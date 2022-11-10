Read full article on original website
Miron fires back at Wausau DPW, but city blames contractor again for delays
One day after the Wausau City Council approved an adjusted timeline for its drinking water treatment facility, a city department again blamed the contractor for the delay, while acknowledgment company discussions are “productive.”. “None of the milestone completion dates were met throughout the project creating delays in startup and...
Hit-and-Run Reported in Portage County
TOWN OF LANARK, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Authorities in Portage County are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Town of Lanark on Saturday. WAOW TV reports that the incident occurred near the intersection of Highway 54 and County Road TT. According to the victim he was hit by a car, who then fled the scene.
Appleton, other cities pass advisory marijuana referendums
Gov. Evers: Education, tax cuts, shared revenue are priorities in 2nd term. A school in Oshkosh was one of the governor's first stops after winning Tuesday's election. A military Black Hawk helicopter landed and a brigadier general spoke at Shawano Community Middle School. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The electric bill for...
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
Stevens Point Mayor Issues Statement Following Transportation Referendum Vote
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza issued a statement Thursday thanking voters for their support of four different transportation projects at the polls this week. “I’m very happy that the majority of voters understood the importance of these questions,” said Wiza. “We will now be...
Wisconsin Mansion Houses A Museum Of Beautiful Paper Weights
A child's fascination with paper weights has turned into a Wisconsin museum filled with beautiful examples of the office desk accessory. I never collected anything as a child. Baseball cards didn't do anything for me. I think there was an attempt to collect stamps for about 2 weeks before I realized that was stupid. Maybe it was because I never found anything I was truly passionate about as a kid or maybe I'm missing a gene that other's have to make them want to collect things.
Your Letters: Leave Rib Mountain alone
Appleton Voters Light It Up For Pot Referendum
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – While the tight races for U.S. Senate and governor drew the most attention on Election Night, a result of an Appleton referendum is hard to ignore on Wednesday. The city’s advisory referendum on whether marijuana should be legalized for adults had overwhelming support. The...
Business of the Week: The Garage
City wins ‘pass-through’ grant for former convent project
Stevens Point has won a grant to help facilitate the redevelopment of the former St. Joseph Convent. The city applied for an I...
Fire Damages Local Home
TOWN OF TEXAS (WSAU) — There was a fire that heavily damaged a Wausau area home on Thursday morning. It happened around 7:20 on Forest Hill Rd in the Town of Texas. According to firefighters the blaze started in the basement. No one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
‘There’s a deer in my office!’: Buck causes commotion & chaos at Wisconsin school
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WFRV) – A deer caused some damage to a school in central Wisconsin after jumping through an office window. Pacelli Catholic Schools posted on its Facebook about an incident where a deer crashed through an office window. A school official tells Local 5 that there were two employees in the office at the time.
Police investigating ‘suspicious situation’ at Oshkosh residence after woman finds stranger in her home
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh police are currently investigating a ‘suspicious situation’ that happened early Friday morning when an unknown man entered a woman’s home. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, the incident happened in the 1500 block of Covington Drive around 5:30 a.m. on November...
Oshkosh Woman Wins Boat in Raffle
Jean Krueger of Oshkosh and her husband, Keith, took home a 16-foot Merlin rowboat (Hull #25) as winners of the Door County Maritime Museum’s annual boat raffle. Krueger’s dog is named Crew, so she christened her new boat Crew’s Ship. Proceeds from the raffle support the museum’s mission and programming.
Wisconsin man squeals tires at hotel parking lot in early morning, arrested for 8th OWI
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was charged with his eighth OWI offense early Wednesday morning after reportedly driving recklessly in a hotel parking lot. According to the Janesville Police Department, 37-year-old Jerid Reynolds from Marshfield is facing several charges, including Operating While Intoxicated, Disorderly Conduct,...
BBB warns people not to fall for fake USPS text message scam
DALTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A phishing scam is circulating around southern Wisconsin in the form of a text message pretending to come from the USPS. Fourteen people reached out to the Southwest Wisconsin Better Business Bureau to report a text message scam pretending to be the United States Postal Services asking people to pay a $3 fee.
Friday High School Scoreboard & Saturday Schedule
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here is Friday’s scoreboard & today’s schedule. Amber Winter of Merrill took home the 100 meter breaststroke championship. Madison Edgewood won the D-2 team title for the 8th straight year. Football. Kimberly 42 Bay Port 21. Mukwonago 47 Suxxex Hamilton 21. West De...
Stratford football outlasts Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs in overtime to take WIAA Level 4 playoff, advance to state finals
WAUPACA – The Stratford football team is stateboard. Again. Koehler Kilty ran in for a touchdown from 15 yards out and the Stratford defense held with an interception on the final play to give the Tigers a thrilling 20-14 overtime win over Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs in a WIAA Division 6 Level 4 state semifinal Friday night at Waupaca High School.
