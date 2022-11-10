ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023

In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers’ OC Matt Canada Seems To Indicate A Behind The Scenes Battle With Mike Tomlin Has Been Raging Since Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. The 2022 Steelers are on life support and if any magic is going to happen it has to start when the Steelers touch the ball against a stout New Orleans defense. Matt Canada has had two weeks to draw up a game plan that will work and for the good of the mental health of Steeler Nation, it must.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sportscasting

What Is the Average Retirement Age of an NFL Player?

For the rank-and-file NFL player, being in the league when you turn 30 is an accomplishment in and of itself. So what's the average retirement? The post What Is the Average Retirement Age of an NFL Player? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker

Lane Kiffin threw shade at Alabama during halftime interview

Lane Kiffin really can’t help himself sometimes. Kiffin is known for being a big talker and guy who runs his mouth sometimes. He’s gotten a lot better about censoring himself as he’s gotten older, but the 47-year-old still lets things slip out sometimes. During an interview with...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Yardbarker

Insider explains why Panthers might keep Baker Mayfield benched

The Carolina Panthers have multiple reasons to keep former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sidelined until further notice. "The 2024 conditional pick sent to the Browns when the Panthers acquired Mayfield in July goes from a fourth- to a fifth-rounder if Mayfield doesn't play 70% of the snaps," ESPN's David Newton explained for a piece published Thursday. "He's currently around 60%."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pewter Report

Bucs vs. Seahawks Thursday Injury Report: Key Player Gets An Upgrade

Bucs injury reports are presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa features award-winning gaming and dining, the luxurious Rock Spa & Salon, three pools and some of the greatest pieces of Hard Rock music memorabilia. Discover your rhythm at Central Florida’s premier entertainment destination, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, where anybody can win!
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos comments on Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario

I’ve talked about this topic extensively already this offseason. Outside of shortstop, the most glaring need isn’t the rotation. It isn’t the bullpen. It’s left field. That position was a black hole for the Braves last season, as Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna combined for nearly -3.0 WAR. They were two of the worst players in all of baseball, and while positive regression HAS to be in line, the Braves can’t go into next season expecting those guys to be the starters.
Yardbarker

The Bucks Have Been Quietly Thinking Of Making A Trade

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently the best team in the NBA, with a strong 10-1 start to the season and a lot of promise that shows they could go all the way again this year. The main star of the team is obviously Giannis Antetokounmpo but there are many supporting players who help the team become such a powerhouse.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Reveals His True Feelings On Kawhi Leonard: "He's An All-Time Great...”

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen and he is arguably the greatest scorer in the league in the last decade or so. There are few playing today who have a resume that compares with KD but someone who could potentially have had his name mentioned alongside Durant is Kawhi Leonard.
Yardbarker

Ron Rivera disappointed with Colts hiring of Jeff Saturday

When the Indianapolis Colts hired Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, Saturday became the first NFL head coach with no experience coaching at the pro or college level since 1960. Many have criticized Colts owner Jim Irsay’s decision to replace fired head coach Frank Reich for Saturday, including his former ESPN colleagues.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

The Eagles Have An Unfair Advantage In The 2023 Draft

Going into Week 10, the Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. While their streak doesn’t seem likely to end soon, one could assume this gives them a late pick in next year’s NFL Draft. However, the Eagles actually have an unfair advantage as they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

