Nicole passes through Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the center of Nicole heads through the Tampa Bay area today, heavy rain and gusty winds will continue.

Nicole is heading northwest at 16 mph, and once it gets to your north this afternoon, we will get breaks in the rain, but the winds stay elevated.

Passing downpours continue this evening, overnight and into Friday morning. The rain bands will continue to cycle around the center, so it stays quite breezy on Friday. With some breaks in the clouds, highs reach the low 80s.

The strong gusts coming off the Gulf of Mexico tonight and into Friday morning may push Gulf waters farther inland during high tide cycles. Watch for 2-4 feet of surge flooding at those times.

It will be drier for the weekend. We just have a 10% rain chance Saturday as a weak front passes through. Expect slightly cooler air Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.

We remain mostly dry until Wednesday with a 30% chance of a few passing showers.

