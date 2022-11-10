Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Photos: Natasha Jonas, Marie-Eve Dicaire - Face To Face at Final Presser
Natasha Jonas vs Marie-Eve Dicaire and Dalton Smith vs Kaisee Benjamin tops an exciting bill featuring former Team GB heavyweight hero Frazer ‘Big Fraze’ Clarke and hometown favorite Brad ‘The Sting’ Rea. (photos by Lawrence Lustig) Jonas travels across the North-West to face Canadian southpaw Dicaire...
Boxing Scene
Montana Love-Steve Spark: DAZN Weigh-In Results From Cleveland
Montana Love returns to the venue that housed his breakout performance. The unbeaten junior welterweight enjoys his first televised headliner as he faces Australia’s Steve Spark this Saturday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Love’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. Love and Spark each weighed 140 pounds, right at the junior welterweight divisional limit for their scheduled twelve-round regional title fight (Saturday, DAZN, 8:30 p.m. ET).
Boxing Scene
Jazmin Gala Villarino: I Feel Like Seniesa Estrada Is Underestimating Me A Little Bit
Jazmin Gala Villarino suspects it isn’t only oddsmakers who’ve dismissed her chances of knocking off one the best female fighters in boxing. The Argentinean challenger indicated during a press conference Thursday in Las Vegas that she senses Seniesa Estrada and her team have overlooked her entering their 10-round fight for Estrada’s WBA minimumweight title. Most sportsbooks have established Estrada as at least a 30-1 favorite over Villarino in a co-feature ESPN+ will stream from Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort.
Boxing Scene
Justin Figueroa: I’m Trying To Put Atlantic City On My Back; Hope To Fill Arturo Gatti’s Shoes
Justin Figueroa spent some time this week watching footage of the legendary trilogy between Arturo Gatti and Micky Ward. It inspired Figueroa for his four-round fight Saturday night against Jeremiah Kendrick at Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, where Figueroa was raised and resides. The 23-year-old Figueroa’s career is in its infancy, but the junior middleweight wants to help bring boxing back in a bigger way to his hometown, the South Jersey oceanside city where Ward and Gatti contested the last two of their three fights at Boardwalk Hall in November 2002 and June 2003.
Boxing Scene
Steve Spark Beats Montana Love By Disqualification - After Loves Sends Spark Over The Ropes
Cleveland, Ohio - In a junior welterweight clash, Steve Spark (16-2, 14 KOs) defeated Montana Love (18-1-1, 9 KOs) by way of a six round disqualification. At the start, Love was using his speed and quick reflexes to present a lot of issues for Spark. In the second, Spark landed a series of hard shots to drop Love down hard. Love recovered pretty quickly and went back to his boxing for the remainder of the round. The third had Spark chasing to land big shots, as Love stayed on the move and boxing well.
Boxing Scene
David Morrell Considers David Benavidez-Caleb Plant '50-50; It's A Hard Fight'
David Morrell Jr. doesn’t have an obvious opponent for his next bout now that David Benavidez and Caleb Plant have announced that they’ll finally fight at some point early in 2023. The unbeaten Cuban southpaw will keep a close eye on Benavidez-Plant, though, because Morrell (8-0, 7 KOs)...
Boxing Scene
Janibek Alimkhanuly Tested, Wins Decision Over Denzel Bentley in Tough Fight
The middleweight division’s supposed boogeyman survived somewhat of a scare Saturday night in Las Vegas. Janibek Alimkhanuly was listed by most sportsbooks as a 20-1 favorite over British underdog Denzel Bentley, but Bentley withstood Alimkhanuly’s power early and made their 12-round middleweight title fight very competitive over the final eight rounds at Palms Casino Resort’s Pearl Concert Theater in Las Vegas. Kazakhstan’s Alimkhanuly (13-0, 8 KOs) still won a unanimous decision, as judges Tim Cheatham (116-112), Dave Moretti (116-112) and Steve Weisfeld (118-110) all favored the WBO 160-pound champion’s work.
Boxing Scene
Thomas Mattice "Ready To Handle Business" With Christian Tapia
Thomas Mattice prefers to let his hands do the talking rather than his mouth. Mattice will face unbeaten Christian Tapia tonight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. The 10-round bout will precede the main event bout between unbeaten junior welterweight Montana Love, who also resides in Cleveland, and Australia’s Steve Spark.
Boxing Scene
2020 Olympic Silver Medalist Beatriz Ferreira Drops, Outpoints Taynna Cardoso In Pro Debut
Beatriz Ferreira made a splash in her pro debut. The 2020 Olympic Silver medalist was granted a request for three-minute rounds, which resulted in twelve minutes of punishment inflicted upon Taynna Cardoso en route to a four-round shutout win. All three judges scored the junior lightweight contest 40-34 in favor of Ferreira in a battle of Brazilian boxers in the DAZN opener Saturday evening from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
Boxing Scene
Raymond Ford Scores One-Punch, 8th Round Knockout Of Sakaria Lukas
Raymond Ford was effortless in picking apart his most experienced foe to date. The unbeaten southpaw from Camden, New Jersey methodically broke down a grizzled veteran in Namibia’s Sakaria Lukas closing the show in emphatic style. A perfectly timed right hook put Sakaria Lukas down and out at of round eight in their DAZN-aired featherweight bout Saturday evening from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
Boxing Scene
Raymond Muratalla Stops Miguel Contreras In 6th Round On Janibek-Bentley Undercard
Raymond Muratalla seemingly is ready for the step up to 10-round fights and more imposing opposition. The skillful, strong lightweight prospect topped Miguel Contreras by sixth-round technical knockout to keep his perfect record intact Saturday night in Las Vegas. The 25-year-old Muratalla, of Fontana, California, improved to 16-0 and produced his 13th knockout against a willing veteran who had taken his power well until the final minute of the sixth round on the Janibek Alimkhanuly-Denzel Bentley undercard at Palms Casino Resort’s Pearl Concert Theater.
