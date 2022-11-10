ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Head-on collision claims the life of Upstate woman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in Greenville County is now under investigation after it claimed the life of one person. The Greenville County Coroner’s office said two cars were driving on opposite sides of Jones Mille Road in Simpsonville when one crossed the center lane. That driver hit 74-year-old Janet Price, a passenger.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for missing Laurens Co. teen

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says to be on the lookout for a missing teenage boy. Deputies say 15 year-old Charlie Thompson was last seen in the area of Connecticut Drive in Clinton. Officials say Charlie is about 5′10, 150 lbs. and has...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Cyclist killed in NC crash, officers say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A cyclist is dead following a crash in Asheville. That's according to the Asheville Police Department patrol officers. Officers said it happened Friday night on Patton Avenue. They said the cyclist was struck by a vehicle and died on the scene. According to officers, the driver...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in head-on crash in the Upstate, coroner says

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a woman is dead following a crash in Greenville County. The coroner says the crash happened Saturday just after 1 p.m. on Jones Mill Road. Troopers say a Kia was traveling north, crossed the center line and hit a Ford...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County officials: Pedestrian hit and killed

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says one person was killed Saturday morning during a fatal collision. Officials say the incident occurred around 5:40 a.m. Saturday morning on Rock Quarry Road. South Carolina Highway Patrol tells FOX Carolina, the driver was traveling West on Rock...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Friday morning in Travelers Rest. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:19 a.m. on Highway 25 near Old Buncombe Road. Troopers said a Honda SUV was attempting to enter Highway 25 when a Dodge pickup truck hit the passenger side […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

How you can 'Be a Santa to a Senior' this Christmas

LYMAN, S.C. — Home Instead Senior Care is working to make sure seniors have a merry Christmas this year — and you can help. Its program 'Be a Santa to a Senior' is underway right now. You can pick up an ornament with a senior's name and wish list at one of six locations in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties:
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

First Alert Forecast- November 11th

Bubba Kong is a 13-year old Bernese Mountain Dog mix available for adoption at Greenville County Animal Care. Today is Veterans Day, a chance to remember and honor those who served. Missing woman's stepmom says ex is man now charged with murder. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Jorden Nebling went...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver killed in crash near Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A driver died at the hospital on Friday morning after a crash in Greenville County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision occurred on U.S. 25 near Old Buncombe Road just before 9:20 a.m. Troopers said a 76-year-old driver was trying to enter...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

West Greenville artist gets support from community after devastating fire

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After local artist Joseph Bradley lost his studio, the West Greenville community wasted no time offering their help—and even their space. Despite the setback, Bradley is working again and looking forward to building up again from scratch. For much of Joseph Bradley’s career, he’s...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate high school student charged for reportedly stealing valuables

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old was recently taken into custody for allegedly breaking into a safe and stealing multiple valuable items. Deputies said 18-year-old John Ehren Hattenstein was taken into custody this morning at Walhalla High School, where he is...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing man in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from the Anderson Area was found safe on Friday. Deputies said the man was last seen near Pearl Harbor Way on November 8 at around 12:00 p.m.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy