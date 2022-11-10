Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Head-on collision claims the life of Upstate woman
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in Greenville County is now under investigation after it claimed the life of one person. The Greenville County Coroner’s office said two cars were driving on opposite sides of Jones Mille Road in Simpsonville when one crossed the center lane. That driver hit 74-year-old Janet Price, a passenger.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for missing Laurens Co. teen
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says to be on the lookout for a missing teenage boy. Deputies say 15 year-old Charlie Thompson was last seen in the area of Connecticut Drive in Clinton. Officials say Charlie is about 5′10, 150 lbs. and has...
WYFF4.com
Cyclist killed in NC crash, officers say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A cyclist is dead following a crash in Asheville. That's according to the Asheville Police Department patrol officers. Officers said it happened Friday night on Patton Avenue. They said the cyclist was struck by a vehicle and died on the scene. According to officers, the driver...
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in head-on crash in the Upstate, coroner says
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a woman is dead following a crash in Greenville County. The coroner says the crash happened Saturday just after 1 p.m. on Jones Mill Road. Troopers say a Kia was traveling north, crossed the center line and hit a Ford...
FOX Carolina
Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
FOX Carolina
Greenville County officials: Pedestrian hit and killed
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says one person was killed Saturday morning during a fatal collision. Officials say the incident occurred around 5:40 a.m. Saturday morning on Rock Quarry Road. South Carolina Highway Patrol tells FOX Carolina, the driver was traveling West on Rock...
Crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Friday morning in Travelers Rest. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:19 a.m. on Highway 25 near Old Buncombe Road. Troopers said a Honda SUV was attempting to enter Highway 25 when a Dodge pickup truck hit the passenger side […]
Upstate teen accused of stealing guns, valuables from family member’s home & safe
Based on evidence gathered during a property crimes investigation, Hattenstien stole multiple guns, cash, silver bars, coins and jewelry from a residence in West Union, the sheriff's office said.
WYFF4.com
How you can 'Be a Santa to a Senior' this Christmas
LYMAN, S.C. — Home Instead Senior Care is working to make sure seniors have a merry Christmas this year — and you can help. Its program 'Be a Santa to a Senior' is underway right now. You can pick up an ornament with a senior's name and wish list at one of six locations in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties:
Upstate coroner warns of dangers of xylazine
A report from DHEC states xylazine is often in drugs without a person's knowledge and can increase the risk of overdose and death.
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: A visitor’s description of Greenville in 1823
Some people will remember Greenville 26 years ago in 1996 when Mayor Knox White was in his first full year of office. A lot has happened since then. Now try to imagine Greenville 26 years after it first began as a village in 1797!. The following excerpt from The Charleston...
Boil water advisory ended for Spartanburg residents
A boil water advisory was issued after a waterline break Friday afternoon in Spartanburg.
wspa.com
Man arrested after mother, baby found dead in Greenville Co. home
A man has been arrested after a mother and her baby were found dead in a Greenville County home. Man arrested after mother, baby found dead in Greenville …. A man has been arrested after a mother and her baby were found dead in a Greenville County home. Let’s Eat...
FOX Carolina
First Alert Forecast- November 11th
Bubba Kong is a 13-year old Bernese Mountain Dog mix available for adoption at Greenville County Animal Care. Today is Veterans Day, a chance to remember and honor those who served. Missing woman's stepmom says ex is man now charged with murder. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Jorden Nebling went...
FOX Carolina
Driver killed in crash near Travelers Rest
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver died at the hospital on Friday morning after a crash in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision occurred on U.S. 25 near Old Buncombe Road just before 9:20 a.m. Troopers said a 76-year-old driver was trying to enter...
FOX Carolina
West Greenville artist gets support from community after devastating fire
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After local artist Joseph Bradley lost his studio, the West Greenville community wasted no time offering their help—and even their space. Despite the setback, Bradley is working again and looking forward to building up again from scratch. For much of Joseph Bradley’s career, he’s...
Spartanburg man gets 40 years for month-long crime spree
According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, Wayne Patrick Bryant, 36, pleaded guilty to nine counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of receiving stolen goods, six counts of petty larceny, two counts of grand larceny and one count of breaking into a motor vehicle.
FOX Carolina
Upstate high school student charged for reportedly stealing valuables
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old was recently taken into custody for allegedly breaking into a safe and stealing multiple valuable items. Deputies said 18-year-old John Ehren Hattenstein was taken into custody this morning at Walhalla High School, where he is...
FOX Carolina
Missing woman’s ex accused of killing current girlfriend and baby, family says
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information on woman who was reported missing in 2020 - and now her family is speaking out after they say her ex-boyfriend was arrested in an unrelated case. Jorden Shyann Nebling, now 21 years old,...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing man in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from the Anderson Area was found safe on Friday. Deputies said the man was last seen near Pearl Harbor Way on November 8 at around 12:00 p.m.
