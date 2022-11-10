ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golden Rose Stakes: Summerghand too strong for Judicial in veteran sprint clash

Summerghand and Missed The Cut landed their respective Listed heats in a gripping afternoon of action at Lingfield for David O’Meara and George Boughey respectively. The former took the Listed Golden Rose Stakes under Danny Tudhope, getting the better of Judicial in a cracking battle of the veteran sprinters.
Cardiff 0-1 Sheffield United: George Baldock sends Blades top of the Championship

Sheffield United moved to the top of the Sky Bet Championship table with a 1-0 win at Cardiff. A 64th-minute goal from George Baldock was enough to secure all three points for the visitors. Cardiff dominated much of the first half after a ponderous first 20 minutes, with the Bluebirds'...
Birmingham 1-2 Sunderland: Man Utd loanee Amad Diallo nets stunner to earn injury-hit Black Cats victory

Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo netted a second-half stunner as injury-hit Sunderland held off a late Birmingham onslaught to earn a 2-1 win at St Andrew's. Birmingham had the better of the chances in both halves but found themselves behind to Sunderland's first real chance of the game, as Diallo held up the ball brilliantly before finding Ellis Simms in space, and his driven effort was too powerful for John Ruddy to keep out.
Norwich 1-2 Middlesbrough: Boro earn comeback win at Carrow Road

Substitute Matt Crooks struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Middlesbrough came from behind to grab a superb 2-1 Championship success against Norwich at Carrow Road. Crooks provided an emphatic finish to a swift counter-attack to give the visitors a third successive win under recently appointed manager Michael Carrick. Boro were...
Sao Paulo GP: Red Bull admit Sprint strategy error for Max Verstappen, but Christian Horner has hopes for race

Christian Horner admitted Red Bull made a tyre strategy error in Saturday's Sao Paulo Sprint, but the decision may hand Max Verstappen an advantage in Sunday's race. Verstappen, on medium tyres, finished fourth in the 24-lap Sprint, losing the lead and falling behind the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz on the faster soft tyres.

