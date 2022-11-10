Read full article on original website
cw34.com
'Sounded like a freight train;' Condo in Vero Beach damaged by Hurricane Nicole
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Nicole caused some scary moments for a couple from New England on vacation in Vero Beach. Jeff and Pat Keefer, from New Hampshire, were in a condo they rented as Hurricane Nicole made landfall nearby. The high winds took out part of the...
995qyk.com
'We got the trifecta': Two Georges deals with massive flooding from king tide, full moon and Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH — Come hell or high water — literally — Kevin Kudlinski and his staff at Two Georges Waterfront Grille in Boynton Beach planned to open the day after Hurricane Nicole swept through the area late Wednesday night. The restaurant, which sits on the marina at the Intracoastal Waterway, took in close to 3 feet...
Native American remains, Spanish coins unearthed by erosion from Hurricane Nicole
Hurricane Nicole caused widespread erosion across the east coast of Florida this week, endangering homes and washing out roads with massive storm surge. Those same forces unearthed several archeological finds around Florida. Human remains believed to be Native Americans were uncovered on Chastain Beach in Martin County.
veronews.com
32963 luxury developers look to South (Hutchinson Island)
As waterfront land in 32963 gets harder to find, high-end island brokers, builders and developers are turning some of their attention to nearby South Hutchinson Island, which extends from the Fort Pierce Inlet to Jensen Beach. Two big new projects worth a combined $300 million that will bring 102 luxury...
Nicole Weakens After Making Landfall South Of Vero Beach
Nicole is now a tropical storm after making landfall on North Hutchinson Island overnight and is forecast to continue weakening as it moves towards Central Florida.
Think you survived a Cat 1 hurricane with Nicole? Here's how Palm Beach County got off easy
Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida Thursday at 3 a.m. on Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach as a 75-mph hurricane. This is only the second time in history a hurricane has hit the Florida Peninsula in November. But Palm Beach County was mostly spared Nicole's damaging winds and flooding, here's why: ...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Coastal homes collapse in central Florida
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida's coastline took a beating from Hurricane Nicole. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said multiple homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea collapsed. Others are teetering on the edge. The sheriff's office said the storm damaged at least 16 condo buildings. "It is like a bomb has gone...
WPTV
Cleanup begins after Boynton Beach waterfront restaurant flooded by Hurricane Nicole
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Significant flooding occurred in Boynton Beach after Hurricane Nicole roared ashore overnight. The rising tide brought waters from the Intracoastal Waterway into the Two Georges Waterfront Grille. The restaurant owner said the water was at least a couple of feet high outside and just a...
WSVN-TV
Human remains washed up by Hurricane Nicole found in Martin County
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WSVN) — A beachgoer made a shocking discovery along a beach in Martin County. Human remains washed up by Hurricane Nicole were found sitting in the sand, and they are believed to belong to an ancient Native American tribe. The disturbing discovery was made within the...
Owner of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea pier damaged by storm vows to rebuild
FORT LAUDERDALE -Wind-whipped water from what was Hurricane Nicole combined with crashing waves caused a section of Anglin's Fishing Pier in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea to collapse. The pier was built in 1941 and after a section of it collapsed about 20 years later, it was rebuilt in 1963 and again in 2017 after it sustained damage from Hurricane Irma."Anglin's Fishing Pier is such an iconic landmark in our town, and seeing it damaged is heartbreaking. While the pier is privately owned, I know our town will do what we can to support the property owner in the coming days and months," said Lauderdale-by-the-Sea...
cw34.com
Indian River Lagoon reopens boat ramp after Hurricane Nicole
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After Hurricane Nicole swept through Florida, many are left to rebuild. The Indian River County Parks & Recreation Department worked diligently to rebuild the Wabasso Causeway Boat Ramp. After two days, it is finally reopened to the public at the Indian River Lagoon.
travellens.co
Thrillist
Photo Galleries: Nicole aftermath in Florida
Jacksonville, Fl — Nicole was the second latest hurricane to hit the continental United States. And it is the latest hurricane landfall ever on the east coast of Florida. 2022 is tied with 2001 for the most Atlantic hurricane formations in November. The storm washed away homes, chewed up...
wqcs.org
Eye of Nicole Makes Landfall South of Vero Beach Around 3 AM; Downgraded to a Tropical Storm Now
Treasure Coast - Thursday November 10, 2022: The eye wall of Nicole first began "brushing" the Treasure Coast north of Port St. Lucie around 1:30 a.m. but the storm didn't make "official" landfall until about 3 a.m. just south of Vero Beach, according to Kevin Rodriguez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne. "The definition of landfall is when the center of the eye comes over land," he said.
Click10.com
Residents in Vero Beach preparing for impact of Hurricane Nicole
VERO BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole neared Florida’s east coast, residents and visitors in Vero Beach prepared for its impact as best they could. Businesses in the heart of the tourist district were shuttered up, and most places, even grocery stores, closed early and were protected with sandbags.
thecoastalstar.com
Briny Breezes: As Nicole prepared to move in, Briny residents move out
Sally Long and her mother-in-law Joanne Long evacuate their residences in Briny Breezes Nov. 9 before the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole. The family left the park after mandatory evacuation orders were issued the previous afternoon. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. As Tropical Storm Nicole continued making its path westward toward...
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole Repairs
On November 10th, Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida's east coast, just south of Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane. Although it weakened to a tropical storm shortly after landfall, the damage to roads, especially SR A1A was extensive.
