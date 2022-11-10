ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 8 best spots for Indian pizza around the Bay Area

There's just something so Bay Area about Indian pizza, and the local trend has exploded in recent years. You can now get fresh Indian-style pizza in dozens of spots around the Bay, from rapidly-expanding franchises to hole-in-the-wall family-run restaurants. There's something for everyone at these eateries, where spice lovers can get pizzas topped with curries and other Indian favorites, while any spice-averse members of a group can stick with plain cheese. Hoodline has rounded up a smorgasbord of local eateries and chains serving up this modern classic. Many of the newer spots specialize in pizza alone and offer an impressive selection, while some of the longer-running eateries are Indian restaurants with (pizza) benefits.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4

Dine & Dish: Seafood Thanksgiving

(KRON) — Turkey is usually the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving meal. But one San Francisco restaurant is swapping out the fowl for fish. Fog Harbor, located in the city’s Fisherman’s Wharf area, is one of several restaurants serving customers on Thanksgiving. To see what’s on their menu, check out Dine & Dish using the video player above.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

A Slice of SF: The Standard Guide to the Best Thanksgiving Pies

There’s always room for pie—but does it always have to be pumpkin?. Whether you’re dining out or taking out this Thanksgiving, it’s easy to serve up a new slice of dessert. While San Francisco bakers are certainly rolling out pumpkin, apple and other fall classics, consider ordering one of these seven unique pies for your feast’s finale.
STANDARD, CA
KRON4 News

SF jewelry store makes comeback after robbery

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An antique and jewelry store in San Francisco is back open after being forced to close for almost a year. Mureta & Co. on Fillmore Street was heavily damaged and had some priceless items taken last December. Now, they’re once again welcoming customers — just in time for the holidays.  […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rwcpulse.com

Blog: Redwood City's Next Door Neighbor

The first American to buy and live on land which became San Carlos was Timothy Guy Phelps. He was a mercantile owner from San Francisco and an actual 49er. He purchased 200 acres from the Arguello family, which he eventually expanded to 3,500 acres, where he raised cattle. He is noted for being the first president of the Southern Pacific Railroad, as well as a U.S. Congressman and a Regent of UC Berkeley. One of his employees planted the eucalyptus trees along San Carlos Ave. near Cordilleras Ave.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
The Almanac Online

Dessert destinations: New cakes, patisserie and pastry-forward coffee shops abound

As the weather takes a turn for the chillier and nightfall hits earlier, the Peninsula has come through for locals with a number of new outposts offering innovative baked goods and sweets, from cardamom croissants at Menlo Park's Canteen to mille-crepe cakes at Los Altos' Lady M; from petit fours at Lavender 'n Cream to ube pandesals and barfi at K&B Cafe.
MENLO PARK, CA
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online

Renowned San Francisco Jeweler Sidney Mobell Dies

Sidney Mobell (pictured), the San Francisco jeweler known for turning everything from toilet seats to sardine cans into gem-studded art, died on Nov. 5. He was 96. Mobell was born in 1926. At 10 years old, his mother had to travel to the Mayo Clinic for orthopedic surgery and couldn’t bring along her children. As a result, Mobell and his two siblings were sent to an orphanage in Denver—an experience he never forgot. (His book is called From an Orphanage to the Smithsonian.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Veterans Day events around the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s Veterans Day and events around the Bay Area will be held Friday as we honor our nation’s veterans and thank them for their service. Here’s a list of what’s happening on Friday and over the weekend to honor veterans. Veterans Day aboard the USS Hornet 2022 – Friday, Nov. 11 […]
kblx.com

Win Tickets: Anita Baker

102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. Online Contest Entry Period: 11/11/2022 at 4:00 p.m. PT through 12/04/2022 at 11:59 p.m. PT Prize: Five (5) winner will receive two (2) tickets to “Anita Baker – The Songstress” on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. Tickets are valid for Saturday, December 23, 2023 ONLY. ARV $76.00. Winners will be chosen by eligible entries on 12/05/2022 at approximately 12:00p.m. PT. The Contest is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents of the state of California, eighteen (18) years of age or older, and who reside in one (1) of the nine (9) jurisdictions that makes up the listening area of the Greater San Francisco / Bay Area (San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Solano, Napa, and Sonoma Counties). No purchase or payment of any kind is required to enter or win this contest.
OAKLAND, CA
marinmommies.com

Holiday Craft Fairs in Marin and the Bay Area

Craft and art fairs abound at this time of year, allowing you to find great unique and often handmade holiday gifts. Here's our guide to holiday craft and art fairs in the Bay Area this holiday season. Many fairs also offer live music and performances, food and drink, and activities for the kiddos, so make a day of it!
MARIN COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

Where Do Bartenders Drink? 5 Local Bars for Discerning Imbibers

When bartenders travel, they tend to visit—surprise!—bars. And when local barkeeps act as guides, they often steer their guests toward the best watering holes they know. We polled some top Bay Area mixologists, asking them to reveal their favorite spots and what makes them special. Smuggler’s Cove.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

