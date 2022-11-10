Read full article on original website
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Why England's men could go all the way
Rugby League World Cup 2021 semi-final: England v Samoa. Venue: Emirates Stadium, London Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England head into...
Final hurdle: resurgent Samoa block England’s World Cup path once more
England face a very different Samoa side in Saturday’s semi-final to the one hammered by the hosts a month ago
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: New Zealand 'know what they have to do' in Australia semi-final
Rugby League World Cup 2021 semi-final: Australia v New Zealand. Venue: Elland Road, Leeds Date: Friday, 11 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. New Zealand coach...
BBC
T20 World Cup: England beat Pakistan to win pulsating final in Melbourne
Pakistan 137-8 (20 overs): Masood 38 (28); Curran 3-12, Rashid 2-22 England 138-5 (19 overs): Stokes 52* (49); Rauf 2-23 England beat Pakistan by five wickets in a pulsating final in Melbourne to win the Men's T20 World Cup for a second time. Chasing 138 in front of a febrile...
BBC
Bristol City and Sheffield United: Championship clubs fined after confrontation
Bristol City and Sheffield United have been fined by the Football Association following a melee near the end of this month's match between the sides. The incident occurred in the 96th minute of the game, which the Blades won 1-0, on 1 November after George Tanner was sent off for the hosts.
BBC
Newport County squad cancelled day off after Leicester defeat - Graham Coughlan
Manager Graham Coughlan says Newport County's players opted to cancel their day off after their EFL Cup defeat at Leicester City. Newport suffered a first loss since Coughlan was appointed last month as they were beaten 3-0 by the Premier League club on Tuesday. Coughlan says his squad decided to...
BBC
Ulster Club SFC: Ballybay face Kilcoo as Errigal Ciaran meet Glen in exciting quarter-final line-up
Coverage: Match reports of all four games on BBC Sport website; highlights of Ballybay v Kilcoo and Errigal Ciaran v Glen. The Ulster Club Football Championship didn't need long to spring into life. With the county championships put to bed until next year, Monaghan kingpins Ballybay set the tone for...
ESPN
Gary Lineker Q&A: England star turned Shakespearean pundit talks World Cup, Maradona-Messi, more
Gary Lineker is laughing, remembering the day before England faced Germany many years ago now. He was playing the role of the team bookmaker and the bets were in. What lines, the players asked themselves, would then-manager Bobby Robson use in his prematch team talk? Lineker had scrawled some of them on the giant sheets of paper on the flip-board in the meeting room at the hotel, each with their odds, before folding the first, blank sheet back over the top of them to keep their coach from discovering what they were up to.
SB Nation
Lampard considering January transfers as Calvert-Lewin struggles continue
Frank Lampard says he is considering bringing in striking reinforcements as Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury woes continue. Calvert-Lewin will miss Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth after picking up hamstring and shoulder injuries that also ended any hopes of making England’s World Cup squad. The 25-year-old has only made six...
BBC
Guardiola on the World Cup, Carabao Cup and Premier League title race
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Brentford - their final match before the World Cup. Here are the key lines from his news conference:. Guardiola quickly removed himself from any debate over the England World Cup squad...
NBC Sports
Tottenham vs Leeds: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Tottenham host Leeds on Saturday as Antonio Conte’s side aim to head into the World Cup break on a high, and in the top four. Spurs lost at Nottingham Forest in the League Cup in midweek as Conte admitted Harry Kane, and others, are tired and limping towards the World Cup break. After losing at home against Liverpool last weekend, Spurs’ need to regain energy and need a victory against Leeds to cement their spot in the top four. If they do that, on top of reaching the Champions League last 16, that’s not an awful start to the season.
BBC
Ricky Hatton and Natasha Jonas combine to headline experimental night of fights in Manchester
Two 'shows', one ring, two very different headliners - it was not your average fight night in Manchester on Saturday. A world-title unification fight between Natasha Jones and Marie-Eve Dicaire, both at the peak of their powers, was billed as the main event. But the last fight was an exhibition...
BBC
Analysis: Tottenham 4-3 Leeds
Antonio Conte claimed his players were feeling "really, really tired" after Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Nottingham Forest, and for a while it looked as though another sluggish Spurs start would result in a third successive home league defeat. The hosts could have been further behind by the time...
BBC
Analysis: Bournemouth 3-0 Everton
This was a hugely damaging defeat for Everton that leaves them just one point and one place outside the Premier League relegation zone going into the World Cup break. The Toffees have now lost six of their last eight games in all competitions and this latest reverse comes just days after a 4-1 thrashing by the same opposition in the EFL Cup.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Who’s Staying, City v Bees, and More...
Manchester City have one final match against Brentford before they disperse for the World CUp Break. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the match. Pep Guardiola sends blunt warning to World Cup countries over his Man City selection vs Brentford - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News.
