the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz on the faster soft tyres.
Antonio Conte: Harry Kane heading to World Cup in best physical and mental condition
Antonio Conte thinks Harry Kane is heading to the World Cup in the "best physical and mental condition" despite his domestic workload with Tottenham. Kane played the full 90 minutes and scored on his final Spurs appearance before the break for the Qatar tournament in a 4-3 win over Leeds.
