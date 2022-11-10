Read full article on original website
Seahawks QB Geno Smith dodges answering Russell Wilson-inspired question
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith wasn't about to fall for the bait on a Russell Wilson-inspired question during Thursday press conference. With the Seahawks in Munich for Sunday's international game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a reporter asked Smith about his high-knee habits during long flights. The question, of course,...
Seahawks arrive in Munich, stay up, practice, go bowling. It’s how Pete Carroll did London
The method to how the veteran coach is approaching players’ sleep and schedule for Sunday’s game in Germany. It worked in London.
Our expert picks for NFL Week 10
Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Reveals Surprising Pick For Midseason NFL MVP
Halfway through the NFL season, three players seem to have separated from the pack in the race to win the league MVP award. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts all have odds of +300 or better, according to the SI Sportsbook, with the next-closest player, Lamar Jackson, at +1100. But a ...
Colin Cowherd Thinks Starting Quarterback Will Be Out Of The Job Next Year
Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports has been very supportive of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He once referred to him a future Hall of Famer. On this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Cowherd made a shocking prediction regarding Carr's future in Las Vegas. Cowherd believes the Raiders will move on from...
Tyler Lockett 'Soft'? Seattle Seahawks WR Fires Back at Fans and Critics
Is Tyler Lockett "putting Seahawks fans on blast'' or simply offering an important perspective?
Seattle Seahawks, QB Geno Smith to prioritize contract extension in 2023
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has emerged as one of the top NFL quarterbacks and the best stories of the
Broncos Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Not Playing Sunday
The Denver Broncos are going to be down one of their top wide receivers on Sunday. According to Troy Renck, receiver KJ Hamler is expected to be out for Sunday afternoon's contest against the Tennessee Titans. He hurt his hamstring at practice on Wednesday. Hamler has played in six games...
Seahawks wanted German Aaron Donkor playing in his home nation Sunday. Why the NFL said no
The team didn’t know it had to make special arrangements weeks ago for the international development player to debut in Munich.
Tennessee Titans score vs. Denver Broncos: Live updates from Nashville
The Tennessee Titans will try to avoid back-to-back losses and score a win against an AFC foe when they host the Denver Broncos. The Titans (5-3) face off against the Broncos (3-5) from Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS). After winning five straight, the Titans dropped an overtime heartbreaker against the Broncos' division-rival Kansas City Chiefs last weekend, setting up a potential bounce back game for the Titans. ...
The Bucs will probably take an L against the Seahawks this Sunday
'This is still a flawed team that has a lot of problems that remain unsolved.'
Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson: 'Bill Belichick is gonna be mad' at Micah Parsons take
Pro Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson thinks second-year star Micah Parsons is simply the best. "I know my buddy Bill Belichick is gonna be mad at me, but [Parsons] may be the best player I've seen," said Johnson Thursday on KRLD-FM in Dallas. "Of course, Bill is gonna say Lawerence Taylor, but Micah Parsons amazes me."
New Details Emerge About Jim Irsay Hiring Jeff Saturday, And Colts Fans Should Be Concerned
Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) owner Jim Irsay reportedly went against advice from top executives within the… The post New Details Emerge About Jim Irsay Hiring Jeff Saturday, And Colts Fans Should Be Concerned appeared first on Outsider.
"I've never heard a football field so silent": John Lynch describes 49ers' reaction to Jason Verrett injury
The latest injury to Jason Verrett hit the San Francisco 49ers locker room hard. The well-liked and respected veteran cornerback has been plagued by injuries throughout his nine-season NFL career. He's seen all but two of his seasons end prematurely due to injuries. General manager John Lynch joined KNBR on...
Tyler Lockett blasts Seattle Seahawks fans who questioned his toughness in Week 9
Eight-year Seattle Seahawks veteran Tyler Lockett is not happy about fans who questioned his toughness in their win over the Cardinals in Week 9. Lockett has had a good year for Seattle in 2022 as the team has been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season. A big reason why the Seahawks are 6-3 and in first place in the NFC West is because of the success of the passing game. Led by quarterback Geno Smith, Lockett, and fellow receiver DK Metcalf.
Seattle Seahawks: Geno Smith’s Redemption – Pt. 1 Welcome to the NFL
Everyone loves a comeback story. This one involves a very unlikely hero, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Part 1 – Welcome to the NFL. Editor’s note: This is the first of a multi-part series on Seattle Seahawks’ surprising sensation Geno Smith and his long road to success.
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Doing 'Everything Exactly the Way We Like' Says Pete Carroll
Sitting at 6-3 and in possession of first place in the NFC West, there aren't many teams that have shocked the NFL as much as the Seattle Seahawks have. What was once considered a rebuilding, if not a flat-out tanking season, has evolved into a playoff push. As the Seahawks...
Bills QB Josh Allen has funny reaction to media filming practice
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was playing some games with the media on Friday amid speculation about the health of his injured elbow. Allen is firmly questionable due to an elbow injury he suffered last week against the New York Jets. The Bills have largely shielded Allen from speculation about his status and the media has not gotten any real glimpses of him around practice, as he has not been a full participant.
Darvin Ham Criticizes The Entire Lakers Roster After Painful Loss vs. Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their 10th loss of the 2022-23 NBA season, only winning two games over that span, recording the worst start in franchise history. This team was expected to struggle a little bit before the start of the campaign, but this was unthinkable for a lot of people.
Jack Sanborn received strong message from Chicago Bears DC
Jack Sanborn gets a message from his defensive coach. After trading away Roquan Smith, the Chicago Bears turned to undrafted rookie free agent Jack Sanborn to stop an elite Miami Dolphins offense. The defense played about as well as one would expect them to, given they traded away Robert Quinn and Smith before the deadline.
