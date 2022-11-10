ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

profootballnetwork.com

What Time Is the NFL Munich Game Today? TV Schedule, Live Stream for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10

What time is the NFL Munich game today? The NFL International Series makes its first trip to Germany in Week 10 after shutting down NFL Europa in 2007. While Munich is one hour ahead of London, the game will still kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET. Who plays in the first regular-season NFL Munich game, and what does the rest of the Week 10 schedule look like?
TAMPA, FL
PennLive.com

What time does Buccaneers vs. Seahawks game start in Germany (11/13/22)? How to watch Sunday morning NFL, channel, time, details

How early will you get up to watch Tom Brady play football?. These days, the answer to that question might be “I’ll pass” on that opportunity. But in the event you want to see if Brady and the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can shake their 2022 funk, you’ll need to get up and in front of whatever screen you use to watch football a few hours earlier than normal.
SEATTLE, WA
Sporting News

What channel is Alabama vs. Ole Miss on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 11 college football game

Saturday's meeting between No. 9 Alabama and No. 11 Ole Miss will be a telling one, for both teams. Ole Miss (8-1) enters the final stretch of its season with only one loss on the year, to LSU. That sets up the Rebels to compete for both the SEC championship and College Football Playoff (assuming, of course, the Tigers lose one of their final three games). But none of that will matter unless Lane Kiffin and Co. can beat an Alabama team in a historically dangerous position for its opponents.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sporting News

What time is the Blue Bombers vs. Lions playoff game today? Schedule, TV channel, streaming and how to watch the CFL West final

A trip to the Grey Cup is on the line as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers face off against the BC Lions today in the West division final of the 2022 CFL playoffs. The Blue Bombers are the reining, back-to-back Grey Cup champs, looking to become the first team in over 40 years to three-peat in the CFL. The last time it happened was in 1980 when the Edmonton Eskimos earned their third consecutive Grey Cup win. The club went on to win two more, stringing together five championships in a row from 1978 to 1982.
Sporting News

49ers vs. Chargers odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 10 'Sunday Night Football'

When the 49ers host the Chargers in Santa Clara in the penultimate game of NFL Week 10 on "Sunday Night Football" (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC), they will be looking to work their way above .500 for the stretch run. San Francisco (4-4) in the NFC and Los Angeles (5-3) in the AFC are both second-place teams in the Wests (behind Seattle and Kansas City) and also would be the No. 7 wild-card playoff seeds in each conference.
SANTA CLARA, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

Chargers vs. 49ers: Best player props, game picks & other expert bets for Week 10 Sunday Night Football including plenty of Christian McCaffrey

Week 10's Sunday afternoon slate should be a good one, but the best of the day might be the Sunday Night Football game between the Chargers (5-3) and the 49ers (4-4). This one will feature plenty of star power, highlighted by a rushing duel between studs Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler. Since all eyes will be on this game on Sunday evening, we decided to highlight our favorite player and game props and make you some cash ahead of the holidays.
Sporting News

College football predictions: Expert picks for Week 11 underdogs with the best odds to win

Tennessee was ranked No. 1 by the College Football Playoff committee last week, remember? It was also an 8.5-point underdog at Georgia. So when No. 1 went down, in rather convincing fashion, it was, you know, not an upset. Counterintuitive, of course, because if you are No. 1, you should, in theory, be expected to win. But Georgia has the better team, Vegas knew Georgia had the better team, and the game played out that way.
GEORGIA STATE
ESPN

Bucs, Seahawks clash in 1st regular-season game in Germany

SEATTLE (6-3) vs TAMPA BAY (4-5) Sunday, 9:30 a.m. EST in Munich, Germany; NFL Network. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Seahawks 6-3, Buccaneers 2-7. SERIES RECORD: Seahawks lead 9-5. LAST MEETING: Seahawks beat Buccaneers 40-34, OT, Nov. 3, 2019, at Seattle. LAST WEEK: Seahawks beat Cardinals 31-21; Buccaneers defeated Rams 16-13. SEAHAWKS...
SEATTLE, WA
Sporting News

College football rankings: Projected NCAA top 25 teams after Week 11

Four unbeaten teams remain with three weeks to go, and one team is guaranteed to lose before the College Football Playoff Selection Show on Dec. 4. It is not No. 4 TCU. The Horned Frogs kept their dream season alive with an impressive 17-10 victory at No. 18 Texas on Saturday, It was a defensive performance where TCU limited the Longhorns to 199 total yards. The Horned Frogs have no margin for error in the Big 12, but they have been perfect so far.
ALABAMA STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Texans vs. Giants Week 10 Preview and Prediction

Adam Beasley and Dalton Miller break down the Houston Texans at New York Giants matchup in Week 10. How will New York’s front seven match up against explosive Texans rookie Dameon Pierce? How will the Giants bounce back after last week’s two-score loss to the Seattle Seahawks?. And,...
HOUSTON, TX

