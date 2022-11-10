ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Oakland mayor's race: no winner declared yet

The next mayor of Oakland will likely be decided by next week. Oakland - New numbers from the election were released late Thursday that showed the race for Oakland mayor remains tight. Council member Loren Taylor maintained his lead over fellow Council member Sheng Thao. After nine rounds of voting...
OAKLAND, CA
kalw.org

Oakland’s Fair Elections Act passes by a wide margin in Alameda county race

Every person who is registered to vote in Oakland will get 100 democracy dollars to put toward a community-funded candidate (basically any candidate who is certified to run). The goal of the measure is to make participation in campaign financing more equitable. Oakland Rising-- one of the main supporters of the initiative, says it will shift the current power imbalance in elections funding. Voters will now see greater transparency in who funds elections. At the same time, all Oakland residents will have a chance to contribute toward a candidate of their choice.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Solano County voters appear to reject 3 out of 4 sales tax measures on ballot

SOLANO COUNTY – Voters in Solano County were asked to approve four local sales tax measures but only one appears to be headed for approval. Sales tax measures were on ballots in the cities of Dixon, Vallejo and Benicia, and there was also a countywide measure. Only one, Measure P in Vallejo, was leading in the polls with 54.47 percent of votes in favor, according to the latest vote tallies published Thursday by the Solano County Registrar of Voters. If the results hold, Measure P will levy a sales tax of seven-eighths of one cent to raise about $18 million...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Accident Fatality on Interstate 580 in Alameda County

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, authorities reported that a motorcyclist was struck and killed on I-580 near Oakland in Alameda County. The collision occurred on westbound Interstate 580 in the vicinity of the 106th Avenue offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on How Motorcyclist Was Struck and Killed...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville native leads San Jose mayoral race

Watsonville-raised Matt Mahan is favored to become the next mayor of America’s 10th largest city. The San Jose city councilman’s lead over Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez grew slightly Wednesday, to 4,766 votes, as ballot counting at the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters office proceeded at a snail’s pace.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Unleashed Force: Experts weigh how CA could regulate K-9s

OAKLAND, Calif. - When gruesome body-worn camera footage came to light earlier this year showing a Brentwood police K-9 tearing a shoplifting suspect’s scalp off, people around the country recoiled in horror. Talmika Bates’s injuries quickly went viral in what appeared to be an unusual case of a police...
CALIFORNIA STATE
oaklandside.org

Oakland City Council races: Janani Ramachandran declares victory in District 4

Janani Ramachandran became the first Oakland City Council candidate to declare victory in the Nov. 8 election, where she’s running to represent District 4. “Ramachandran will be the youngest Councilmember to ever be elected in Oakland’s history—at age 30,” her campaign said in a press release Thursday morning. “She will also be the city’s first South Asian Councilmember, and the first queer woman of color to be elected to the City Council.”
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Next mayor of Oakland won't be decided till next week

New numbers were released late Thursday that showed the race for Oakland mayor remains tight. Council member Loren Taylor maintained his lead over council member Sheng Thao. After nine rounds of voting in this ranked-choice system, Taylor is ahead with 53% of the vote compared to Thao's 47%. The Alameda County Registrar of Voters says there will be a lot of ballots counted this weekend that will help provide a clearer picture as to who will be the next mayor of Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

VTA reaches settlement with families of 8 victims of 2021 shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced a settlement Friday with the families of eight victims of last year's shooting at the Guadalupe Light Rail Yard. The eight families filed wrongful death lawsuits earlier this year against the VTA, Santa Clara County, the Santa Clara County...
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Stanislaus County Election Results 2022

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County voters will be voting on several city-level and county-level races during the 2022 election. Ceres residents will be voting on City Council seats 1, 2 and 4. Residents of Modesto will be voting on the City Council District 5 seat and measures G, H and L. Hughson residents […]
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
KRCB 104.9

Votes pour in and smiles abound as candidates wait on final results

photo credit: Courtesy of KRCB/Noah Abrams As is customary, local candidates held election night watch parties, KRCB spoke with some on the ballot in Sonoma, and one in Marin County at their gatherings of friends, family, and supporters as results rolled in.   The days of decisive Election Day results may be behind us as the switch to mostly vote-by-mail ballots means results trickle in at a slower pace.   One side effect of the delayed results - lots more smiling faces at election night parties, including Damon Connolly, the Marin County supervisor running for the new 12th State Assembly District, at his watch party...
MARIN COUNTY, CA

