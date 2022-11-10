Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war: Kherson mayor warns of ‘critical’ water shortages after Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure – live
Roman Holovnia said the humanitarian situation in the liberated city was ‘severe’ with a lack of medicine and bread
Local official: Blast in Istanbul produces casualties
A blast in Istanbul on Sunday has resulted in people being killed and injured, a local government official announced.
Iranian who inspired ‘The Terminal’ dies at Paris airport
PARIS (AP) — An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and whose saga loosely inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal” died Saturday in the airport that he long called home, officials said. Mehran Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F around midday, according an […]
So Distant from My Life by Monique Ilboudo review – illuminating take on migration
Migration is once again headline news, after the home secretary, Suella Braverman, controversially referred to asylum seekers crossing the Channel as an “invasion” as the UK’s handling of them descended into apparent chaos. Halfway through Monique Ilboudo’s astute novella (deftly translated by Yarri Kamara) her male protagonist meditates on how human mobility is defined by perspective and nationality: “Why are some people expatriates, while others migrate, emigrate or immigrate… In French, one expatriates oneself – s’expatrier… This is a choice: an act of will, not of fire under your bottom. When I migrate, I do not have a choice. It is the winds of poverty or of war that push me out of my home.”
Comments / 0