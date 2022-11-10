Read full article on original website
Anonymous donors make San Francisco museums free for a weekend
One ticket will get you into 21 museums for free.
Burglars on getaway scooters seize dozens of liquor bottles, equipment from San Francisco restaurant
"The break-in was a violation of our space, our home."
Is SF’s most stunning private library inside this $3.3M Forest Hill Tudor?
A down-to-the-studs renovation kept the home's historic charm.
hoodline.com
The 8 best spots for Indian pizza around the Bay Area
There's just something so Bay Area about Indian pizza, and the local trend has exploded in recent years. You can now get fresh Indian-style pizza in dozens of spots around the Bay, from rapidly-expanding franchises to hole-in-the-wall family-run restaurants. There's something for everyone at these eateries, where spice lovers can get pizzas topped with curries and other Indian favorites, while any spice-averse members of a group can stick with plain cheese. Hoodline has rounded up a smorgasbord of local eateries and chains serving up this modern classic. Many of the newer spots specialize in pizza alone and offer an impressive selection, while some of the longer-running eateries are Indian restaurants with (pizza) benefits.
Mail has been arriving to parts of San Jose in the middle of the night
Some South Bay postal workers have been out delivering well into the night.
KRON4
Dine & Dish: Seafood Thanksgiving
(KRON) — Turkey is usually the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving meal. But one San Francisco restaurant is swapping out the fowl for fish. Fog Harbor, located in the city’s Fisherman’s Wharf area, is one of several restaurants serving customers on Thanksgiving. To see what’s on their menu, check out Dine & Dish using the video player above.
Retail CEO who called SF ‘city of chaos’ apologizes, reopens store
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The CEO of a retail chain who wrote a blog post trashing San Francisco as a “city of chaos” after closing a Hayes Valley location has apologized and reopened the SF store. Last month on LinkedIn, Cotopaxi CEO Davis Smith published a post saying San Francisco had “descended into a city […]
sfstandard.com
A Slice of SF: The Standard Guide to the Best Thanksgiving Pies
There’s always room for pie—but does it always have to be pumpkin?. Whether you’re dining out or taking out this Thanksgiving, it’s easy to serve up a new slice of dessert. While San Francisco bakers are certainly rolling out pumpkin, apple and other fall classics, consider ordering one of these seven unique pies for your feast’s finale.
SF jewelry store makes comeback after robbery
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An antique and jewelry store in San Francisco is back open after being forced to close for almost a year. Mureta & Co. on Fillmore Street was heavily damaged and had some priceless items taken last December. Now, they’re once again welcoming customers — just in time for the holidays. […]
rwcpulse.com
Blog: Redwood City's Next Door Neighbor
The first American to buy and live on land which became San Carlos was Timothy Guy Phelps. He was a mercantile owner from San Francisco and an actual 49er. He purchased 200 acres from the Arguello family, which he eventually expanded to 3,500 acres, where he raised cattle. He is noted for being the first president of the Southern Pacific Railroad, as well as a U.S. Congressman and a Regent of UC Berkeley. One of his employees planted the eucalyptus trees along San Carlos Ave. near Cordilleras Ave.
NBC Bay Area
Business Booming at Outdoor Gear Stores as People Head Up to Mountains
The rush is on to get gear and head up to the mountains. In the Bay Area, businesses like California Ski Company in Berkeley are seeing a rush of people getting gear ahead of weekend fun. The manager of the store says sales are back to pre-pandemic levels. Thanks to...
6 Of The Best Things To Do In San Francisco That Are Completely Free
While The Golden City is known for its beautiful sites and sounds, it is notoriously expensive for both visitors and locals alike. Free things to do in San Francisco are hard to come by, but it's worth exploring the city without having to break the bank. Here are the top...
The Almanac Online
Dessert destinations: New cakes, patisserie and pastry-forward coffee shops abound
As the weather takes a turn for the chillier and nightfall hits earlier, the Peninsula has come through for locals with a number of new outposts offering innovative baked goods and sweets, from cardamom croissants at Menlo Park's Canteen to mille-crepe cakes at Los Altos' Lady M; from petit fours at Lavender 'n Cream to ube pandesals and barfi at K&B Cafe.
Original Joe’s Expanding to the East Bay
The Union Street fixture known for dishing out "traditional, old-school Italian entrees, steaks, and seafood" is planning to open a new location.
SFist
Meta's Mass Layoff Includes 362 Employees Based at San Francisco Office
A recent notice about the layoffs by Meta (formerly named Facebook, Inc.) was tweeted by District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, showing 362 of the 11,000 employees laid off worked at the company's Howard Street office in SF. Meta announced Wednesday there would be a company-wide layoff of around 11,000 employees...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Renowned San Francisco Jeweler Sidney Mobell Dies
Sidney Mobell (pictured), the San Francisco jeweler known for turning everything from toilet seats to sardine cans into gem-studded art, died on Nov. 5. He was 96. Mobell was born in 1926. At 10 years old, his mother had to travel to the Mayo Clinic for orthopedic surgery and couldn’t bring along her children. As a result, Mobell and his two siblings were sent to an orphanage in Denver—an experience he never forgot. (His book is called From an Orphanage to the Smithsonian.)
Veterans Day events around the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s Veterans Day and events around the Bay Area will be held Friday as we honor our nation’s veterans and thank them for their service. Here’s a list of what’s happening on Friday and over the weekend to honor veterans. Veterans Day aboard the USS Hornet 2022 – Friday, Nov. 11 […]
kblx.com
Win Tickets: Anita Baker
102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. Online Contest Entry Period: 11/11/2022 at 4:00 p.m. PT through 12/04/2022 at 11:59 p.m. PT Prize: Five (5) winner will receive two (2) tickets to “Anita Baker – The Songstress” on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. Tickets are valid for Saturday, December 23, 2023 ONLY. ARV $76.00. Winners will be chosen by eligible entries on 12/05/2022 at approximately 12:00p.m. PT. The Contest is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents of the state of California, eighteen (18) years of age or older, and who reside in one (1) of the nine (9) jurisdictions that makes up the listening area of the Greater San Francisco / Bay Area (San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Solano, Napa, and Sonoma Counties). No purchase or payment of any kind is required to enter or win this contest.
marinmommies.com
Holiday Craft Fairs in Marin and the Bay Area
Craft and art fairs abound at this time of year, allowing you to find great unique and often handmade holiday gifts. Here's our guide to holiday craft and art fairs in the Bay Area this holiday season. Many fairs also offer live music and performances, food and drink, and activities for the kiddos, so make a day of it!
sfstandard.com
Where Do Bartenders Drink? 5 Local Bars for Discerning Imbibers
When bartenders travel, they tend to visit—surprise!—bars. And when local barkeeps act as guides, they often steer their guests toward the best watering holes they know. We polled some top Bay Area mixologists, asking them to reveal their favorite spots and what makes them special. Smuggler’s Cove.
