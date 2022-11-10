Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland mayor's race: no winner declared yet
The next mayor of Oakland will likely be decided by next week. Oakland - New numbers from the election were released late Thursday that showed the race for Oakland mayor remains tight. Council member Loren Taylor maintained his lead over fellow Council member Sheng Thao. After nine rounds of voting...
kalw.org
Oakland’s Fair Elections Act passes by a wide margin in Alameda county race
Every person who is registered to vote in Oakland will get 100 democracy dollars to put toward a community-funded candidate (basically any candidate who is certified to run). The goal of the measure is to make participation in campaign financing more equitable. Oakland Rising-- one of the main supporters of the initiative, says it will shift the current power imbalance in elections funding. Voters will now see greater transparency in who funds elections. At the same time, all Oakland residents will have a chance to contribute toward a candidate of their choice.
Solano County voters appear to reject 3 out of 4 sales tax measures on ballot
SOLANO COUNTY – Voters in Solano County were asked to approve four local sales tax measures but only one appears to be headed for approval. Sales tax measures were on ballots in the cities of Dixon, Vallejo and Benicia, and there was also a countywide measure. Only one, Measure P in Vallejo, was leading in the polls with 54.47 percent of votes in favor, according to the latest vote tallies published Thursday by the Solano County Registrar of Voters. If the results hold, Measure P will levy a sales tax of seven-eighths of one cent to raise about $18 million...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Accident Fatality on Interstate 580 in Alameda County
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, authorities reported that a motorcyclist was struck and killed on I-580 near Oakland in Alameda County. The collision occurred on westbound Interstate 580 in the vicinity of the 106th Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on How Motorcyclist Was Struck and Killed...
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native leads San Jose mayoral race
Watsonville-raised Matt Mahan is favored to become the next mayor of America’s 10th largest city. The San Jose city councilman’s lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez grew slightly Wednesday, to 4,766 votes, as ballot counting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office proceeded at a snail’s pace.
KTVU FOX 2
Unleashed Force: Experts weigh how CA could regulate K-9s
OAKLAND, Calif. - When gruesome body-worn camera footage came to light earlier this year showing a Brentwood police K-9 tearing a shoplifting suspect’s scalp off, people around the country recoiled in horror. Talmika Bates’s injuries quickly went viral in what appeared to be an unusual case of a police...
oaklandside.org
Oakland City Council races: Janani Ramachandran declares victory in District 4
Janani Ramachandran became the first Oakland City Council candidate to declare victory in the Nov. 8 election, where she’s running to represent District 4. “Ramachandran will be the youngest Councilmember to ever be elected in Oakland’s history—at age 30,” her campaign said in a press release Thursday morning. “She will also be the city’s first South Asian Councilmember, and the first queer woman of color to be elected to the City Council.”
KTVU FOX 2
Next mayor of Oakland won't be decided till next week
New numbers were released late Thursday that showed the race for Oakland mayor remains tight. Council member Loren Taylor maintained his lead over council member Sheng Thao. After nine rounds of voting in this ranked-choice system, Taylor is ahead with 53% of the vote compared to Thao's 47%. The Alameda County Registrar of Voters says there will be a lot of ballots counted this weekend that will help provide a clearer picture as to who will be the next mayor of Oakland.
Tam leads Kaplan in bid to fill District 3 seat on Alameda County Board of Supervisors
Former Alameda Vice Mayor Lena Tam was leading Tuesday night in the race to fill the Alameda County Board of Supervisors seat vacated by the late Wilma Chan, according to final unofficial results. In the two-candidate race, Tam had just over 55 percent of the vote compared to Oakland Vice...
sfstandard.com
Election Update: Prop. E Loses, District 4 and Prop. D Races Remain Too Close to Call
Proposition E will not pass, according to new vote tallies released by the San Francisco Department of Elections this afternoon. Over 55% of voters cast ballots opposing the local ballot measure championed by San Francisco’s progressives to streamline the process for building affordable housing while maintaining local control over new housing production.
NBC Bay Area
Woman Reports Finding Election Ballots in Ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains
The United States Postal Service and the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters are investigating after a woman reported finding a bag stuffed with valid and completed Santa Clara County ballots in a ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The ballots reportedly ended up in a torn bag off Sugarloaf...
eastcountytoday.net
Use of Force Deemed Reasonable in Officer Involved Shooting of Juan Carlos Barraza
Martinez, Calif. – A report released by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office concludes that the use of force by peace officers in 2020 against Juan Carlos Ayon Barraza in Richmond was reasonable under the totality of the circumstances. As part of a Contra Costa County protocol that...
EXCLUSIVE: Fired Vallejo officer involved in fatal shootings gets job with Broadmoor police
Ryan McMahon was one of six Vallejo officers who shot Willie McCoy more than 50 times in a Taco Bell drive-thru in 2019. After being fired for unsafe conduct, he now has a job with another police department.
Retail CEO who called SF ‘city of chaos’ apologizes, reopens store
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The CEO of a retail chain who wrote a blog post trashing San Francisco as a “city of chaos” after closing a Hayes Valley location has apologized and reopened the SF store. Last month on LinkedIn, Cotopaxi CEO Davis Smith published a post saying San Francisco had “descended into a city […]
KTVU FOX 2
Race for Oakland mayor remains tight, Loren Taylor maintains lead
After nine rounds of voting have been counted in the ranked-choice system, Oakland City Councilmember Loren Taylor maintains a slight lead over Sheng Tao in the race to become mayor. The next round of results is due on Monday.
KTVU FOX 2
VTA reaches settlement with families of 8 victims of 2021 shooting
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced a settlement Friday with the families of eight victims of last year's shooting at the Guadalupe Light Rail Yard. The eight families filed wrongful death lawsuits earlier this year against the VTA, Santa Clara County, the Santa Clara County...
The latest election results from Bay Area and California
Ballots continue to be counted across the Bay Area after the polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Click on the links below to view the most up to date election results for every race and ballot measure both statewide and in all seven Bay Area counties.
Stanislaus County Election Results 2022
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County voters will be voting on several city-level and county-level races during the 2022 election. Ceres residents will be voting on City Council seats 1, 2 and 4. Residents of Modesto will be voting on the City Council District 5 seat and measures G, H and L. Hughson residents […]
Votes pour in and smiles abound as candidates wait on final results
photo credit: Courtesy of KRCB/Noah Abrams As is customary, local candidates held election night watch parties, KRCB spoke with some on the ballot in Sonoma, and one in Marin County at their gatherings of friends, family, and supporters as results rolled in. The days of decisive Election Day results may be behind us as the switch to mostly vote-by-mail ballots means results trickle in at a slower pace. One side effect of the delayed results - lots more smiling faces at election night parties, including Damon Connolly, the Marin County supervisor running for the new 12th State Assembly District, at his watch party...
