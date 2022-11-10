Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Democrats likely lost three seats in the state Assembly Tuesday. Here's why they're calling that a victory
RACINE — In statewide races on Tuesday, Wisconsin’s voters again showed themselves to be incredibly purple. According to the unofficial preliminary counts, Wisconsin elected two Democrats (Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul) and two Republicans (U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and state Treasurer-to-be John S. Leiber, a Racine native) in narrowly decided statewide races; the secretary of state’s race is still too close to call.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Barnes Urges Supporters To Keep Fighting for Change
Lt. Governor who lost US Senate race thanks supporters in speech at Sherman Phoenix. Mandela Barnes ended his campaign for U.S. Senate Wednesday where it he began it, at the Sherman Phoenix in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood surrounded by family and supporters. Despite Barnes’ narrow loss to Republican Senator...
Can Wisconsin Gov. Evers and GOP Legislature work together?
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Can newly reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the even-more Republican Wisconsin Legislature work better over the next two years than they did the previous four?. That’s the $5 billion question. That’s where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that will...
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Governor Pledges To Put Marijuana Legalization In Upcoming Budget After Voters Approve Reform On The Ballot
The newly reelected governor of Wisconsin is reaffirming his commitment to legalizing marijuana in the state, pledging to again include the reform in his budget proposal that he’ll be submitting early next year. One day after voters in multiple cities and counties across Wisconsin approved non-binding advisory questions on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin budget surplus: Republicans, Evers face renewed talks
MADISON, Wis. - How should Wisconsin use a $5 billion budget surplus?. Republican lawmakers hoped they could go it alone with a Republican governor or reach a veto-proof Republican supermajority after the midterm elections. Neither happened, so they will have to get Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' approval, who won reelection Tuesday.
Wisconsin Republicans come up short on legislative supermajority
MADISON, Wis. — Republicans were just two seats short in the state Assembly from capturing a supermajority in the state Legislature and having the power to override Gov. Tony Evers’ veto pen. The cause of their shortcoming was two-fold, both in the margin of victory on Tuesday and how the district lines are drawn in Wisconsin. “This was a good...
'Purple voters' explain what led them to vote for Evers, Johnson
For the first time since 1998, Wisconsin voters split on the two top races, reelecting Democrat Governor Tony Evers and also reelecting Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson.
WISN
Gov. Evers to include marijuana legalization in budget
MILWAUKEE — He's tried before, and Gov. Tony Evers says he will try again to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin. "We will have a budget that includes legalizing marijuana," Evers told reporters Wednesday. Previous efforts by Evers and fellow Democrats to push for legalization have been blocked in the Republican-controlled...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin lawmakers decide how to spend $5B surplus
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Following Tuesday’s elections, the five-billion-dollar question in Wisconsin is whether Governor Evers and the Republican state legislature can get along better over the next two years than the previous four. Five billion dollars is where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that...
Can Wisconsin redraw its legislative and congressional maps before the next census?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. u003ca href=u0022/series/fact-briefs/u0022u003eMOre FACT BRiefs...
Midterm election 2022: How would a recount work in Wisconsin?
Recounts happen in every election cycle, and this year is no exception. With Wisconsin's Secretary of State race still too close to call, many are wondering if candidates will request a recount.
empowerwisconsin.org
Spotlight: Evers’ unaudited billions
Twenty months after Congress passed a bill that rained $2.53 billion down on Wisconsin, the governor’s office in sole charge of administering the funding, as well as legislative audit and budget officials, have almost no idea of how all that money is being spent. Nine months after state Legislative...
MSNBC
Statewide win for Evers exposes distortion of Republican gerrymander of Wisconsin
An MSNBC panel talks about how Republicans in Wisconsin have so thoroughly rigged the election maps that a Democratic governor and a near Republican supermajority can be produced by the same election.Nov. 10, 2022.
CBS 58
How did Wisconsin dodge the red wave? Both parties weigh in
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Now that Wisconsin's unofficial election results are tallied, both parties are weighing in on why they believe voters made a split decision to reelect Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Senator Ron Johnson. The short answer - there were multiple factors to Republicans falling short...
‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories
MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
Greater Milwaukee Today
GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has conceded to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. The Associated Press has not yet called the race. Michels...
Wisconsin Secretary of State race still too close to call
The campaigns of both Democrat incumbent Doug La Follette and Republican contender Amy Loudenbeck said they will wait and see.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Post-Election Audit: Wisconsin Elections Commission begins process to verify votes and certify results
Following the General Election on November 8, the Wisconsin Elections Commission confirmed Wisconsin’s 72 counties have reported 100% of the unofficial results. It is normal for election results to change slightly as election officials conduct the canvasses to ensure an accurate vote total and complete the certification process. “We’re...
wortfm.org
Crawford County exemplifies Wisconsin’s “Swing Voter”
Crawford County in Southwestern Wisconsin is home to 16,000 residents and many of them swing left, right and center politically. Join host Tony Castaneda and guest Charlie Preusser, Editor of the Crawford County Independent and Kickapoo Scout, as they try to make sense of midterm election outcomes and the effectiveness of advertising.
wpr.org
Wisconsin's new wolf management plan nixes a statewide population goal
Wisconsin wildlife regulators are shifting away from a statewide wolf population goal in favor of managing animals locally within the state’s six wolf hunting zones under a draft plan released Thursday. The plan is being met with support by conservation and environmental groups while some lawmakers and hunting groups...
Comments / 0