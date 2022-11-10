ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Russia's Putin won't attend upcoming G-20 summit in Bali

By NINIEK KARMINI
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SpvSG_0j5Y2o1900

JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia next week, an Indonesian government official said Thursday, avoiding a possible confrontation with the United States and its allies over his war in Ukraine.

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the chief of support for G-20 events, said Putin's decision not to come was “the best for all of us.”

U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders are to attend the two-day summit that starts next Tuesday. The summit would have been the first time Biden and Putin were together at a gathering since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Indonesian President Joko Widodo is hosting the event on the island of Bali.

“It has been officially informed that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G-20 summit, and will be represented by a high-level official, and this has been discussed by President Joko Widodo and Putin in previous telephone conversations," Pandjaitan said after meeting security officials in Denpasar, the capital of Bali.

“Whatever happens with Russia’s decision, it is for our common good and the best for all of us,” added Pandjaitan, who is is also the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment. He said earlier that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation.

Pandjaitan did not know why Putin decided not to come but said “maybe it’s because President Putin is busy at home, and we also have to respect that.” Pandjaitan confirmed the same reason may be keeping Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at home as well.

Widodo earlier this year travelled to Kyiv and Moscow in an effort to get the two leaders to sit down in Bali and make peace.

Russian Foreign Ministry and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed later Thursday that Lavrov will head Russia's delegation at the G-20 summit instead of Putin. He did not give a reason.

Putin’s decision not to attend the summit comes as Russian forces in Ukraine have suffered significant setbacks. Russia’s military said it will withdraw from Kherson, which is the only Ukrainian regional capital it captured and a gateway to the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula.

Russia’s announced retreat from Kherson along with a potential stalemate in fighting over the winter could provide both countries an opportunity to negotiate peace, Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday.

He said as many as 40,000 Ukrainian civilians and “well over” 100,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in the war, now in its ninth month. “Same thing probably on the Ukrainian side,” Milley added.

The G-20 is the biggest of three summits being held in Southeast Asia this week and next, and it remained unclear if Lavrov will represent Russia at all of them. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit began Thursday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, followed by the G-20 and then the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok, Thailand.

Biden will attend ASEAN and the G-20 while Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to APEC. Biden is expected to meet with Xi in Bali.

Biden had ruled out meeting with Putin if he had attended the summit and said the only conversation he could have possibly had with the Russian leader would be to discuss a deal to free Americans imprisoned in Russia.

Biden administration officials said they had been coordinating with global counterparts to isolate Putin if he had decided to participate either in person or virtually. They have discussed boycotts or other displays of condemnation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

S Korea, Japan seek better ties amid NKorea missile tensions

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed Sunday to keep up efforts to resolve their thorny historical disputes as they’re pushing to bolster security cooperation with the United States to better deal with North Korean nuclear threats. South Korean President...
KIRO 7 Seattle

US sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. will send $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine, U.S. officials announced Thursday, amid concerns that financial assistance for the war against Russia could decline if Republicans take control of Congress. The aid comes as the vote counting from Tuesday's election...
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

US, Japan, SKorea vow unified response to North Korea threat

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden and the leaders of Japan and South Korea on Sunday vowed a unified, coordinated response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, with Biden declaring that the three-way partnership is “even more important than it's ever been” when North Korea is stepping up its provocations.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Biden huddles with Asian allies on NKorea threat, China

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden is meeting Sunday with the leaders of Japan and South Korea to coordinate their response to North Korea's threatening nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as to seek input on managing China's assertive posture in the Pacific region on the eve of his planned face-to-face with President Xi Jinping.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Israel's Netanyahu given chance to form far-right government

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israel’s president on Friday asked former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government, presenting the longtime leader currently standing trial on corruption charges with the chance to end years of political instability in Israel with his partners on the far right.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Youngkin, like DeSantis, faces Trump's fury

Fresh off his diatribe against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a Thursday evening social media post, former President Donald Trump went after another popular Republican governor on Friday morning — Glenn Youngkin of Virginia — in what seemed like a warning meant to dissuade him from seeking the presidency in 2024.
VIRGINIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Southeast Asian leaders: region no proxy for any powers

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — Indonesia's president vowed Sunday not to let Southeast Asia become the front lines of a new Cold War amid increasing tensions between the United States and China, saying as his country took over the chairmanship of the influential Association of Southeast Asian Nations that it would not become “a proxy to any powers.”
KIRO 7 Seattle

Slovenia votes for president, could elect first woman

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — (AP) — Slovenians were voting in a presidential runoff on Sunday that could elect the small European Union’s country's first female head of state, as well as representing a test for the country's new liberal government. Liberal candidate Natasa Pirc Musar was leading in...
KIRO 7 Seattle

After Kherson success, Kyiv vows to keep driving out Russia

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine’s president vowed to keep pushing Russian forces out of his country after they withdrew from Kherson, leaving behind devastation, hunger and booby traps in the southern Ukrainian city. The Russian retreat from Kherson marked a triumphant milestone in Ukraine's pushback against...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amid the war ruins in Ukraine, Banksy seeds art

BORODYANKA, Ukraine — (AP) — Amid the ruins of war, the flowerings of art. A delicate painting of a gymnast doing a handstand has popped up on the wall of a wrecked building outside of Kyiv and appears to be the work of the British graffiti artist known as Banksy.
KIRO 7 Seattle

UN, Russia hold talks on extending wartime grain deal

GENEVA — (AP) — Top Russian and U.N. officials held talks in Switzerland on Friday to try to iron out the extension of a deal allowing Ukrainian grain shipments and Russian food and fertilizer exports, with just over a week left before the wartime agreement meant to ease a global food crisis is set to expire.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Saudi Arabia has 'green vision' at COP27, critics unmoved

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Hydrogen cars and vehicles that capture their tailpipe pollutants. Computer mice made from recycled ocean waste plastic. Hundreds of millions of trees planted in the desert. Saudi Arabia's vision of an environmentally friendly future is on display just a short drive from the venue of the U.N. climate summit being held in Egypt.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Taiwan says Chinese fighter jets fly near island

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — China's military flew 36 fighter jets and bombers near Taiwan, the Taiwanese defense ministry announced, part of a long-running campaign of intimidation against the self-ruled island democracy that Beijing claims as part of its territory. Ten of the aircraft on Saturday flew across...
KIRO 7 Seattle

US border agency leader resigns amid wave of migrants

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection has resigned from his job leading the nation's largest law enforcement agency as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico. Chris Magnus submitted his resignation to President Joe Biden on Saturday, saying...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Iranian who inspired 'The Terminal' dies at Paris airport

PARIS — (AP) — An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport and whose saga loosely inspired the Steven Spielberg film "The Terminal" died Saturday in the airport that he long called home, officials said. Mehran Karimi Nasseri died after a heart...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
111K+
Followers
142K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy