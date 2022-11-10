Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
FOX Sports
Minnesota faces Cleveland, aims to stop 3-game slide
Minnesota Timberwolves (5-8, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (8-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota aims to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory over Cleveland. Cleveland went 44-38 overall with a 25-16 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers allowed opponents...
FOX Sports
Sharks visit the Wild in Western Conference play
San Jose Sharks (3-9-3, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (6-6-1, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild and the San Jose Sharks face off in Western Conference action. Minnesota has a 2-4-0 record at home and a 6-6-1 record overall. The Wild have gone...
FOX Sports
Kings bring win streak into game against the Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings (7-4-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (8-6-1, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Los Angeles has an 8-6-1 record overall and a 5-3-0...
Injury Report: Darius Bazley, Pascal Siakam Both Out For Thunder and Raptors Matchup
Oklahoma City remains at home as Toronto enters the Paycom Center looking to extend OKC’s losing streak. The Thunder enter the contest on the heels of four straight losses looking to get back into the win column against the challenging 7-5 Raptors. OKC is no stranger to missing key...
FOX Sports
Brewers decline option on Brad Boxberger, claim Tyson Miller
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have declined the $3 million 2023 team option on right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger and have claimed right-hander Tyson Miller off waivers from the Texas Rangers. Boxberger, 34, went 4-3 with a 2.95 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 27 walks in 64 innings this season....
Pinnacle Penix Moment Propels Huskies' Amazing Autzen Awakening
The UW quarterback outshined his counterpart Bo Nix.
FOX Sports
Rangers visit the Predators after Zibanejad's 2-goal game
New York Rangers (7-5-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (5-7-1, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Nashville Predators after Mika Zibanejad scored two goals in the Rangers' 8-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings. Nashville has a 2-3-1 record in...
FOX Sports
Idaho State visits Utah after Madsen's 25-point game
Idaho State Bengals (1-1) at Utah Utes (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Gabe Madsen scored 25 points in Utah's 72-44 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners. Utah finished 11-20 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Utes averaged 10.5 points...
FOX Sports
Blackhawks take on the Hurricanes following Tinordi's 2-goal showing
Carolina Hurricanes (9-4-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (5-5-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Carolina Hurricanes after Jarred Tinordi scored two goals in the Blackhawks' 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks. Chicago has a 5-5-3 record overall and a 4-2-1...
FOX Sports
LeBron, Lakers' unlucky season crossing the line into laughable
LeBron James couldn't help but laugh. He had just suffered a groin injury that forced him to gingerly walk off the court midway through the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 114-101 loss to the Clippers. And his team had just fallen dangerously close to the cellar of the league, only a half-game ahead of the Houston Rockets, the team that holds that ignoble position.
FOX Sports
Embiid leads Philadelphia against Utah after 42-point performance
Utah Jazz (10-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -3.5; over/under is 220.5. BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays the Utah Jazz after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 121-109 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The...
FOX Sports
NBA Front Office Confidential: Could Lakers, Nets swap superstars?
Perhaps this shouldn’t come as a surprise, but fans aren’t the only ones who enjoy playing what-if. NBA executives and scouts do as well. And with both the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets on pace to miss the playoffs, the front-office speculation around the league is whether this could inspire a fantasy league-type exchange of discounted superstars. Not just Russell Westbrook for Kyrie Irving — which was rumored last summer — but Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant added to the mix.
CBS Sports
How to watch Heat vs. Hornets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Charlotte Hornets haven't won a game against the Miami Heat since March 26 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Charlotte might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Miami at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at FTX Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
FOX Sports
Kentucky's Tshiebwe misses second game with knee injury
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, was sidelined a second consecutive game for the fourth-ranked Wildcats on Friday night against Duquesne. Though the 6-foot-9 Tshiebwe (right knee) and sophomore forward Daimion Collins (personal reasons) were out again,...
FOX Sports
Bacot, Love help No. 1 UNC top College of Charleston
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had all but one of his 28 points after halftime to help No. 1 North Carolina push past the College of Charleston 102-86 on Friday night. The 6-foot-11 preseason Associated Press All-American got just one shot attempt in an opening half that...
FOX Sports
Ohio St RB Miyan Williams carted off with right leg injury
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State running back Miyan Williams injured his right leg and had to be carted the locker room in the first half of Saturday's game against Indiana. Williams already had rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown when he went down awkwardly on his ankle after a 4-yard gain with 2:17 left in the first half and the No. 2 Buckeyes leading Indiana 28-7.
Brendan Steele (back) WDs in final round in Houston
Brendan Steele withdrew during Sunday’s final round at the Cadence Bank Houston Open with a back injury. Steele started on
FOX Sports
Is Kevin Durant better off without Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn?
It's a no-brainer, if you ask Chris Broussard. On Thursday, the "First Things First" cohost explained why the Brooklyn Nets superstar is better flying solo than alongside Irving, who has recently been suspended by the organization. "He wins at a higher rate without Kyrie than with Kyrie," Broussard said. "Some...
