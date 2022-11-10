ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Democrats likely lost three seats in the state Assembly Tuesday. Here's why they're calling that a victory

RACINE — In statewide races on Tuesday, Wisconsin’s voters again showed themselves to be incredibly purple. According to the unofficial preliminary counts, Wisconsin elected two Democrats (Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul) and two Republicans (U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and state Treasurer-to-be John S. Leiber, a Racine native) in narrowly decided statewide races; the secretary of state’s race is still too close to call.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Barnes Urges Supporters To Keep Fighting for Change

Lt. Governor who lost US Senate race thanks supporters in speech at Sherman Phoenix. Mandela Barnes ended his campaign for U.S. Senate Wednesday where it he began it, at the Sherman Phoenix in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood surrounded by family and supporters. Despite Barnes’ narrow loss to Republican Senator...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin budget surplus: Republicans, Evers face renewed talks

MADISON, Wis. - How should Wisconsin use a $5 billion budget surplus?. Republican lawmakers hoped they could go it alone with a Republican governor or reach a veto-proof Republican supermajority after the midterm elections. Neither happened, so they will have to get Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' approval, who won reelection Tuesday.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Gov. Evers to include marijuana legalization in budget

MILWAUKEE — He's tried before, and Gov. Tony Evers says he will try again to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin. "We will have a budget that includes legalizing marijuana," Evers told reporters Wednesday. Previous efforts by Evers and fellow Democrats to push for legalization have been blocked in the Republican-controlled...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Wisconsin lawmakers decide how to spend $5B surplus

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Following Tuesday’s elections, the five-billion-dollar question in Wisconsin is whether Governor Evers and the Republican state legislature can get along better over the next two years than the previous four. Five billion dollars is where the state’s projected budget surplus stands, a massive number that...
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Spotlight: Evers’ unaudited billions

Twenty months after Congress passed a bill that rained $2.53 billion down on Wisconsin, the governor’s office in sole charge of administering the funding, as well as legislative audit and budget officials, have almost no idea of how all that money is being spent. Nine months after state Legislative...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

How did Wisconsin dodge the red wave? Both parties weigh in

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Now that Wisconsin's unofficial election results are tallied, both parties are weighing in on why they believe voters made a split decision to reelect Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Senator Ron Johnson. The short answer - there were multiple factors to Republicans falling short...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories

MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

GOP’s Michels concedes to Democratic Gov. Evers in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has conceded to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the battleground state. Michels conceded early Wednesday morning with more than 90% of the expected vote counted. Evers held a 3-point lead. The Associated Press has not yet called the race. Michels...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeeindependent.com

Post-Election Audit: Wisconsin Elections Commission begins process to verify votes and certify results

Following the General Election on November 8, the Wisconsin Elections Commission confirmed Wisconsin’s 72 counties have reported 100% of the unofficial results. It is normal for election results to change slightly as election officials conduct the canvasses to ensure an accurate vote total and complete the certification process. “We’re...
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

Crawford County exemplifies Wisconsin’s “Swing Voter”

Crawford County in Southwestern Wisconsin is home to 16,000 residents and many of them swing left, right and center politically. Join host Tony Castaneda and guest Charlie Preusser, Editor of the Crawford County Independent and Kickapoo Scout, as they try to make sense of midterm election outcomes and the effectiveness of advertising.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

Wisconsin's new wolf management plan nixes a statewide population goal

Wisconsin wildlife regulators are shifting away from a statewide wolf population goal in favor of managing animals locally within the state’s six wolf hunting zones under a draft plan released Thursday. The plan is being met with support by conservation and environmental groups while some lawmakers and hunting groups...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy