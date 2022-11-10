Perhaps this shouldn’t come as a surprise, but fans aren’t the only ones who enjoy playing what-if. NBA executives and scouts do as well. And with both the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets on pace to miss the playoffs, the front-office speculation around the league is whether this could inspire a fantasy league-type exchange of discounted superstars. Not just Russell Westbrook for Kyrie Irving — which was rumored last summer — but Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant added to the mix.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO