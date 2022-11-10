ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canisius tops St. Bonaventure in overtime 84-80

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Xzavier Long and Jordan Henderson scored 19 points apiece, Tahj Staveskie scored nine in overtime and Canisius beat St. Bonaventure 84-80 on Saturday night. Long had five rebounds for the Golden Griffins (1-1). Henderson added six assists. The Bonnies (1-1) were led by Daryl Banks III, who recorded 22 points.
2022 Minnesota High School Volleyball State Tournament

At Xcel Energy Center (all classes) Lakeville North def. Centennial, 25-19, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20 East Ridge def. Stillwater, 19-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-20 Centennial def. Stillwater, 27-25, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21 Semifinal. Wayzata def. Rogers, 25-15, 25-14, 25-23 Lakeville North def. East Ridge, 25-11, 25-17, 25-16 Saturday, Nov. 12. Consolation Championship. Chaska...
Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions

The Davenport campus of Iowa's Capri College. (Photo via Google Earth) State licensing boards are pursuing action against an Iowa cosmetology school accused of professional incompetence and negligence, as well as individuals accused of ethical violations or fraud. In one of the cases, the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science has...
'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host

Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
Second error in Linn elections caught as state results finalized

DES MOINES — For the second time this election week, state elections officials spent Thursday dealing with an error in Linn County as the statewide counting of Iowans’ votes from Tuesday’s election continues with another recount now ordered. In addition to a recalculation of Linn County’s vote...
Hands on Wisconsin: Ron Johnson accepts election results

Before the election, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, refused to commit to accepting the results of his contest against Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, suggesting there might be shenanigans or fraud. Not that it's clear that Johnson's narrowly won, he is happy to accept the results.
