For the carnivores of the world, few meals can compare with a perfectly cooked steak. On those nights where you’re salivating at the thought of a prime cut of meat but have neglected to thaw out any of the steaks in your freezer, there’s no reason to give up and order out. In fact, many food experts recommend that you cook frozen steak for the best results.
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes preparing to haul back mounds of uneaten leftovers from the yearly feast. But whereas stuffing and scraps of cornbread can easily be thrown into the refrigerator, there are some dishes that have more questionable storage methods. For example, even the classic Thanksgiving turkey requires a delicate hand and careful eye before it is put away to be eaten later. According to Food Network, the best way to preserve a turkey is to slice up all its meat, before wrapping it in foil and stowing it away.
Those of us who buy our cheese sliced and in plastic trays may not know this, but most of the world's cheeses are cut or shaved from wheels. But it likely didn't start out this way, since cheesemaking (8000 B.C., per The Spruce Eats) appears to predate the invention of the wheel (2000 B.C., per CiteCo).
What's a healthy, filling, and versatile snack? Apples! Oh yes, there is a reason people say, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away." As Healthline reports, apples can be part of a healthy and balanced diet, as they are a fruit rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and other nutrients. You can have apples as is, sliced and topped with cinnamon or Greek yogurt, put them over pancakes, or even make a slaw with them. If you're feeling like going to the next level, you can bake with apples in many amazing ways, from pies to cinnamon rolls.
Whether you're a seasoned pâtissier or a kitchen hobbyist, you've probably experienced the frustration of baking a hopelessly dry cake. While not ideal, a dry cake is a culinary setback that can be avoided with the right know-how. The first step in preventing a dry cake is understanding how cakes become dry in the first place. Often, the reason involves using wrong ingredient ratios. Since the amount of dry and wet ingredients in a cake determines its texture, it's essential to carefully measure them out and pay close attention to the recipe in order to ensure that your cake comes out of the oven with its moisture levels intact (via Sally's Baking Recipes).
If you've never heard of preserved lemons, then you may be wondering why you should bother transforming the citrus fruit from its natural state. This tangy ingredient is a noteworthy feature of many North African and Middle Eastern dishes, as The Washington Post reports, and with good reason. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka from The Flexible Fridge shares an easy recipe for preserved lemons, and raves that "they add a bright, acidic flavour that can liven up a dish." She adds, "to think you can easily make them at home with just a few ingredients is great."
After a long, rough day at work, you come home to realize you didn’t take anything out for dinner. No worries, because you have steak in the freezer. And don’t you dare put that steak in the microwave to defrost it! As long as you have an air fryer, frozen steak is no problem. In fact, can be delicious.
Add broth, half-and-half and mustard, stirring until combined. Bring the mixture to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low; simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Whisk in cheese, pepper, salt and cayenne until melted and combined, about 1 minute. Working in batches, pour the mixture into a blender. Secure the lid on the blender and remove the center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over the opening. Process until pureed to desired consistency, 1 to 2 minutes. (Use caution when blending hot liquids.) Ladle the soup into 6 bowls. Top with bacon, scallions and/or chives, if desired.
If you’re craving crispy dinners, this countertop appliance might be exactly what your kitchen needs The air fryer is a newer gadget, but one that's quickly gaining popularity. It has become a kitchen staple for many thanks to its ability to cook food fast without the high amount of oil that traditional frying requires. Even celebrities have hopped aboard the air fryer train: Musician Marshmello partnered with Crux to create an air fryer collection and Drew Barrymore's kitchenware line, Beautiful Kitchenware, includes the sleek appliance in a number...
Flake salmon into large pieces in a medium bowl. Add panko, parsley, mayonnaise, egg, capers, everything bagel seasoning, salt, 3 tablespoons scallions and 1 1/2 teaspoons lemon zest; stir to fully combine. Using your hands, shape the mixture into 4 patties (3 1/2-by-3/4-inch). Cover and refrigerate for 10 minutes. Combine...
A staple of Korean barbecue, bulgogi translates to “fire meat” (a direct link to the tradition of making it by grilling marinated beef over charcoal). This bulgogi recipe, which requires minimal prep time and is endlessly adaptable, is designed to be pan-fried on a stovetop. The hot-sweet-salty bulgogi marinade pairs well with beef, chicken, or pork—for a vegetarian version, try this recipe with eggplant. In short: It’s an excellent weeknight main dish to keep in your back pocket.
