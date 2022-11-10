A trip to the Grey Cup is on the line as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers face off against the BC Lions today in the West division final of the 2022 CFL playoffs. The Blue Bombers are the reining, back-to-back Grey Cup champs, looking to become the first team in over 40 years to three-peat in the CFL. The last time it happened was in 1980 when the Edmonton Eskimos earned their third consecutive Grey Cup win. The club went on to win two more, stringing together five championships in a row from 1978 to 1982.

2 HOURS AGO