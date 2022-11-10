ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Rugby League World Cup: Why England's men could go all the way

Rugby League World Cup 2021 semi-final: England v Samoa. Venue: Emirates Stadium, London Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England head into...
BBC

T20 World Cup: England beat Pakistan to win pulsating final in Melbourne

Pakistan 137-8 (20 overs): Masood 38 (28); Curran 3-12, Rashid 2-22 England 138-5 (19 overs): Stokes 52* (49); Rauf 2-23 England beat Pakistan by five wickets in a pulsating final in Melbourne to win the Men's T20 World Cup for a second time. Chasing 138 in front of a febrile...
BBC

Bristol City and Sheffield United: Championship clubs fined after confrontation

Bristol City and Sheffield United have been fined by the Football Association following a melee near the end of this month's match between the sides. The incident occurred in the 96th minute of the game, which the Blades won 1-0, on 1 November after George Tanner was sent off for the hosts.
BBC

Newport County squad cancelled day off after Leicester defeat - Graham Coughlan

Manager Graham Coughlan says Newport County's players opted to cancel their day off after their EFL Cup defeat at Leicester City. Newport suffered a first loss since Coughlan was appointed last month as they were beaten 3-0 by the Premier League club on Tuesday. Coughlan says his squad decided to...
ESPN

Gary Lineker Q&A: England star turned Shakespearean pundit talks World Cup, Maradona-Messi, more

Gary Lineker is laughing, remembering the day before England faced Germany many years ago now. He was playing the role of the team bookmaker and the bets were in. What lines, the players asked themselves, would then-manager Bobby Robson use in his prematch team talk? Lineker had scrawled some of them on the giant sheets of paper on the flip-board in the meeting room at the hotel, each with their odds, before folding the first, blank sheet back over the top of them to keep their coach from discovering what they were up to.
SB Nation

Lampard considering January transfers as Calvert-Lewin struggles continue

Frank Lampard says he is considering bringing in striking reinforcements as Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury woes continue. Calvert-Lewin will miss Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth after picking up hamstring and shoulder injuries that also ended any hopes of making England’s World Cup squad. The 25-year-old has only made six...
BBC

G﻿uardiola on the World Cup, Carabao Cup and Premier League title race

M﻿anchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Brentford - their final match before the World Cup. H﻿ere are the key lines from his news conference:. Guardiola quickly removed himself from any debate over the England World Cup squad...
NBC Sports

Tottenham vs Leeds: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Tottenham host Leeds on Saturday as Antonio Conte’s side aim to head into the World Cup break on a high, and in the top four. Spurs lost at Nottingham Forest in the League Cup in midweek as Conte admitted Harry Kane, and others, are tired and limping towards the World Cup break. After losing at home against Liverpool last weekend, Spurs’ need to regain energy and need a victory against Leeds to cement their spot in the top four. If they do that, on top of reaching the Champions League last 16, that’s not an awful start to the season.
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Tottenham 4-3 Leeds

A﻿ntonio Conte claimed his players were feeling "really, really tired" after Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Nottingham Forest, and for a while it looked as though another sluggish Spurs start would result in a third successive home league defeat. T﻿he hosts could have been further behind by the time...
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Bournemouth 3-0 Everton

T﻿his was a hugely damaging defeat for Everton that leaves them just one point and one place outside the Premier League relegation zone going into the World Cup break. T﻿he Toffees have now lost six of their last eight games in all competitions and this latest reverse comes just days after a 4-1 thrashing by the same opposition in the EFL Cup.
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Who’s Staying, City v Bees, and More...

Manchester City have one final match against Brentford before they disperse for the World CUp Break. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the match. Pep Guardiola sends blunt warning to World Cup countries over his Man City selection vs Brentford - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News.

