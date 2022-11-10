ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, WI

95.5 FM WIFC

Hit-and-Run Reported in Portage County

TOWN OF LANARK, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Authorities in Portage County are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Town of Lanark on Saturday. WAOW TV reports that the incident occurred near the intersection of Highway 54 and County Road TT. According to the victim he was hit by a car, who then fled the scene.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton, other cities pass advisory marijuana referendums

Gov. Evers: Education, tax cuts, shared revenue are priorities in 2nd term. A school in Oshkosh was one of the governor's first stops after winning Tuesday's election. A military Black Hawk helicopter landed and a brigadier general spoke at Shawano Community Middle School. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The electric bill for...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity

MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

Wisconsin Mansion Houses A Museum Of Beautiful Paper Weights

A child's fascination with paper weights has turned into a Wisconsin museum filled with beautiful examples of the office desk accessory. I never collected anything as a child. Baseball cards didn't do anything for me. I think there was an attempt to collect stamps for about 2 weeks before I realized that was stupid. Maybe it was because I never found anything I was truly passionate about as a kid or maybe I'm missing a gene that other's have to make them want to collect things.
NEENAH, WI
WausauPilot

Your Letters: Leave Rib Mountain alone

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Appleton Voters Light It Up For Pot Referendum

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – While the tight races for U.S. Senate and governor drew the most attention on Election Night, a result of an Appleton referendum is hard to ignore on Wednesday. The city’s advisory referendum on whether marijuana should be legalized for adults had overwhelming support. The...
APPLETON, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: The Garage

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Fire Damages Local Home

TOWN OF TEXAS (WSAU) — There was a fire that heavily damaged a Wausau area home on Thursday morning. It happened around 7:20 on Forest Hill Rd in the Town of Texas. According to firefighters the blaze started in the basement. No one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
WAUSAU, WI
Door County Pulse

Oshkosh Woman Wins Boat in Raffle

Jean Krueger of Oshkosh and her husband, Keith, took home a 16-foot Merlin rowboat (Hull #25) as winners of the Door County Maritime Museum’s annual boat raffle. Krueger’s dog is named Crew, so she christened her new boat Crew’s Ship. ​​​Proceeds from the raffle support the museum’s mission and programming.
OSHKOSH, WI
nbc15.com

BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam

DALTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A phishing scam is circulating around southern Wisconsin in the form of a text message pretending to come from the USPS. Fourteen people reached out to the Southwest Wisconsin Better Business Bureau to report a text message scam pretending to be the United States Postal Services asking people to pay a $3 fee.
DALTON, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Friday High School Scoreboard & Saturday Schedule

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here is Friday’s scoreboard & today’s schedule. Amber Winter of Merrill took home the 100 meter breaststroke championship. Madison Edgewood won the D-2 team title for the 8th straight year. Football. Kimberly 42 Bay Port 21. Mukwonago 47 Suxxex Hamilton 21. West De...
WAUSAU, WI
marshfieldareasports.com

Stratford football outlasts Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs in overtime to take WIAA Level 4 playoff, advance to state finals

WAUPACA – The Stratford football team is stateboard. Again. Koehler Kilty ran in for a touchdown from 15 yards out and the Stratford defense held with an interception on the final play to give the Tigers a thrilling 20-14 overtime win over Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs in a WIAA Division 6 Level 4 state semifinal Friday night at Waupaca High School.
STRATFORD, WI

