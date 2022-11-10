ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jensen Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
995qyk.com

Only In Florida: 18-Foot Python Eats 5-Foot Alligator

Talk about a case of indigestion! An 18-foot Burmese python was captured and scientists found a five-foot alligator in its belly!. This massive python was found in the Florida Everglades. Since it is an invasive species, the python was euthanized and turned over to scientists for research. The scientists noticed a large bulge in the python’s stomach. Doing what scientist’s do best, they cut the python open to investigate what was causing the large lump. They found a five-foot alligator in they python! In the video, you see that the alligator is pretty well preserved so we’re guessing that the python had recently consumed it and hadn’t started digesting the reptile. Here’s the video and we’re warning you that it isn’t for the squeamish:
FLORIDA STATE
veronews.com

32963 luxury developers look to South (Hutchinson Island)

As waterfront land in 32963 gets harder to find, high-end island brokers, builders and developers are turning some of their attention to nearby South Hutchinson Island, which extends from the Fort Pierce Inlet to Jensen Beach. Two big new projects worth a combined $300 million that will bring 102 luxury...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Coastal homes collapse in central Florida

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida's coastline took a beating from Hurricane Nicole. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said multiple homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea collapsed. Others are teetering on the edge. The sheriff's office said the storm damaged at least 16 condo buildings. "It is like a bomb has gone...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Owner of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea pier damaged by storm vows to rebuild

FORT LAUDERDALE -Wind-whipped water from what was Hurricane Nicole combined with crashing waves caused a section of Anglin's Fishing Pier in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea to collapse. The pier was built in 1941 and after a section of it collapsed about 20 years later, it was rebuilt in 1963 and again in 2017 after it sustained damage from Hurricane Irma."Anglin's Fishing Pier is such an iconic landmark in our town, and seeing it damaged is heartbreaking. While the pier is privately owned, I know our town will do what we can to support the property owner in the coming days and months," said Lauderdale-by-the-Sea...
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FL
cw34.com

Indian River Lagoon reopens boat ramp after Hurricane Nicole

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After Hurricane Nicole swept through Florida, many are left to rebuild. The Indian River County Parks & Recreation Department worked diligently to rebuild the Wabasso Causeway Boat Ramp. After two days, it is finally reopened to the public at the Indian River Lagoon.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach is a beachfront city renowned for its relaxing tropical atmosphere. Besides featuring some of the best beaches in the state, it also serves as a center for cultural attractions, nightlife, and entertainment. West Palm Beach in Palm Beach County is also a business hub, making it one...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Thrillist

Spirit Airlines Drops 37 Routes, Including Several Major Florida Destinations

If you're a Spirit Airlines customer, check your flight status. As Airline Weekly reports, the budget carrier will eliminate 37 routes from its schedule beginning in January 2023. Many of the routes are destinations in Florida, including eight from Tampa, seven from Fort Meyers, six from Fort Lauderdale, three from Orlando, and two from Miami. The changes will reduce Spirit's overall capacity by about 5%.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida children getting hit with a tsunami of viruses. How bad will it get?

Florida children are getting hit with a slew of viruses that nearly vanished during the pandemic, and some illnesses that normally would be mild are sending kids to the hospital. “All theses viruses are back, and they are flourishing all at once,” said Dr. Jessica Prince, medical director of the pediatrics emergency department at Palm Beach Children’s Hospital. “We are seeing children getting ...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Photo Galleries: Nicole aftermath in Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — Nicole was the second latest hurricane to hit the continental United States. And it is the latest hurricane landfall ever on the east coast of Florida. 2022 is tied with 2001 for the most Atlantic hurricane formations in November. The storm washed away homes, chewed up...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wqcs.org

Eye of Nicole Makes Landfall South of Vero Beach Around 3 AM; Downgraded to a Tropical Storm Now

Treasure Coast - Thursday November 10, 2022: The eye wall of Nicole first began "brushing" the Treasure Coast north of Port St. Lucie around 1:30 a.m. but the storm didn't make "official" landfall until about 3 a.m. just south of Vero Beach, according to Kevin Rodriguez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne. "The definition of landfall is when the center of the eye comes over land," he said.
VERO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Residents in Vero Beach preparing for impact of Hurricane Nicole

VERO BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole neared Florida’s east coast, residents and visitors in Vero Beach prepared for its impact as best they could. Businesses in the heart of the tourist district were shuttered up, and most places, even grocery stores, closed early and were protected with sandbags.
VERO BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out

Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
BRINY BREEZES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy