ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFLA

Nicole passes through Tampa Bay

By Leigh Spann
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bH5NK_0j5Y46fo00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the center of Nicole heads through the Tampa Bay area today, heavy rain and gusty winds will continue.

Nicole is heading northwest at 16 mph, and once it gets to your north this afternoon, we will get breaks in the rain, but the winds stay elevated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RI9xQ_0j5Y46fo00

Passing downpours continue this evening, overnight and into Friday morning. The rain bands will continue to cycle around the center, so it stays quite breezy on Friday. With some breaks in the clouds, highs reach the low 80s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PtoYW_0j5Y46fo00

The strong gusts coming off the Gulf of Mexico tonight and into Friday morning may push Gulf waters farther inland during high tide cycles. Watch for 2-4 feet of surge flooding at those times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BoQe0_0j5Y46fo00

It will be drier for the weekend. We just have a 10% rain chance Saturday as a weak front passes through. Expect slightly cooler air Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VW1oV_0j5Y46fo00

We remain mostly dry until Wednesday with a 30% chance of a few passing showers.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app . You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Nicole’s impacts decrease, mostly dry weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Tropical Depression Nicole heads north through Georgia, its impacts decrease across Tampa Bay. A strong breeze on the southern side of the system comes off the Gulf of Mexico through the day. That breeze will bring passing downpours at times this morning and afternoon. The rain chance is 30%, and […]
GEORGIA STATE
WFLA

Mild with a few showers this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9:00 a.m. this morning for our entire area. Patchy dense fog is settling in limiting visibility in many spots. It will lift by mid-morning and we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the rest of the day. It will be a […]
10NEWS

LIVE UPDATES: Nicole officially strengthens into Category 1 hurricane

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole has its sights set on Florida's east coast, bringing with it the threat of coastal erosion and strong winds. Hurricane conditions are expected there, with tropical storm conditions anticipated for much of the Tampa Bay area late Wednesday into the day Thursday. Heavy rainfall, flooding and a storm surge are possible.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

114K+
Followers
23K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy