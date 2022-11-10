ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Seahawks QB Geno Smith dodges answering Russell Wilson-inspired question

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith wasn't about to fall for the bait on a Russell Wilson-inspired question during Thursday press conference. With the Seahawks in Munich for Sunday's international game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a reporter asked Smith about his high-knee habits during long flights. The question, of course,...
SEATTLE, WA
SB Nation

Our expert picks for NFL Week 10

Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
The Spun

Broncos Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Not Playing Sunday

The Denver Broncos are going to be down one of their top wide receivers on Sunday. According to Troy Renck, receiver KJ Hamler is expected to be out for Sunday afternoon's contest against the Tennessee Titans. He hurt his hamstring at practice on Wednesday. Hamler has played in six games...
DENVER, CO
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans score vs. Denver Broncos: Live updates from Nashville

The Tennessee Titans will try to avoid back-to-back losses and score a win against an AFC foe when they host the Denver Broncos. The Titans (5-3) face off against the Broncos (3-5) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). After winning five straight, the Titans dropped an overtime heartbreaker against the Broncos' division-rival Kansas City Chiefs last weekend, setting up a potential bounce back game for the Titans. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Tyler Lockett blasts Seattle Seahawks fans who questioned his toughness in Week 9

Eight-year Seattle Seahawks veteran Tyler Lockett is not happy about fans who questioned his toughness in their win over the Cardinals in Week 9. Lockett has had a good year for Seattle in 2022 as the team has been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season. A big reason why the Seahawks are 6-3 and in first place in the NFC West is because of the success of the passing game. Led by quarterback Geno Smith, Lockett, and fellow receiver DK Metcalf.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Bills QB Josh Allen has funny reaction to media filming practice

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was playing some games with the media on Friday amid speculation about the health of his injured elbow. Allen is firmly questionable due to an elbow injury he suffered last week against the New York Jets. The Bills have largely shielded Allen from speculation about his status and the media has not gotten any real glimpses of him around practice, as he has not been a full participant.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Jack Sanborn received strong message from Chicago Bears DC

Jack Sanborn gets a message from his defensive coach. After trading away Roquan Smith, the Chicago Bears turned to undrafted rookie free agent Jack Sanborn to stop an elite Miami Dolphins offense. The defense played about as well as one would expect them to, given they traded away Robert Quinn and Smith before the deadline.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy