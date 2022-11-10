Read full article on original website
Israel’s Netanyahu given chance to form far-right government
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s president on Friday asked former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government, presenting the longtime leader currently standing trial on corruption charges with the chance to end years of political instability in Israel with his partners on the far right. The decision...
UN rights body to hold urgent session on Iran amid crackdown
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body is poised to hold a special session on Iran in the wake of the government’s deadly crackdowns on protesters, threats against journalists and other alleged human rights violations in the Islamic republic. The Human Rights Council will hold...
Russia-Ukraine war: Kherson mayor warns of ‘critical’ water shortages after Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure – live
Roman Holovnia said the humanitarian situation in the liberated city was ‘severe’ with a lack of medicine and bread
China confirms Xi to attend G-20, APEC meetings
BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday confirmed President Xi Jinping will attend both the meeting of the Group of 20 industrialized countries and the gathering of Asian Pacific nations this month in his first major overseas trip since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian...
Why Poland may have most to gain from a Russian defeat in Ukraine
Western democracies want Ukraine to win – but are they all happy for Europe’s centre of gravity to migrate eastward?
Local official: Blast in Istanbul produces casualties
A blast in Istanbul on Sunday has resulted in people being killed and injured, a local government official announced.
Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — There won’t be concessions from the U.S. side. No real deliverables, which is government-speak for specific achievements. Don’t expect a cheery joint statement, either. During President Joe Biden’s highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, the leaders will be...
OAS launches external ethics probe into chief over romance
MIAMI (AP) — The Organization of American States has launched an external probe into allegations that Secretary General Luis Almagro may have violated the organization’s code of ethics while carrying on an intimate relationship with a staffer. As a result of Friday’s unanimous vote, the OAS will seek...
Iran-born brothers charged in Sweden with spying for Russia
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two Iranian-born brothers were charged in Sweden with aggravated espionage for allegedly spying for Russia and its military intelligence service GRU for around a decade, prosecutors said Friday. One of the men worked for Sweden’s domestic intelligence agency. Authorities identified them as Peyman Kia,...
