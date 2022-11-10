Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023
In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ OC Matt Canada Seems To Indicate A Behind The Scenes Battle With Mike Tomlin Has Been Raging Since Training Camp
The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. The 2022 Steelers are on life support and if any magic is going to happen it has to start when the Steelers touch the ball against a stout New Orleans defense. Matt Canada has had two weeks to draw up a game plan that will work and for the good of the mental health of Steeler Nation, it must.
Geno Smith has great response to Russell Wilson high knees question
Geno Smith and Russell Wilson have been arguably the two most surprising quarterbacks in the NFL this season, but for much different reasons. That does not mean the Seattle Seahawks star is interested in taking shots at his predecessor. The Seahawks traveled overseas this week to prepare to face the...
Seahawks wanted German Aaron Donkor playing in his home nation Sunday. Why the NFL said no
The team didn’t know it had to make special arrangements weeks ago for the international development player to debut in Munich.
Everyone said the same thing about the Oregon-Washington game
Oregon and Washington squared off on Saturday night in Eugene for a big Pac-12 matchup. The game had fans and observers saying the same thing: what a great uniform matchup. Oregon was wearing all yellow uniforms, while Washington was in all purple, save for their gold helmets. The uniform matchup...
What Is the Average Retirement Age of an NFL Player?
For the rank-and-file NFL player, being in the league when you turn 30 is an accomplishment in and of itself. So what's the average retirement? The post What Is the Average Retirement Age of an NFL Player? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Lane Kiffin threw shade at Alabama during halftime interview
Lane Kiffin really can’t help himself sometimes. Kiffin is known for being a big talker and guy who runs his mouth sometimes. He’s gotten a lot better about censoring himself as he’s gotten older, but the 47-year-old still lets things slip out sometimes. During an interview with...
Yardbarker
Insider explains why Panthers might keep Baker Mayfield benched
The Carolina Panthers have multiple reasons to keep former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sidelined until further notice. "The 2024 conditional pick sent to the Browns when the Panthers acquired Mayfield in July goes from a fourth- to a fifth-rounder if Mayfield doesn't play 70% of the snaps," ESPN's David Newton explained for a piece published Thursday. "He's currently around 60%."
Pewter Report
Bucs vs. Seahawks Thursday Injury Report: Key Player Gets An Upgrade
Bucs injury reports are presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa features award-winning gaming and dining, the luxurious Rock Spa & Salon, three pools and some of the greatest pieces of Hard Rock music memorabilia. Discover your rhythm at Central Florida’s premier entertainment destination, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, where anybody can win!
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Najee Harris Visibly Infuriated With Reporter Over Questions During Week 10 Interview
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected a running back in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft hoping that he would be a franchise-altering player. Despite his 1,200 rushing yards during his rookie season, Najee Harris out of the University of Alabama was not necessarily effective statistically, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry.
Wilson's wristband, stopping run central to Broncos' upset
Russell Wilson's wristband, stopping the run and Greg Dulcich's emergence are central to a Broncos' victory. Denver seeks its first road win in the states this season.
Seahawks LB Bruce Irvin will make international NFL history Sunday in Munich
On Sunday, linebacker Bruce Irvin will make international NFL history when the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off in Munich, Germany. As CBS Sports' John Breech points out, Germany checks off the fifth country Irvin's played a regular season game in, setting a new NFL record. Sunday's trip...
Super Bowl winners: Most Super Bowl wins, Lombardi Trophy history
Every year since 1966, the Super Bowl has given NFL teams the chance to prove who the league champions are
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos comments on Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario
I’ve talked about this topic extensively already this offseason. Outside of shortstop, the most glaring need isn’t the rotation. It isn’t the bullpen. It’s left field. That position was a black hole for the Braves last season, as Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna combined for nearly -3.0 WAR. They were two of the worst players in all of baseball, and while positive regression HAS to be in line, the Braves can’t go into next season expecting those guys to be the starters.
Yardbarker
NBA Star Damian Lillard ‘Wouldn’t Be Mad’ At Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby & Darren Waller If They Wanted To Leave Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders’ disappointing 2022 season reached a new low on Sunday with a 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. The Raiders jumped out to an impressive 17-0 lead early in the second quarter but saw it evaporate over the final 40 minutes of the game with poor play and coaching.
Yardbarker
The Bucks Have Been Quietly Thinking Of Making A Trade
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently the best team in the NBA, with a strong 10-1 start to the season and a lot of promise that shows they could go all the way again this year. The main star of the team is obviously Giannis Antetokounmpo but there are many supporting players who help the team become such a powerhouse.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reveals His True Feelings On Kawhi Leonard: "He's An All-Time Great...”
Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen and he is arguably the greatest scorer in the league in the last decade or so. There are few playing today who have a resume that compares with KD but someone who could potentially have had his name mentioned alongside Durant is Kawhi Leonard.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Criticizes The Entire Lakers Roster After Painful Loss vs. Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their 10th loss of the 2022-23 NBA season, only winning two games over that span, recording the worst start in franchise history. This team was expected to struggle a little bit before the start of the campaign, but this was unthinkable for a lot of people.
Yardbarker
Ron Rivera disappointed with Colts hiring of Jeff Saturday
When the Indianapolis Colts hired Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, Saturday became the first NFL head coach with no experience coaching at the pro or college level since 1960. Many have criticized Colts owner Jim Irsay’s decision to replace fired head coach Frank Reich for Saturday, including his former ESPN colleagues.
Yardbarker
The Eagles Have An Unfair Advantage In The 2023 Draft
Going into Week 10, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. While their streak doesn’t seem likely to end soon, one could assume this gives them a late pick in next year’s NFL Draft. However, the Eagles actually have an unfair advantage as they...
Comments / 0